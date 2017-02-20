Wild recall F Graovac
The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Tyler Graovac from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Graovac, 23, has six goals, 37 shots on goal and six penalty minutes in 45 games with Minnesota this season. He also has three goals, one assist and 13 penalty minutes in eight games with Iowa.
The 6-foot-5, 212-pound native of Brampton, Ontario, owns six goals in 50 career NHL contests with Minnesota and 91 points (42 goals, 49 assists) in 184 AHL games with Iowa.
Graovac was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL draft.