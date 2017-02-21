Is a Rubio-for-Rose swap in the works?

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on SportsCenter on Monday night that Rubio is "one of the most likely players to get traded," citing league sources. The NBA trade deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.

"I do think you're going to see Rubio really available over the next few days," Windhorst said.

Windhorst's report came on the heels of a report from ESPN's Ian Begley that the Wolves have inquired about New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose. Wolves cocah Tom Thibodeau coached Rose for five seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Windhorst said the Knicks and Wolves have discussed a Rose-for-Rubio swap. But Windhorst added the Wolves don't want to acquire Rose because they see him as their long-term solution at point guard, rather they're interested in acquiring Rose's contract, which expires at the end of the season. Rubio still has two years, worth about $29 million, left on his current deal after this season.

Trading Rubio would pave the way for Kris Dunn — the Wolves' No. 5 overall pick in last summer's draft — to take over the Wolves' starting point guard role moving forward.

Dunn is averaging 3.6 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and one steal in 16.6 minutes a game this season.