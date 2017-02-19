Some wondered whether or not Scheels Arena would become a permanent host for the tournaments. All that is certain for now is the tournaments will be in Grand Forks in 2018 and back in Fargo in 2019. The North Dakota High School Athletic Association only selects sites for hockey in three-year spans due to the schedules of the Fargo Force, who play at Scheels Arena, and the University of North Dakota, which play at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"The plan moving forward is mainly dictated on UND's schedule," NDHSAA executive director Matt Fetsch said. "The plan is an every-other-year rotation."

In odd years, UND men's hockey team hosts an NCHC series at the Ralph, while presumably the UND women's hockey team will be hosting the first round of the WCHA playoffs.

In 2015, Fargo made $31,165.75 more than the previous year in Grand Forks and operated at $8,030.93 less.

When the state hockey tournaments went back to Grand Forks in 2016, there was $102,259.25 in total receipts, as compared to $109,380 in Fargo in 2015. Grand Forks did operate at a lower cost in 2016 than Fargo did in 2015 by $4,372.88.

This was without the extra sheet of ice that was installed in the new Farmers Union Insurance Center connected to Scheels Arena, which means the boys and girls tournaments will be held in the same building, unlike in 2015.

"The part that's going to be better is it's all going to be in one facility, under one roof," Scheels Arena general manager Jon Kram said. "We learned about the overall support in the community (in 2015). We learned how to staff concessions and how many ushers we need. We learned what to expect."

Fetsch said he heard nothing but good things after the 2015 tournaments in regards to Scheels Arena.

"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive," Fetsch said. "I think, obviously, the difference will be the new Farmers Union Insurance Center connection. Entire tournament under one roof is a big deal for both girls and boys. During intermission of one tournament, fans can walk across the hall and watch the other one. It exposes you to both, regardless of who you're cheering for."

Kram said Scheels Arena would be all for hosting the tournament every year if it came to that.

"We would work our schedule around to open it up. We have the flexibility to move games around," Kram said. "I think there's an argument that alternating between Grand Forks and Fargo because it keeps the excitement in both communities, but we would be able to do it."

N.D. state boys hockey tournament

At Scheels Arena main rink, Fargo

Thursday

Noon: Grand Forks Central vs. Dickinson

2 p.m.: Minot vs. Fargo Davies

6 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake

8 p.m.: Grand Forks Red River at Bismarck Century

N.D. state girls hockey tournament

At Scheels Arena Farmers Union rink, Fargo

11 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Williston

1 p.m.: Minot vs. Fargo Davies

5 p.m.: Fargo North-South vs. Mandan

7 p.m.: West Fargo vs. Grand Forks