Zucker, Dubnyk lead Wild past Predators

Zucker's linemates, Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund, each had a goal and assist, while Eric Staal added an empty-net goal as Minnesota (39-13-6) surpassed its win total from last season and drew within one point of the Washington Capitals for the highest point total in the NHL this season.

The Wild won for the fourth time in five games and have one game remaining four of their past five games, with one game left before their five-day bye week starts on Wednesday.

Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne made 28 saves as the Predators provided another example of NHL team's struggling out of the bye this season.

Nashville lost for the third time in its past four games and was playing for the first time since a 5-3 win against Dallas on Feb. 12. NHL teams are 3-12-4 coming off the bye this season, including 0-8-3 in February after the Predators and Chicago lost in regulation and Tampa Bay lost in overtime on Saturday.

Koivu tallied his 600th career point with his game-winning, third-period goal for Minnesota.

Since they became linemates on Nov. 25, Koivu, Zucker and Granlund have combined for 110 points in 39 games. The Wild are 29-6-4 since.

Granlund opened the scoring just 2:38?into the game after Nashville forward Harry Zolnierczyk went to the penalty box for goaltender interference. Zolnierczyk collided with Dubnyk but also appeared to be pushed by Minnesota defenseman Marco Scandella.

The Wild capitalized when Granlund cleaned up a scrum in front of Rinne. Minnesota had several chances on a loose puck, before the puck found its way to Granlund for his career-high 17th goal.

Granlund has seven goals and 15 assists in the past 19 games, setting career-highs across the board. He had 31 goals in his previous four NHL seasons.

Granlund set up Zucker's 17th goal in the second period. The two came in on a 2-on-1 break and Granlund skated to the side, drawing the defenseman before sliding a cross-crease pass to Zucker for an easy goal.

Wilson finally broke through for the Predators at 8:16 in the third and Subban brought Nashville within one goal about two minutes later on a big slap shot. The goal was initially waved off as James Neal made contact with Dubnyk, but a video review showed the puck was in the net.