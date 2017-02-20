Late basket advances Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page

Cierra Jacobson's basket with 10 seconds left gave Finley-Sharon/H-P the game-winning points as the Spartans rallied to beat Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 56-54 in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class B Region 2 girls high school basketball tournament.

Jacobson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 18 seconds left to tie the score at 54. After a D/V-E turnover, the junior got the ball at the top of the key, drove and hit a pull-up jump shot from 10 feet out for the winning points.

"We worked the ball inbounds, I got it at the top of the key,'' Jacobson said. "The lane was wide open so I drove and shot.

"I like the pressure situations. It happened to go my way this time.''

There was no question who would take the final shot. "We told Cierra, 'You're going to shoot,' '' F-S/H-P coach Laura Ihry said. "She was confident. And she nailed it.

"The girls didn't give up in this one. They kept plugging away.''

The Spartans' previous lead was at 15-14 late in the first quarter. While they played catch-up the rest of the game, they never trailed by more than nine in the second quarter and by more than seven in the second half.

The Titans still held a 51-45 lead with 2:30 left. But six unanswered points by Dacotah Bergstrom pulled F-S/H-P even at 51 with 49 seconds left. Hailey Jackson's 3-pointer—her fourth of the game—with 31 seconds left gave Drayton/Valley-Edinburg the lead back at 54-51.

"Hailey is a streak shooter,'' D/V-E coach Wayne Stegman said. "She was big for us tonight. They started packing their defense inside. She got open looks on the perimeter and hit them.''

Jackson came off the bench to lead Drayton/V-E (15-7) in scoring, with Taylor Reilly adding 13 and Laiken Larson 12.

Bergstrom had 18 points, Jacobson 17 and Jana Mehus 13 to account for all but eight of the points for Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (16-7).