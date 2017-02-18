Duluth loses ground in NCHC title race, tying Tigers 2-2

UMD won't have to see Colorado College again in 2016-17.

Just like the first three games, the last-place Tigers didn't make it easy for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday at World Arena as the teams fought to a 2-2 draw for the second time this season.

Bulldogs senior wing Alex Iafallo scored in the first round of the shootout to give UMD a much-needed extra point in the standings.

UMD (19-5-6 overall, 13-4-2 NCHC) needed a late power-play goal Friday to beat the Tigers 2-1 after tying 2-2 and losing 2-1 to Colorado College (7-20-3, 3-14-3) on Jan. 6-7 in Duluth. UMD was unbeaten in nine straight against the Tigers going into the 2016-17 season.

On Saturday, it was the Tigers scoring late. Sophomore defenseman Cole McCaskill tied the game at 2-2 with 1:58 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska made 34 saves as the Bulldogs were outshot 36-26 by the Tigers.

The Bulldogs' special teams staked the team to a 2-0 lead in the opening two minutes Saturday and then was forced to kill off 10 Tigers power plays, including a major that extended into the five-minutes of 3-on-3 play after UMD senior defenseman Carson Soucy was ejected for contact to the head with seven seconds remaining in overtime.

Senior center and captain Dominic Toninato of Duluth scored on the power play 58 seconds into the game and Iafallo — who assisted on Toninato's goal — made it 2-0 on a short-handed breakaway at 1:47 of the first.

UMD freshman defenseman Joey Anderson, charging into the home zone, drew a cross-checking call on Tigers junior defenseman Teemu Kivihalme 11 seconds into the game, leading to the Toninato goal. It was Anderson in the Friday win who drew the penalty that led to the game-winning goal by sophomore center Adam Johnson. The penalty was against Kivihalme.

The Kivihalme penalty 11 seconds into Saturday's game proved to be a sign of things to come. The first period alone saw UMD whistled for three violations and Colorado College called for two penalties. Each team picked up a penalty in the opening and closing two minutes of the first.

Things only escalated in the second period with seven penalties — one a 10-minute misconduct on Kivihalme — four of which were on UMD. The last penalty of the period, a hooking violation by UMD senior defenseman Willie Raskob, led to the Tigers' first goal of the night.

Taking a pass from sophomore forward and Cloquet native Westin Michaud in the closing seconds of the second period, senior Matt Hansen scored on the Tigers' seventh power play of the night to make it 2-1 going into the third period.

The Tigers finished 1-for-10 on power plays while taking eight penalties for 24 minutes. UMD was 1-for-6 with the man-advantage after being called for 12 penalties, worth 35 minutes.

Minnesota Duluth.................... 2-0-0-0—2

Colorado College.................... 0-1-1-0—2

First period — 1. UMD, Dominic Toninato 11 (Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo), 0:58 (pp); 2. UMD, Iafallo 14 (Willie Raskob), 1:47 (sh). Penalties — Teemu Kivihalme, CC (cross checking), 0:11; Nick Wolff, UMD (tripping), 1:38; Riley Tufte, UMD (hooking), 5:41; Avery Peterson, UMD (slashing), 18:48; Bryce Van Horn, CC (roughing), 19:35.

Second period — 3. CC, Matt Hansen 4 (Westin Michaud, Branden Makara), 19:57. Penalties — Carson Soucy, UMD (interference), 2:00; Bench minor, CC (too many men on the ice), 7:13; Raskob, UMD (interference), 7:15; Soucy, UMD (interference), 15:37; Kivihalme, CC (hooking), 16:13; Kivihalme, CC (10-minute misconduct), 16:13; Raskob, UMD (hooking), 18:47.

Third period — 4. CC, Cole McCaskill 2 (Kade Kehoe), 18:02. Penalties — Tufte, UMD (holding), 2:14; Raskob, UMD (roughing), 12:34; Christian Heil, CC (roughing), 12:34; Luc Gerdes, CC (high sticking), 18:51; Peterson, UMD (slashing), 19:40.

Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — Heil, CC (slashing), 2:37; Soucy, UMD (major and game misconduct for contact to the head), 4:53.

Shots on goal — UMD 7-6-9-2—24; CC 8-10-16-1—36. Goalies — Hunter Miska, UMD (36 shots-34 saves); Alec Leclerc, CC (24-22). Power plays — UMD 1-of-6; CC 1-of-10. Referees — Tom Sterns, Joe Sullivan. Linesmen — Chase McGee, Steve Stankevich. Att. — 6,072.