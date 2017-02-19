Youthful Thompson girls basketball team looks to advance

"It's definitely been a big transition,'' Dolleslager said. "It's a different team than last year. I felt young last year. This year I'm the experienced player. I've had to go to more of a leadership role.''

The Tommies have zero seniors, one junior and the No. 2 seed going into today's quarterfinals of the Region 2 tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"We graduated eight seniors last year,'' Thompson coach Jason Brend said. "That opened up opportunities for girls who were working their way up. We still have quite a bit of talent. And the kids work hard. That's helped make things add up for us.''

The Tommies have played it close in compiling a 14-7 record.

Four of their wins are by seven or fewer points. Of their seven losses, only one—a 59-29 setback to undefeated, top-ranked North Star—was by more than five points.

In the final Class B state poll, Thompson had losses of five or fewer points to five of the 10 ranked teams, No. 2 Kindred (five points), No. 3 and Region 2 top-ranked Park River/Fordville-Lankin (three), No. 4 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (three), No. 7 Fargo Oak Grove (two) and No. 10 New Town (three).

"Each of those games built our confidence,'' Dolleslager said. "Even if we lost them, it showed that we could compete with good competition.''

Brend said Thompson loaded up with a tough schedule intentionally, even knowing the roster would be loaded with youth and inexperience.

"We figured early in the season we might take some lumps,'' Brend said. "But we felt we battled and continued to improve.

"We've had a lot of close games. That's part of the growth process. We won some; we lost some. But,win or lose, those games build mental toughness.''

Dolleslager (10 ppg) and sophomore Taylor Zak (11.4 ppg) are the Tommies' lone double-figure scorers. Sophomore Allie Ivesdal (7.6 ppg) and freshmen Kaia Sorby (3.6 ppg) and Macy Jordheim (5.5 ppg) round out the starting five.

Depth is a strength, as nine players average more than 2.5 points. So is athleticism. Brend said every player in the rotation is a two-sport athlete. Some play three sports.

For the Tommies, the season has been different as far as expectations.

Thompson was runner-up in the region tournament last season, ending a run of three consecutive trips to the state tournament.

"This is a different creature for us,'' Brend said. "In years past, we were a higher-ranked team. We were expected to win games.

"There's no pressure this year. The kids show up, have fun and play. They've worked hard. And I felt we had the talent to be competitive with the better teams on our schedule.''