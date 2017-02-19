Twins' Vargas gets help from Manny Ramirez this time

"It was just me and him," Vargas said. "He showed me Santiago de los Caballeros, where he's from. I met his family. We'd go eat together. He's a great person."

Twins teammate Miguel Sano made the introduction after declining Ramirez's invitation and opting to continue working with former big-league third baseman Fernando Tatis. Vargas, however, wasted little time taking up Ramirez on his offer.

After completing a disappointing season in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where Vargas fell from 2015-16 league MVP to a .189 average and .308 slugging percentage this time around, he soaked up hitting advice from one of the greatest right-handed hitters ever.

"He just invited me," Vargas said. "He was like, 'Hey, I want to work with you.' I said, 'OK, let's go. Let's do it.' "

Last winter it was Puerto Rican infielder Javier Baez who had the chance to work with Ramirez, who has worked with Chicago Cubs minor league hitters in recent years. A breakout season followed for Baez, who helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years.

Ramirez, who leaves this week for Japan to continue his remarkable playing career at age 44, offers up his hitting expertise for free in these private lessons.

"He taught me a lot," Vargas said. "He always talked to me about the uppercut swing, the elevated ball. He said that was the key for him to hit so many home runs (555) in the majors. He said no matter where the pitch location was, he tried to elevate every pitch."

A .312 career hitter who also got slapped with multiple suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs near the end of his 19-year run, Ramirez received just 23.8 percent of the vote this winter from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in his first year on the hall of fame ballot.

Yet that doesn't diminish his deep reservoir of knowledge when it comes to hitting.

He encouraged Vargas to hold firm to his newfound belief in the power of the big fly. While Twins instructors have been after Vargas for years to cut down his swing and use the whole field, as Ortiz experienced all those years ago, Big Papi's old Boston running mate told Vargas to forget that.

"Manny said, 'I'd prefer you to hit a pop up to the shortstop than a ground ball,' " Vargas said. "He taught me location: 'Just elevate. You've got to hit that pitch on top.' He told me not to let my hands go down and try to get focused on one point during my swing."

Vargas, 26, had a similar conversation with Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo last spring before getting shipped back to Triple-A Rochester for the bulk of another season. While Trumbo went on to lead the majors with 47 homers, Vargas was left to hit 15 of his 25 homers for the Red Wings.

In the 152 at-bats he was granted in the majors last year, Vargas hit fly balls and pulled the ball 47.9 percent of the time and produced home runs on 21.7 percent of his fly balls. All three figures were easily career highs, with his fly-ball rate more than doubling from the 23.1 percent he posted in a disappointing 2015.

League average is 34.6 percent on fly-ball rate and 12.8 percent for homers per fly ball.

Considering he stands 6 feet 5 and weighs around 275 pounds, Vargas certainly fits the profile of a let-it-fly slugger.

Vargas felt comfortable immediately with Ramirez, talking life, family, even religion with the 12-time all-star and nine-time Silver Slugger winner. The two continue to text each other, and Vargas hopes the relationship continues for many years.

"He talks to me almost every day about God," Vargas said. "He's a God person. He asks me how my relationship is with God. That's very important. He tells me, 'God first, and then your career.'"

The mental side of hitting was a big part of their sessions as well. What to look for in certain counts. How to bait a pitcher into throwing the pitch you want in the spot you'd like.

"He said he wasn't really a fastball hitter; he always looked for off-speed," Vargas said. "I think that's why he had so much success. Most of the pitchers like to throw that curveball low in the zone, but if you can hit that pitch, then the fastball should be easy to hit. That way the pitcher has no way to strike you out."

Vargas is down to his final year of minor league options with the Twins, who recently slipped South Korean slugger Byung Ho Park through waivers and failed to lure veteran free agent Mike Napoli to assist in their rebuilding project.

In many ways, it feels like now or never for Vargas, who also visited with Ortiz during his two-week sojourn in the Dominican. The newly retired Big Papi was actually surprised to see Vargas, who played 10 late-season games for Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League, at an Escogido game where Ortiz was honored.

"Papi couldn't believe it when he saw me," Vargas said. "He didn't know I was over there."

When Vargas explained the Manny Sessions, Ortiz seemed pleased to hear about this latest development for his late-blooming pupil.

"Try to learn," Ortiz told him, "as much as you can."