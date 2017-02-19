Region 4 basketball at a glance

At Devils Lake

Today's quarterfinals—North Star vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3 p.m.; Warwick vs. Dunseith, 4:30 p.m.; Harvey-Wells County vs. Rolette-Wolford, 6 p.m.; Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Benson County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

North Star vs. Four Winds-Minn.

North Star

Coach: Jill Vote.

Record: 21-0, District 8 No. 1 seed.

Recent region history: The Bearcats are making their seventh straight region appearance, winning the title last season and going on to finish third at the state B tournament.

Starting lineup: 5-4 sr. G Madi Borstad (5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg), 5-6 sr. G Peyton Halverson (8.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-6 soph. F Mya Halverson (4 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-7 jr. F Stephanie Miller (14.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-5 sr. C Macey Kvilvang (22.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 4.6 bpg)

Four Winds-Minn.

Coach: Sean Gourd.

Record: 10-12, District 7 No. 4 seed.

Recent region history: The Lady Indians are making their third straight region tournament appearance, losing in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-7 fr. G Latasha Bellile (11.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 4.3 apg), 5-6 fr. G Riah Littleghost (8.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg), 5-8 fr. F Hailie Keo (12.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 5-7 soph. F Jasmine Lohnes (3.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-2 soph. C Louelle Deng (3.3 ppg, 9 rpg).

Dunseith vs. Warwick

Dunseith

Coach: Kelle Davis

Record: 17-6, District 8 No. 3 seed.

Recent region history: The Dragons are making their second straight appearance in the regional, losing in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-9 soph. C Bryghton Delorme (10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 5-9 jr. F Mckenzie St. Claire (7.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 5-6 soph. G Lexius Davis (9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 5-5 soph. G Caitlyn Davis (13.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-7 soph. G Dalli Keplin (5.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg)

Warwick

Coach: Kevin Bennefeld

Record: 16-5, District 7 No. 2 seed.

Recent region history: The fifth-year program is making its first region appearance.

Starting lineup: 5-5 soph. G Madison Leaf (17.3 ppg), 5-5 8th-gr. G/F Kalista Jackson (3.3 ppg), 5-5 sr. F Raeanne Leaf (4.5 ppg), 6-1 sr. F/C Whisper Gourd (17.7 ppg), 6-0 sr. F/C BryAnn Robertson (7.9 ppg).

Rolette-Wolford vs. Harvey-WC

Rolette-Wolford

Coach: Tyler Bergsrud.

Record: 10-12, District 8 No. 4 seed.

Recent region history: The Comets are in the regional for the fifth straight season, placing third last season.

Starting lineup: 5-5 sr. G Aspen Selvig (9.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2 apg), 6-0 jr. F Kinze Martinson (14.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2 bpg), 5-4 jr. G Hailey Casavant (3.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3 apg), 5-8 soph. G Sydney Tastad (5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3 spg), 5-11 soph. C Chelsie Mattson (6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg).

Harvey-WC

Coach: Mary Fike

Record: 16-6, District 7 No. 1 seed.

Recent region history: The Hornets are in the regional for the fourth straight season, losing in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-7 jr. F Rylee Heil (7 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-7 jr. F Karlie Dockter (5.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg), 5-7 sr. F Kari Wolfe (15.7 ppg, 6 rpg, 4.5 spg, 2 apg), 5-5 soph. G Jaye Fike (11.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-11 soph. C McKayla Jones (8.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2 bpg).

Langdon-E-M vs. Benson County

Langdon-E-M

Coach: Ethen Askvig.

Record: 18-3, District 8 No. 2 seed..

Recent region history: The program is a first-year co-op, with Edmore joining Langdon and Munich this season. Langdon-Munich was in the regional each of the past two seasons, finishing second last season.

Starting lineup: 5-6 jr. G Kellie Hetler (4.7 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 rpg), 5-8 jr. G Jordyn Worley (17.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 51 steals), 5-7 sr. G Madi Hart (17.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 55 steals, 38 treys), 5-8 jr. F Arynn Crockett (5.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 5-10 fr. F Callie Ronningen (12.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 52 steals).

Benson County

Coach: Eric Haagenson.

Record: 11-11, District 7 No. 3 seed.

Recent region history: Benson County is in the regional for the third straight season, finishing fourth last year. The seventh-year co-op is making its sixth regional appearance.

Starting lineup: 5-7 jr. G Dani Schwanke (21.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-3 sr. G Taylor Foss (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-7 sr. F Emily Sears (6.5 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-8 sr. F Kaylee Lybeck (8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-8 sr. F/C Erin Jorgenson (7.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

Compiled by Greg DeVillers