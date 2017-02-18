The Fighting Hawks improved to 12-3 in the league and 17-8 overall while Weber, which entered the night alone in first place, dropped to 11-3 and 16-9.

Hooker scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.

UND trailed 32-29 at halftime but a second-half spurt put the Hawks up by 13 points with 11 minutes to play.

Weber was led by Jeremy Senglin, who scored 22 points. Kyndahl Hill added 14 and Jerrick Harding 13.

UND connected on 32 of 62 from the field while Weber was 24-for-53. The Hawks also outrebounded Weber 38-28, led by Conner Avants nine rebounds.

A Hooker basket at 17:09 gave UND a 35-34 lead. The Hawks then went on a 19-5 run, a spurt capped by a jumper by Cortez Seales that gave UND a 52-39 lead with 11:09 to go.

Seales, off the bench, finished with 17 points, hitting 8 of 12 from the field.

The Wildcats trimmed the deficit down to two on a pair of free throws by Senglin with just over four minutes to play, but that would be as close as Weber could get.

Hooker buried a corner 3-pointer on UND's next possession and Seales followed with a driving layup that put the game away.

"I could not be any prouder of this group of guys," said UND coach Brian Jones. "This has been a tough environment for everyone in the Big Sky to play, but our guys played at the level they had to in order to compete with Weber State.

"Secondly, we did the things we needed to win. We limited their transition scoring, they only made two 3-point shots and we out-rebounded them. It was an outstanding effort by everybody on this team."