Monday's local clipboard

Carly Mekash led all players with 31 points to spark the Gators. Ivy and Anya Edwards led Sacred Heart with 27 and 24 points, respectively.

"It was a hard fought battle all the way through," said Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer. "We just didn't hit some of our shots and it would have been nice to get the win but we're going get back at it on Thursday."

The Eagles drop to 18-7 on the season and will play their last regular-season game in Roseau on Thursday.

Crandall nets first Big Sky honor

OGDEN, Utah—UND sophomore Geno Crandall picked up the first Big Sky Conference player of the week award of his career on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in a pair of road wins that vaulted the Fighting Hawks into first place in the Big Sky standings with a 12-3 league record.

For the week, Crandall hit 50 percent of his 3-point attempt (6 of 12) and shot 54.1 percent from the floor.

UND has won five straight overall for the first time since the 2011-12 team won six straight. The Fighting Hawks travel to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UMC's Cleary honored

CROOKSTON—University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball player Harrison Cleary was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball player of the week Monday after averaging a league-high 28.5 points per game in contests against Minot State and the University of Mary.

Cleary has been named NSIC player of the week twice this season, also earning the honor Nov. 15.

Cleary set the school records for points in a season and field goals in a season last weekend, surpassing Joe Hasz's records set during the 2001-02 season.