Wild's farm club turns it around

Nonetheless, Derek Lalonde jumped at the opportunity last offseason jumped at the opportunity to coach the Iowa Wild. He accepted the job in June, emphasizing that the team's lack of success is actually what made the job so appealing to him.

"I remember when the organization approached me about this job over the summer, we talked about how important it was that we turn this around," Lalonde said. "We wanted to turn this around so players were coming into a winning culture and playing meaningful games again."

A few months into the season, Lalonde has his team on the right track, as the Iowa Wild are over .500 and would be in the playoffs if the season had ended on Sunday. It didn't, though, so Lalonde knows his team has a lot of work to do, as it is jockeying for position with the Cleveland Monsters.

The Iowa Wild's success this season at the AHL level also has translated to success at the NHL level, according to a number of players who have made the trek back and forth this season.

"It helped a lot," top prospect Alex Tuch said. "We go into games now expecting to win, whereas earlier in the season we went into games a little unsure about the outcome. We knew we were going to play hard. I don't think we weren't expecting to win every game, though. It's been huge to have that mentality because when we come up here it's the same exact thing and even more so."

"You want to have a winning culture throughout the organization," winger Zack Mitchell added. "You look at some of the top organization, and they have that. We are starting to become one of those organizations. It makes the transition easier when we're already expecting to win every night."

Establishing that culture hasn't been easy, especially early in the season when the Iowa Wild were struggling to string wins together.

"We could've settled for the way it's been around here the last few years," Lalonde said. "We were able to fight out of it. It took some time. It had to come from the room. We can preach. We can try to motivate. We can try to change the culture. It has to come from the room, though."

Lalonde pointed to older players such as Mike Weber, Max Fortunus, Pat Cannone and Alex Stalock, among others, as the players who were instrumental in making sure the message resonated across the team.

"As a coaching staff, we preached it," Lalonde said. "It meant so much more when it started to come from the room."

That meant trusting the process, though, even when things weren't going well.

"Until this most recent stretch, we hadn't been winning much," defenseman Gustav Olofsson said. "It makes it more fun to come to the rink. It's the same vibe here (in the NHL), so it's nice that we get to experience that down there. It makes the transition easier for sure."

Lalonde came to the Iowa Wild after helping lead a massive turnaround with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. Before that, Lalonde spent three seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, winning a championship in 2011-12. He has also served as an assistant coach at the University of Denver, where he coached Wild forward Jason Zucker during Zucker's freshman season, and at Ferris State.

"I've been fortunate to be around a lot of winning in my career," Lalonde said. "I think one of the best experiences I've had was turning Toledo around ... and I feel like this is similar. It's been fun and enjoyable to watch this growth."

Lalonde knows the main purpose of the minors is to get players ready to play in the big leagues. That, however, doesn't mean success down on the farm goes by the wayside.

"I think winning speeds up development," Lalonde said. "It's so important. That is what we're trying to keep going down here."