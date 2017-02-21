Arel, now a senior, opened this season struggling to score, too. After back-to-back games without a shot on goal, Red River coach Bill Chase had an intervention.

"That's just not good," Chase said as he showed Arel the shot charts. "You need to be more aggressive. We need you."

The one-on-one sit-down worked. Arel scored in four straight games. Now with 16 goals on the season, Arel leads the Roughriders to the North Dakota state boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

East Region No. 2 Red River, 21-3, plays Bismarck Century, 15-7-1, at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

"I remember one conversation where it was either things are going to change for me line-wise, or I need to put up," Arel said. "It was about being more tenacious as a player. It was something that lacked in my game. Bill told me I had the skill, but I needed to be more tenacious and go get the puck on my stick."

Arel had a hat trick in Red River's East Region semifinal win over Fargo Davies. His 32 points on the season crack the Top 20 in the state in scoring.

It was an important element for the Roughriders, who were searching for scoring outside of the team's typical first line of Braden Costello, Mason Salquist and Luke LaMoine.

"I've been progressing," Arel said. "I like the way things have been going. I had trouble last year and at the beginning of this year putting the puck into the net. It has been snowballing lately and that's what you like to do as an athlete is to be at your peak when the postseason rolls around."

Chase said Arel's kind personality played into his on-ice tentativeness, but he's seen his confidence grow late in the year.

"He's got a hard shot," Chase said. "He's getting rewarded for his work now. It keeps building."

Arel is one of many Red River players who had to adjust this season to a change in roles from last year's state championship team.

Ten of Red River's top 12 scorers last year were seniors.

"There was a hangover from the year before," Chase said. "Guys thought it should be automatic that we win ... until their brains realized some of those guys from last year aren't here. I can't sit and watch them doing it; I have to do it. When they realized that, they started to pick up their game."

Red River at a glance

Coach: Bill Chase

Record: 21-3

Top scorers: Jr. F Braden Costello (23 goals, 23 assists); sr. F Luke LaMoine (22 goals, 18 assists); jr. F Mason Salquist (11 goals, 28 assists); sr. F Jake Arel (16 goals, 16 assists); sr. F Reed Turner (12 goals, 14 assists); soph. F Tyler Savage (5 goals, 17 assists); sr. D Kaden Landa (4 goals, 16 assists); sr. F Riley Thingvold (10 goals, 8 assists).

Top goalies: Soph. Nate Bradbury (11-2-0, 1.66 goals-against average, 92.3 save percentage); sr. Jacob Mehlhoff (8-1, 1.48 GAA, 90.9 SP)