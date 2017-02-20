Tommies rely on 'D'

In the Class B Region 2 quarterfinals, they weren't shooting blanks, but it was close. The second-seeded Thompson defeated Mayville-Portland-CG 40-22, the Tommies' lowest scoring total in a win this season.

The Tommies also had only three games this season with fewer than 40 points, all of them in losses. Meanwhile, the Patriots put up a season-low points in the game.

The low-scoring affair wasn't a huge surprise, as the Tommies won 45-29 in the two teams' meeting in the regular season.

"We knew the battle for us would be getting points," Patriots coach Ben McClenahen said. "Scoring has been a struggle for us at times this season.

"And, a lot of it had to do with their defense. They were hustling all over the place. We didn't seem to get too many good looks."

Thompson coach Jason Brend had a similar take: "It was a rock fight, with two teams slugging it out. May-Port is a great defensive team. And, the first-round games in the post-season tournament aren't always pretty."

Offensively, the beauty came mostly from Thompson post player Kailen Dolleslager, a junior and the oldest player on the team. She scored a game-high 13 points, roughly a third of the Tommies points. All of her six field goals came from close range.

"I always expect a physical game from Mayville," said the 5-foot-9 Dolleslager, the team's tallest player. "It was fun for me because I love it when it's rough and tough.

"There are other reasons that the scoring drops in tournament games, such as being on a different court and the noise."

The second-seeded Tommies (15-7) never trailed, and took a permanent lead at 8-6. They received lifts from two buzzer-beaters, a long two-pointer by Carrie Nistler for a 20-12 lead at the end of second quarter and Mackenzie Hughes' 25-foot 3-pointer for a 31-18 lead at the third-quarter horn. Holly Grandalen's five points were the high for the seventh-seeded Patriots, who ended their season with an 11-12 record.