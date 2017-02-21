As his biography on the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame website says, "Henry Boucha has been labeled as the most electrifying player in Minnesota hockey history." That biography also highlights his Ojibwa heritage.

Boucha's high school career is legendary. In 1969, he led Warroad to the state tournament and one of the classic games in Minnesota high school history — a 5-4 overtime loss in the championship game against Edina, a game during which he was injured.

Boucha played on the U.S. Olympic team that won a silver medal in 1972 and, at age 19, signed with the Detroit Red Wings after being the 16th overall pick in the 1971 NHL draft. He scored a goal in his first game with the Red Wings and was the team's rookie of the year. He spent two years with Detroit before being acquired by the Minnesota North Stars. A serious eye injury interrupted his NHL career in 1975. He played for the WHA's Minnesota Fighting Saints in 1976 and spent part of the 1977 season back in the NHL before retiring at 24 because of his eye.

Boucha is among the people featured in an NBC Sports documentary just released about his hometown called "The Road Through Warroad: Hockeytown USA." It includes other local hockey standouts T.J. Oshie and Gigi Marvin.

Boucha talked to the Pioneer Press about Warroad and the documentary.

Q: Tell me about the 30-minute documentary.

They were in Warroad last spring. There was a nine-man crew up there,He and they shot for five days. They did a seven-minute short that was on YouTube about the whole community. Then they sold it to NBC and went back up at Christmas and spent another three days there with a seven-man crew. They got a lot of information, interviewed a lot of people. They talked about boot hockey and snowmobiling. We actually played boot hockey on the river with the crew.

Q: What did they talk to you about — the high school years or your entire career?

I talk a lot about the Warroad history and how the Ojibwa migrated into the area. The migration lasted over a 500-year period. We probably didn't arrive here until around the 1600s.

Q:When was hockey first played in Warroad?

Nobody really knows. There were a lot of people that came down from Winnipeg, like George Marvin. He came down to work at the elevator company, then he started a lumber yard. It was his son, Bill, who started the window factory in the 1950s and 1960s. There's a lot of history in that area. Hockey probably started around 1910 or 1912 when they skated down on the river.

Q:Why has Warroad had so much success in hockey?

We have players coming back and volunteering to coach. They want to raise their kids in a small community. We've got that tradition where players are coming back and giving back to the community. It just keeps going.

Q:Is hockey what makes Warroad so unique?

I think it's just a close-knit community. There are great schools. There's Marvin Windows. Polaris is just 20 miles away. They support all sports and pretty much shop there. The Marvins have been excellent and, even when (business is) slow, they have you working at least a 32-hour week.

Q:Ever wonder how different your career might have been had you grown up in, say, Hibbing?

I think Hibbing has the same kind of tradition as Warroad. I think I would have probably had the same amount of success.

Q:It has been 48 years since Warroad lost to Edina in the state finals. Does it seem like almost half a century ago?

People still talk about that game and that tournament. Most of the older guys still remember the tournament. It's kind of a remarkable thing. I got hurt in the second period when Jimmy Knutson elbowed me in the ear. I came over the blue line and took a slap shot and went into the corner to get it and he lined me up. He actually broke my eardrum. There are pictures of him with his elbow stuck in my ear. I lost my equilibrium and couldn't skate. I spent three days in the hospital.

Q:Another ever-wonder question: Ever wonder how your NHL career might have turned out if it wasn't for the eye injury?

I think I would have finished out here in Minnesota with another 10 years. I was only 23 when that happened. Maybe I would have played longer.

Q:Do you still skate?

I haven't skated in seven or eight years.

Q:When is the last time you played in a hockey game, any kind of a game?

At Christmastime, I played in a boot hockey game. I haven't played in a regular game since the 1990s.

Q:What are you doing nowadays?

I've been a realtor for 30 years and we've located funding for a movie and documentary called "Henry Boucha, Ojibwa: Native American Olympian." We're putting our package together. We should be filming by June.