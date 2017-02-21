Two great plays

Ivesdal's layup gave the Tommies a 53-52 semifinal win over Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page on Tuesday night at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Finley-Sharon/H-P had taken a 52-51 lead when Zoie Breckheimer drove in from the right wing for a layup with nine seconds left. Thompson turned the ball over on its ensuing possession against the FS/HP press. But, after a Thompson foul, the Spartans were unable to successfully get an inbounds pass from the sideline.

"The ball was just sitting there on the ground,'' Zak said. "Nobody had it. I picked it up, saw Allie running, threw it downcourt and prayed she would get to it.''

Time was Ivesdal's biggest concern.

"My heart was pounding so hard,'' the sophomore said. "I heard our cheering section yelling and I thought time had run out. But I saw the clock and thought there was still time to put it in.''

That ended a game that was close from start to finish. There were a total of nine ties and 15 lead changes, with the biggest lead by either team being six points.

In the final two minutes alone, there were four lead changes.

After Breckheimer's go-ahead basket with nine seconds remaining, Thompson was unable to inbound the ball and turned it over on a 5-second call.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say losing crossed my mind at point,'' Thompson coach Jason Brend said. "But we work on different situations over and over in practices. You just hope it carries over into the game.

"Taylor did a great job of not only getting the ball, but getting it out to Allie. And that turned into as tough a shot as any kid will ever take, and Allie made it.''

Mackenzie Hughes had 13 points and Carrie Nistler 11 for the 16-7 Tommies, who meet defending champion Park River/Fordville-Lankin for the title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last season's final.

Breckheimer poured in 28 points, hitting five treys, and Cierra Jacobson added 13 for the 16-8 Spartans.

"If we just get the ball inbounds at the end, they would have had to foul us,'' FS/HP coach Laura Ihry said. "But Thompson made two great plays.''