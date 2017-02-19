Sharing a milestone

The two share something in common, however. Both are members of the exclusive 3,000-point club.

Taylor finished her high school basketball career with a then-state record 3,300 points in 1997. Borowicz, a senior at Roseau, scored her 3,000th point Saturday when she had 21 points in leading unbeaten Roseau (23-0) to a 67-54 win against Esko.

"It hasn't really hit me yet,'' Borowicz said. "Coming from Roseau, knowing Megan Taylor is from here and she's such a big name, somebody everybody talks about, it (3,000 points) is a big deal to me.''

The website www.mngirlsbasketballhub.com lists Borowicz as the 18th player in the state to reach 3,000 points. Roseau is the lone school with two players on that list.

"One thousand and even 2,000 points have become more common,'' Roseau coach Kelsey Didrikson said. "Girls are playing more, and longer, games. And they're playing at a younger age. But 3,000 is certainly a big deal.

"It's an accurate portrayal of Kiley's game. Her biggest asset as a player is scoring. She's hard to stop around the basketball because she's so physically strong. She scores a lot in transition, whether it's off a steal or another girl's feed. She likes to shoot the three. And Kiley's a confident shooter. When you need a big shot, you want her taking it.''

Borowicz leads the top-ranked Rams with a 26.1 scoring average, which ranks third in the state. She also leads the Rams with averages of 5.8 steals and 8.9 rebounds and is tied for second with a 3.7 assist average. And she's made more than 100 free throws this season, many on the end of 3-point plays.

"My favorite is driving and getting the basket-and-one (free throw),'' Borowicz said. "Usually those come in transition off steals or on drives. It seems like those plays can be such momentum things for a team.''

But the 5-foot-8 Borowicz gets satisfaction out of more than points. She's also on pace to surpass 900 career rebounds.

"I like being known as an all-around player,'' the senior said. "I think people used to think of me as more of just a scorer. But we have other girls who can score on our team. I think I've picked up my defense. And I like making big plays off passes.''

Borowicz said she hopes to play college basketball, but she hasn't finalized anything.