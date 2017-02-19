Region 2 basketball at a glance

At GF Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Today's quarterfinals—North Border No. 8 seed, 11-10) vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 1, 20-1), 3 p.m.; Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 4, 15-7) vs. Grafton (No. 5, 14-8), 4:30 p.m.; Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 7, 11-11) vs. Thompson (No. 2, 14-7), 6 p.m.; Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 6, 15-7) vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3, 15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Park River/FL vs. North Border

Park River/F-L

Coach: Rob Scherr.

Record: 20-1, No. 1 seed.

Recent region history: The defending region champion Aggies are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the region quarterfinals. They finished fourth at last season's state B tournament.

Starting lineup (Aggies rotate six): 5-11 sr. F/C Jenna Zavalney (11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 apg), 5-7 sr. G/F Bailey Beneda (9.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-6 sr. G Kaitlyn Brintnell (8.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 spg), 6-0 sr. C Taylor Dalbey (8.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.9 bpg), 5-8 sr. G/F Annie Welch (6.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 5-4 sr. G Taylor Knudson (5.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.6 spg).

North Border

Coach: Aimee Eisenbeis.

Record: 11-10, No. 8 seed.

Recent region history: The Eagles are in the region quarterfinals for the sixth straight season, losing in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-5 sr. G Haylee Christianson (4.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-5 sr. F Natalie Carignan (13.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 29 treys), 5-9 jr. C Suzanne Wieler (4.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 5-4 soph. G Lexi Irving (7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg), 5-7 sr. G Hannah Johnson (19.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 spg, 2.5 apg, 23 treys).

Grafton vs. Hillsboro-CV

Grafton

Coach: Laurie Sieben.

Record: 14-8, No. 5 seed.

Recent region history: The Spoilers are in the region quarterfinals for the third straight season and 13th time in the past 14 seasons. They finished third last season.

Starting lineup: 5-9 sr. C Adri Lee (2.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 5-8 soph. G Grace Gaustad (8.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-8 soph. F Anna Thompson (7.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.4 spg), 5-8 soph. F Meredith Dumas (11.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.2 spg), 5-5 8th-gr. G Carlee Sieben (10.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.8 spg).

Hillsboro-CV

Coach: Tony Guttormson

Record: 15-7, No. 4 seed.

Recent region history: The Burros are a fifth-year co-op who are making their fifth straight appearance in the region quarterfinals. They lost in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-8 jr. G Laura Spurgeon (4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.8 spg), 5-8 sr. G Addi Eckart (12.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 spg, 38 treys), 5-10 jr. G Gracie Wright (10.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.5 spg), 5-11 sr. P Kelsey Moore (3.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 5-11 jr. P Karlee Johnson (8.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg).

Thompson vs. May-Port-CG

May-Port-CG

Coach: Ben McClenahen

Record: 11-11, No. 7 seed.

Recent region history: The Patriots are in the region quarterfinals for the second straight season and and their fifth time in the past six seasons. They lost in the quarterfinals last season.

Starting lineup: 5-4 sr. G Holly Grandalen (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2 apg), 5-10 sr. F/G Erin Freeland (4.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.2 apg), 5-10 sr. F/C Anna Bradner (6.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 5-10 fr. F/C Cora McClenahen (5.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 5-7 jr. G Katelin Grinde (5.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg).

Thompson

Coach: Jason Brend

Record: 14-7, No. 2 seed.

Recent region history: This is the 10th straight season in the region quarterfinals for the Tommies. Thompson was runner-up last season, snapping a run of three straight region titles.

Starting lineup: 5-3 fr. G Kaia Sorby (3.6 ppg), 5-5 soph. G Allie Ivesdal (7.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg), 5-9 fr. F Macy Jordheim (5.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-9 soph. F Taylor Zak (11.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg), 5-9 jr. C Kailen Dolleslager (10 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

Drayton/VE vs. Finley-S/H-P

Drayton/V-E

Coach: Wayne Stegman.

Record: 15-6, No. 3 seed.

Recent region history: The Titans are making their second straight region quarterfinal appearance, finishing fourth last season.

Starting lineup: 5-5 sr. G Rachel Jonasson (3.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.3 apg), 5-7 jr. G Taylor Stegman (7.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.1 apg), 5-8 sr. F Emily Swanson (6.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 5-11 jr. F Laiken Larson (10.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 5-11 jr. F Taylor Reilly (17.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg).

Finley-Sharon/H-P

Coach: Laura Ihry

Record: 15-7, No. 6 seed.

Recent region history: In its third season back in Region 2, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page is in the quarterfinals for the third straight season, losing in the quarterfinals last year.

Starting lineup (rotate six): 5-4 sr. G Zoie Breckheimer (14 ppg, 4 rpg, 5.7 apg), 5-4 jr. G Cierra Jacobson (13.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.8 apg), 5-5 jr. G Dacotah Bergstrom (8 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg), 5-8 sr. F Jana Mehus (6.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2 apg), 5-9 jr. F Mikayla Koenig (6 ppg, 5 rpg), 5-10 jr. C Maddy Christian (5 ppg, 5.6 rpg).

Compiled by Greg DeVillers