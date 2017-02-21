Building a cushion

Their own defense had allowed them to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

Park River/F-L hung on to defeat Grafton 41-33 in the semifinals of the North Dakota Class B Region 2 girls high school basketball tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"They (Spoilers) came out hard in the fourth quarter,'' PR/FL coach Rob Scherr said. "They put the pressure on us. We got caught standing around, we didn't have good ball movement and it hurt us.''

The Aggies led 38-20 entering the final quarter. But they saw much of that lead erased. Grafton got as close as 38-33 as Park River/F-L didn't score until it hit three free throws in the final 14 seconds of the quarter.

"We went to full-court pressure in the fourth and the girls re-focused,'' Grafton coach Laurie Sieben said. "We decided to go to a faster pace, to maybe generate some offense off our pressure defense.

"I don't know if we could have played that (pace) for all four quarters.''

The Spoilers were looking for some offense after falling behind 23-9 at halftime. The Aggies held Grafton scoreless for an 8:42 span in the first half, expanding their lead from 10-7 to 20-7, and took a 23-9 lead into intermission. It was the second straight game PR/F-L held its opponent to nine first-half points.

"We felt they would have difficulty against our halfcourt defense,'' Scherr said. "We have some length. That's definitely an asset. We've (held opponents to single-digit points in a half) quite a few times this year.

"Defense has to be our strength. It keeps us in games when we aren't shooting well.''

The Aggies opened up the 18-point lead at the end of three quarters by closing it on a 9-2 run, with Kaitlyn Brintnell scoring seven points in the spurt.

"It took us awhile to adjust to their physicality,'' Sieben said of the Aggies' defense. "They have a defensive presence. They're hard to score against.''

Taylor Dalbey's nine points led the balanced 22-1 Aggies, with Brintnell and Bailey Beneda adding eight apiece.

Grafton (15-9) was led by eighth-grader Carlee Sieben's 12 points, seven of those in the fourth quarter.