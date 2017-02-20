Summit League members are required to pay to the league a $150,000 penalty for each Summit-sponsored program eliminated during the first eight years of membership.

Summit League commissioner Tom Douple confirmed the fee to the Herald on Monday morning, although he wouldn't commit to whether UND would be held to that standard as the school won't play a conference schedule until the 2018-19 season.

Douple said the issue may need to be addressed by the conference presidents at an upcoming meeting, which takes place around the Summit League basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., March 4-7.

"It has been there since the beginning," Douple said of the penalty. "If we take a member in, we wanted to make an eight-year commitment to the league. We wanted to set some standard for the future. (Cutting sports) has a lot of effect on scheduling and maintaining (automatic-qualifying status), which is at the heart of our championships."

UND spokesman Peter Johnson wouldn't specifically say if the athletic department is operating under the assumption of the Summit penalty as it once again considers cutting sports sponsorship.

"We are taking lots of things into account," Johnson said. "The university has had and will continue to have conversations with the leagues."

Douple, who said he has been in contact with UND athletic director Brian Faison throughout the school's budget issues, said he hasn't discussed the matter with the league presidents yet.

"It would be premature of me to say anything like that," Douple said.

Last week, UND President Mark Kennedy announced his target cut for UND athletics at $1.3 million.

The cut is a response to the expected dip in higher education funding from the state legislature.

Kennedy has asked Faison to submit his cut recommendation by March 6.

Of UND's 20 sports, only football and men's and women's hockey aren't considered Summit-sponsored sports. The remaining 17 would be in consideration for the Summit penalty fee.

Last year, UND cut its baseball and men's golf programs, although men's golf has returned to sponsorship under the premise that it's independently funded.

This past fall, Kennedy asked the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee to examine the athletic budget, sports sponsorship and conference affiliation.

Among the IAC's recommendations was to keep all 20 sports. At the time, Kennedy accepted the recommendation.