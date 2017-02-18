Saturday's local scoreboard

Recommended for you

Bismarck Century 82, Williston 47

Perham 63, Proctor 46

Fergus Falls 76, Bemidji 64

Thief River Falls 47,

GF Central 26

GFC 14 12-26

TRF 29 18-47

GF Central—Jordan Lujin 2, Jacob Ohnstad 4, Jamil Suleiman 7, Debyn Johnson 4, Kevin Morrison 2, Branson Delorme 1, Michael Nelson 2, Aaron Knutson 2, Jon Krause 2

Thief River Falls—Blake Boen 3, Will Anderson 3, Payton Graham 16, Derick Newland 4, Landon Kruckeberg 6, Kelby Jobe 1, McKenzie McCullough 4

Devils Lake 71,

Valley City 59

VAL 30 29-59

DEV 33 38-71

Valley City—Nate Rodriguez 14, Justin Manson 14, Riley Miller 6, Levi Nix 12, Luther Zeltinger 6, Matthew Lyter 5, Drew Oberlander 2

Devils Lake—Jacob Mertens 18, Nik Desai 2, Preston Reierson 11, Zach Dahlen 13, Hunter Fee 13, Jagger Miller 14

Drayton-V-E 42,

Lakota 36

DVE 10 11 8 13--42

LAK 12 10 6 8--36

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg—Tanner Kasprowicz 5, Saylor Jenson 6, Steven McCollum 10,

Olson 17, Adam Oberg 2, Christian DuBois 2

Lakota—Colton Berg 11, Jake Leininger 1, Rick Ybarra 11, Hunter Gibson 5, Brandon Phan 8

North Star 73,

Grafton 43

NST 24 19 24 6--73

GRA 16 9 6 12--43

North Star—Johnny Heisler 21, Jayden Komrosky 30, Riley Lagasse 7, Tayden Thomas 6,

Austin Wagner 2, Keaton Kvilvang 2, Andrew Oakland 5

Grafton—Jason Garza 11, Marcus Niemann 6, Andrew Schaan 3, Dalton Albrecht 16, Beau Feltman 2, Brandon Garza 2, Cole Hanson 3

May Port-CG 53,

Dakota Prairie 28

DAK 3 8 14 3--28

MAY 16 17 6 14--53

Dakota Prairie—Tyler Loe 12, Hunter Sand 3, Alex Otto 6, Jake Avdem 3, Nick Gronaas 2, Parker Frederick 2

Mayville-Portland-CG—Ryan Klath 8, Reese Hanson 19, Garrett Johnson 4, Ian Chandler 21, Preston Edinger 1

Four Winds-Minn. 60,

Shiloh Christian 53

FOU 18 18 14 10--60

SHI 13 21 10 9--53

Four Winds-Minnewaukan—Gionni Robertson 3, Tannor Dauphinais 2, Jaylen LaRock 3, Steve Redfox 10, Frank Gourd 3, Irvin Tomahawk 22, Tronis McKay 17

Shiloh Christian—Bartholomew Ogbu 12, Macauley Young 16, Nick Pfaff 8, Jonas Mitzel 5, Canaan Fagerland 5, Jonas Jonson 5, Austin Hartman 2

Harvey-Wells Co. 74,

Towner-G-U 72

TGU 18 16 14 24--72

HCW 21 19 19 15--74

Towner-Granville-Upham—Kolter Schell 15, Caleb Cross 4, Garrett Bailey 2, Cole Bethke 21, Tanner Schock 10, Shayden Luna 20

Harvey-Wells County—Benjamin Bertsch 17, Jarett Anderson 11, Payton Granger 26, Steven Stutlien 5, Trevor Schimke 6, Hunter Ripplinger 7, Parker Granger 2

Park Christian 72,

Bagley 65

PAR 30 42-72

BAG 28 37-65

Park Christian—Aamodt 16, Motsch 2, Bogenneis 9, Quanbeck 8, Kerr 28, Nellermoe 9

Bagley—Zach Lykins 10, Isaac Tierney 7, Tannen Agnes 5, Nicholas Kaiser 7, Nicholas Anderson 5, Marco Pemberton 4, Scott Lundsten 14, Dawson Eck 13

Girls basketball

6

Saturday's results

Park Christian 58, Bagley 25

Bismarck Century 63, Williston 26

Bismarck 73, Turtle Mountain 50

GF Central 64,

Thief River Falls 55

GFC 25 39-64

TRF 23 32-55

GF Central—Carolyn Smith 5, Lauren Dub 19, Elizabeth Dub 19, Megan Schumacher 4, Jessica Gillian 4, Amber Anderson 13

Thief River Falls—Allison Okeson 4, Kylea Praska 20, Alexa Rogalla 13, Tiahna Nicholson 18

Devils Lake 82,

Valley City 61

DEV 38 44--82

VC 36 25--61

Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 20, Abby Johnson 4, Taylor Windjue 20, Mattisyn Barendt 2, Mattea Vetsch 2, Alexandria Palmer 12, Chiara Olson 6, Abby Heilman 2, Kyleigh Toso 2, Jenna Windjue 4, Averi Ziegler 8

Valley City—Josie Berntson 3, Kacee White 4, Alexis Ondracek 6, Jadyn Dieterle 8, Reagan Ingstad 10, Taryn Dieterle 10, Mackenzie Pederson 7, Courtney Lloyd 13

Roseau 67,

Esko 54

ROS 27 40--67

ESK 24 30--54

Roseau—Victoria Johnson 7, Kacie Borowicz 18, Ivy Braaten 20, Morgan Groenhoff 2, Kaitlyn Hulst 3, Kiley Borowicz 21

Esko—Mackenzie Holland 7, Mandi Dincau 8, Selena Shady 9, Macy Sunnarborg 6, Ava Gonsorowski 13, Karlie Kulas 2

N.D. Region 2

At GF Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Monday's quarterfinals—North Border (No. 8 seed, 11-10) vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 1, 20-1); Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 4, 15-7) vs. Grafton (No. 5, 14-8), 4:30 p.m.; Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 7, 11-11) vs. Thompson (No. 2, 14-7), 6 p.m.; Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 6, 15-7) vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3, 15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals—North Star vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3 p.m.; Warwick vs. Dunseith, 4:30 p.m.; Harvey-Wells County vs. Rolette-Wolford, 6 p.m.; Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Benson County, :30 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Boys hockey

6

Saturday's results

N.D. West Region

At Bismarck VFW Sports Center

Championship

Bismarck High 6, Minot 0

State qualifiers

Dickinson 3, Mandan 1

Bismarck Century 6, Williston 2

All-WDA

Forwards—Eric Pladsen, Bismarck High; Easton Bennett, Minot High; T.J. Irey, Bismarck High

Defensemen—Colby Enns, Minot High; Connor Hanson, Bismarck Century

Goalie—Zach Kessler, Bismarck High

Senior Athlete of the Year—Eric Pladsen, Bismarck High

Coach of the Year—David Hoff, Bottineau/Rugby

N.D. East Region

At Purpur Arena

Championship

GF Central 4,

GF Red River 3, OT

First period—1. GFC, Judd Caulfield (Grant Johnson) 6:56

Second period—2. GFC, Seth Towers (Caulfield, Johnson) 6:41; 3. RR, Jace Lunski 8:58; 4. RR, Max Churchill (Braden Costello) 11:12; 5. GFC, Zachary Murphy 14:45

Third period—6. RR, Churchill (Henry Fosse) 8:47

Overtime—7. GFC, Tate Steffan 2:31

Goalie saves—GFC: Kaleb Johnson 4-7-4 -1—16; RR: Nate Bradbury 6-7-8-3 - 24

State qualifiers

Devils Lake 3,

Fargo North 1

First period—1. DL, Cole Senkyr (Brody Vose, Jaydon Grafsgaard) 11:47

Second period—2. FN, Brandon Deitz (Austin Streifel, Caleb Fritel) 9:50

Third period—3. DL, Mathew Boren (Ryyan Reule, Carson Lovin) 4:22; 4. DL, Boren (Craig Peterson) 10:38

Goalie saves—DL: Wyatt Ness 2-7-4--13; FN: Ryley Pladson 6-9-12--27

Fargo Davies 3,

Fargo South-Shanley 1

First period—1. FSS, John Paul Harvey (Robert Greicar) 6:46

Second period—2. FD, Jay Buchholz (Cameron Rheault, Hunter Lucas) 6:08; 3. FD, Cade Stibbe (Rheault, Kyle Altendorf) 16:50

Third period—4. FD, Buchholz (Logan Macziewski, Mason Orpheim) 3:56

Goalie saves—FD: Jared Winter 7-6-10--23; FSS: Ben Bryant 10-9-4--23

All-EDC

Forwards—Boe Bjorge, GF Central, Judd Caulfield, GF Central, Grant Johnson, GF Central, Cam Olstad, GF Central, Jay Buchholz, Fargo Davies, Luke Sandy, South-Shanley, Braden Costello, GF Red River, Luke LaMoine, GF Red River, Mason Salquist, GF Red River

Defensemen—Collin Caulfield, GF Central, Brock Reller, GF Central, Mathew Boren, Devils Lake, Austin Schoenberg, West Fargo

Goalies—Wyatt Ness, Devils Lake, Ryley Pladson, Fargo North

Senior Athlete of the Year—Grant Johnson, GF Central

Coach of the Year—Grant Paranica, GF Central

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday's quarterfinals

GF Central (No. 1 East) vs. Dickinson (No. 4 West), noon

Minot (No. 2 West) vs. Fargo Davies (No. 3 East), 2 p.m.

Bismarck High (No. 1 West) vs. Devils Lake (No. 4 East), 6 p.m.

GF Red River (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West), 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

Tuesday's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.—Buffalo (No. 6 seed) at Roseau (No. 3); St. Cloud (No. 7) at St. Michael-Albertville (No. 2); Bemidji (No. 5) at Brainerd (No. 4); Rogers (No. 8) at Moorhead (No. 1)

Feb. 25—Semifinals, at highest seeds

March 1—Championship, 7 p.m., site to be determined

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday play-in round Bagley-Fosston (No. 9) at Park Rapids (No. 8), 7 p.m.; Kittson Central (No. 11) at Lake of the Woods (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 10) at Northern Lakes (No. 7), 6 p.m. in Pequot Lakes

Thursday's quarterfinals—Bagley-Fosston/Park Rapids winner at EGF Senior High (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 5) at Detroit Lakes (No. 4), 7 p.m.; KCC/LOW winner at Warroad (No. 3), 7 p.m.; NL/RLF winner at Thief River Falls (No. 2), 7 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

Feb. 25—Semifinals, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

March 2—Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

6

Saturday's results

Moorhead 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT

Minn. Section 8AA

In Bemidji, Friday

Championship

Roseau 3,

Brainerd-LF 2, 4 OT

First period—1. B-LF, Cheyenne Abear (Lindsey Booth, Sophie Robinson) 2:58; 2. R, Kayla Santl (Lindsey Santl, Jenna Byfuglien) 14:12; 3. R, L. Santl 15:47

Second period—4. B-LF, Grace Schulte 6:18

Fourth overtime—5. R, Ella Helgeson 6:40

Goalie saves—R: Kiana Flaig 44; B-LF: Olivia King 48

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday's quarterfinals

Bismarck (No. 1 seed) vs. Williston (No. 8), 11 a.m.

Minot (No. 4) vs. Fargo Davies (No. 5), 1 p.m.

Fargo North/South (No. 2) vs. Mandan (No. 7), 5 p.m.

Grand Forks (No. 6) vs. West Fargo (No. 3), 7 p.m.

All-EDC

Forwards—Calli Forsberg, Devils Lake, Katie Rodningen, Grand Forks, Graysen Myers, Fargo North-South, Anna Erickson, Fargo North-South, Avery Myers, Fargo North-South, Gillian Sauter, West Fargo, Courtney Walsh, West Fargo, Kylie Schafer, Fargo Davies

Defense—Sami Trana, Fargo North-South, Hannah Dorsey, Fargo North-South, Alysse Glasner, Fargo Davies, Maleah Stromme, West Fargo

Goalies—Quinn Kuntz, Grand Forks, Brooklyn Myrvik, West Fargo, Kaylee Caspers, Fargo North-South

Co-coaches of the year—Pat Johnson, West Fargo, Kris Dougherty, Fargo North-South

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday's quarterfinals

At Xcel Energy Center

Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. St. Paul United (No. 2 seed, 19-6-2), 11 a.m.; Warroad (No. 3, 17-8-2) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1), 1 p.m.; Alexandria (14-12-1) vs. Blake (No. 1, 24-2-1), 6 p.m.; Northfield (No. 5, 19-6-3) vs. Mound Westonka (No. 4, 21-6-0), 8 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon, Ridder Arena

Friday

Championship semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Saturday

Consolation championship, 10 a.m., Ridder Arena

Third place, 9 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Championship, 4 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Minn. Class AA tournament

Thursday's quarterfinals

At Xcel Energy Center

Roseau (19-8-1) vs. Blaine (No. 2 seed, 22-3-2), 11 a.m.; Eastview (16-10-2) vs. Hill-Murray (No. 3, 23-4-1), 1 p.m.; Farmington (16-11-2) vs. Edina (No. 1, 25-1-1), 6 p.m.; Forest Lake (No. 5, 20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (No. 4, 19-6-2), 8 p.m.

Friday

Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon, Ridder Arena

Championship semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Saturday

Consolation championship, noon, Ridder Arena

Third place, 11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Championship, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Prep gymnastics

6

EDC Championships

In Valley City, Friday

Team totals

Valley City 146.425, Grand Forks 136.125, Fargo Davies 134.65, Fargo 118.75, Wahpeton 116.325

Winners & GF top-10 placers

Vault—1. Taylor Johnson, VC, 9.675; 7. (tie) Sydnee Spivey, GF, 7.0; 10. Julia Miller, GF, 8.85

Bars—1. Johnson, VC, 9.125; 6. Sydney Passa, GF, 8.375; 7. Spivey, GF, 8.35; 8. Kayla Lamoureux, GF, 8.325; 9. Claire Anderson, GF, 8.25; 10. Miller, GF, 8.175;

Beam—1. Johnson, VC, 9.75; 7. Spivey, GF, 8.725; 10. Anderson, GF, 8.40

Floor—1. Michaela Thibert, VC, 9.40; 7. (tie) Lamoureux, GF, 8.65; 10. Spivey, GF, 8.475

All-around—1. Johnson, VC, 37.75; 5. Spivey, GF, 34.55; 9. Lamoureux, GF, 33.575

Senior athlete of the year—Taylor Johnson.

Coach of the year—Suzanna Fischer, Valley City

All-EDC

Grand Forks—Sydnee Spivey, Claire Anderson; Valley City—Taylor Johnson, Michaela Thibert, Hannah Sorenson, Grace Anderson, Jocey Kriewald; Fargo Davies—Anna Suppes, Hattie Gompf, Ashlyn Eagleson

Prep wrestling

6

N.D. Class A tournament

In Fargo, Saturday

Team totals

Minot 209, Bismarck Century 203, Bismarck 201.5, Mandan 167.5, West Fargo 152, Wahpeton 100.5, Williston 98, Fargo Davies 95, Dickinson 87, Turtle Mountain 86.5, Bismarck St. Mary's 75, GF Central 68, Valley City 60, Bismarck Legacy 38.5, Devils Lake 30, Jamestown 26.5, Fargo South 22, Fargo North 19, GF Red River 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 7.

106

Championship: Boese, Bismarck, dec. Barnhardt, St. Mary's, 3-1. Third place: Radenz, Century, dec. Mosbrucker, Mandan, 7-5. Fifth place: Armstrong, Minot, dec. DeBlaere, Davies, 10-6. Seventh place: Berger, Dickinson, pinned Hansen, North, 2:46.

113

Championship: Harms, West Fargo, dec. Klienknecht, Mandan, 7-3. Third place: Johnson, Dickinson, dec. Kaseman, Bismarck, 3-2. Fifth place: Schulz, Century tech. fall Goodman, Minot, 24-9. Seventh place: Johnson, Dickinson, pinned Weber, Davies, 4:29.

120

Championship: Ripplinger, Bismarck, pinned Steidler, St. Mary's, 2:27. Third place: Barchenger, Century, pinned Slater, Williston, 2:27. Fifth place: Laducer, Turtle Mountain, pinned Fraase, South, :10. Seventh place: Hooker, Minot, dec. Isassi, GF Central, 8-3.

126

Championship: Armstrong, Minot, dec. DeBoer, Bismarck, 7-1. Third place: Larson, Valley City, dec. Bitz, Century, 9-2. Fifth place: McKenzie, Williston, dec. Davis, Legacy, 5-4. Seventh place: Spilman, Mandan, dec. Hatcher, Jamestown, 6-0.

132

Championship: Zerr, Turtle Mountain, dec. Schmidt, Bismarck, 7-2. Third place: Strandberg, Minot, dec. Coleman, Century, 3-1. Fifth place: Reisenauer, Mandan, dec. Balboa, GF Central, 11-6. Seventh place: Meschke, Dickinson, dec. Mohr, Davies, 6-2.

138

Championship: Schulz, Century, dec. Wiek, Wahpeton, 7-2. Third place: Horswill, Williston, pinned Braun, Jamestown, 2:52. Fifth place: Fleck, Mandan, dec. McClaanahan, Minot, 4-3. Seventh place: Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Karpeh, West Fargo, 6-1.

145

Championship: Berger, Mandan, dec. Mairs, Davies, 6-0. Third place: Mortensen, Minot, dec. Isom, Williston, 4-3. Fifth place: Rader, Century, forfeit over Langer, Valley City. Seventh place: Larimer, GF Red River, dec. Alexander, Dickinson, 5-3.

152

Championship: Franke, West Fargo, pinned Pajimula, Century, 2:44. Third place: Irwin, Dickinson, dec. Frankhauser, Wahpeton, 9-2. Fifth place: Skaare, Davies, dec. Peterson, Valley City, 11-0. Seventh place: Thompson, Minot, pinned Fleck, Mandan, 2:53.

160

Championship: Pederson, West Fargo, dec. Wahl, Bismarck, 6-4. Third place: Rudolph, Minot, dec. Haugen, Dickinson, 4-3. Fifth place: LaRocque, Turtle Mountain, dec. Erlandson, Valley City, 12-1. Seventh place: Morris, Davies, pinned Bondeson, Century, 2:19.

170

Championship: Spilman, Mandan, pinned Deike, Wahpeton, 2:55. Third place: Turnquist, Williston, dec. Rabe, Minot, 3-1. Fifth place: Johnson, Davies, dec. Berry, St. Mary's 9-0. Seventh place: Steckler, Bismarck, pinned Estenson, Devils Lake, 3:13.

182

Championship: Shearer, West Fargo, pinned Bergquist, Bismarck, 5:06. Third place: Boehm, Mandan, pinned Isler, GF Central, 1:19. Fifth place: Bjugstad, Wahpeton, forfeit over Rants, Century. Seventh place: Wilkie, Turtle Mountain, dec. Tangen, Valley City, 6-0.

195

Championship: Rader, Century, dec. Kaylor, Legacy, 3-1. Third place: Jones, Minot, dec. Thiel, Wahpeton, 3-2. Fifth place: Horswill, Williston, pinned DeMarce, Devils Lake, 3:37. Seventh place: Rath, Bismarck, dec. England, Dickinson, 3-1.

220

Championship: Terrill, GF Central, dec. Dockter, Bismarck, 10-2. Third place: Swartwout, Minot, pinned Brown, St. Mary's, 2:51. Fifth place: Boehm, Mandan, dec. Goulet, Turtle Mountain, 4-2. Seventh place: Walter, Century, pinned Bajumpaa, Wahpeton, 2:33.

285

Championship: Metz, West Fargo, dec. Braun, Century, 11-3. Third place: Huff, Minot, dec. Baguma, Davies, 3-2. Fifth place: Fraase, South, dec. Brunelle, Turtle Mountain, 5-4. Seventh place: Pudwill, Mandan, dec. Steinhauer, West Fargo, 2-0.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Fargo, Saturday

Team totals

Lisbon 150, Carrington 139.5, Hettinger-Scranton 129, Minot Ryan 115, Pembina County North 103, New Salem-Almont 97, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 87, Beulah-Hazen 85, South Border 81.5, Velva 79.5, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 67, Oakes 60, Bowman County 55, Hillsboro-Central Valley 55, Watford City 55, Rugby 53.5, Kindred 53, Killdeer 51, Grafton 46.5, Williams County 32, Linton-HMB 30, Harvey-Wells County 29, Central Cass 26, Standing Rock 25.5, Des Lacs-Burlington 25, Northern Lights 14, Stanley-Powers Lake 13, New Town-Parshall 11, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 10, Larimore 4, Mayville-Portland-CG 4.

106

Championship: Gerhardt, New Salem-Almont, dec. Harris, Minot Ryan, 3-0. Third place: Schmitz, Kindred, dec. Lura, Carrington, 5-3. Fifth place: Felchle, Harvey-Wells County, dec. Hoff, LaMoure-LM, 3-1. Seventh place: Wonser, Williams County, dec. Jacob, Linton-HMB, 6-4.

113

Championship: Leintz, Beulah-Hazen, dec. Awender, Oakes, 2-1. Third place: Wolding, New Salem-Almont, dec. Nagel, Linton-HMB, 5-2. Fifth place: Defoe, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Zachmeier, Rugby, 6-3. Seventh place: Ledoux, Minot Ryan, dec. Volk, Central Cass, 6-1.

120

Championship: Burwick, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Madrigal, Bowman County, 15-3. Third place: Thompson, Grafton, dec. Gumke, Watford City, 10-5. Fifth place: Edwardson, Napoleon-GS, dec. Meiers, Stanley-Powers Lake, 8-2. Seventh place: Burgard, Oakes, dec. Taylor, Williams County, 11-1.

126

Championship: Dittus, New Salem-Almont, dec. Geiszler, Carrington, 7-4. Third place: Vangorkom, South Border, dec. Litton, Pembina County North, 6-1. Fifth place: Schwab, Lisbon, pinned Shannon, Watford City, 4:50. Seventh place: Awender, Oakes, dec. Holzer, Linton-HMB, 6-5.

132

Championship: Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Jangula, Napoleon-GS, 7-4 Third place: Urlaub, Pembina County North, pinned Berg, Rugby, 3:32. Fifth place: Irwin, New Salem-Almont, dec. Hendrickson, Carrington, 12-3. Seventh place: Sours, Lisbon, pinned Kaseman, South Border, :32.

138

Championship: Jangula, Napoleon-GS, dec. Broadwell, Carrington, 12-2. Third place: Hackman, Velva, dec. Bartuska, Des Lacs-Burlington, 3-2. Fifth place: Lagge, Beulah-Hazen, pinned Beeter, Minot Ryan, 1:31. Seventh place: Ogren, Kindred, pinned Herr, South Border, 4:48.

145

Championship: Elijah, Lisbon, dec. Verville, Pembina County North, 9-2. Third place: Bitz, Napoleon-GS, dec. Hoggarth, Carrington, 7-4. Fifth place: Carlson, Bowman County, dec. Spooner, Des Lacs-Burlington, 6-1. Seventh place: Jochim, South Border, forfiet over Andress, Hettinger-Scranton.

152

Championship: Beeter, Minot Ryan, pinned Jaeger, Rugby, 2:22. Third place: Bakke, Kindred, dec. Thomas, Velva, 5-2. Fifth place: Weigel, Napoleon-GS, dec. Dukart, Killdeer, 5-2. Seventh place: Sott, Pembina County North, dec. Lester, Standing Rock, 7-4.

160

Championship: Hastings, Hillsboro-CV, dec. Erickson, Beulah-Hazen, 10-3. Third place: Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, dec. Reinke, Lisbon, 2-0. Fifth place: Kluver, Killdeer, dec. Mattern, Bowman County, 5-4. Seventh place: Flores, Grafton, dec. Dauphinais, Minot Ryan, 3-2.

170

Championship: Urbach, Lisbon, dec. Mellmer, Beulah-Hazen, 7-5. Third place: Hastings, Hillsboro-CV, dec. Urlaub, Pembina County North, 8-2. Fifth place: Wolsky, Carrington, dec. Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, 10-6. Seventh place: Canfield, Williams County, dec. Selzler, Velva, 8-3.

182

Championship: McDaniel, Lisbon, dec. Jepson, Killdeer, 9-7 Third place: Dennis, Watford City, dec. Brown, Pembina County North, 4-2. Fifth place: Murphy, Standing Rock, pinned Ellingson, Ellendale-EK, 2:18. Seventh place: Bauer, Carrington, forfeit over Okeson, Minot Ryan.

195

Championship: Grueneich, Ellendale-EK, dec. Helseth, Velva, 13-3. Third place: Schwab, Lisbon, pinned Forster, New Salem-Almont, 4:00. Fifth place: Martinez, Grafton, pinned Lundeen, Minot Ryan, 2:06. Seventh place: Palluck, Kindred, dec. Connelly, Hillsboro-CV, 9-5.

220

Championship: Will, Minot Ryan, pinned Schalesky, Hettinger-Scranton, 2:42. Third place: Molter, South Border, pinned Merrigan, Central Cass, 1:52. Fifth place: Lawson, Harvey-Wells County, forfeit over Defender, Northern Lights. Seventh place: Flynn, New Town-Parshall, pinned Hall, Killdeer, 2:43.

285

Championship: Schroeder, Carrington, dec. Kuntz, South Border, 11-1. Third place: Fastnacht, Ellendale-EK, dec. Roth, Oakes, 3-1. Fifth place: Logan, Williams County, pinned Lafferty, Pembina County North, 1:45. Seventh place: Faller, Watford City, dec. Sad, Lisbon, 3-2.

Minn. Section 8A

dual tournament

In Thief River Falls, Saturday

First round—Red Lake County Central 36, Mahnomen-Waubun 33; Crookston 66, Fertile-Beltrami 6

Quarterfinals—Frazee 82, Red Lake County Central 0; Dilworth-G-F 41, United North Central 29; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54, Roseau 23; Park Rapids 54, Crookston 18

Semifinals—Frazee 49, Dilworth-GF 12; Park Rapids 50, Badger-G-MR 30

Championship—Frazee 43, Park Rapids 24

Minn. Section 8AA

dual tournament

In Thief River Falls, Saturday

First round—Sauk Centre/Melrose 54, Fosston-Bagley 19; Ottertail Central 59, Fergus Falls 21; Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 52, United Clay Becker 24; Pequl Lakes/PRB 40, Morris-Hancock-Chokio-Alberta 22

Quarterfinals—Perham 63, Sauke Centre/Melrose 9; Thief River Falls 45, Ottertail Central 21; Bemidji 53, BHVPP 15; Detroit Lakes 74, Pequot Lakes/PRB 6

Semifinals—Perham 60, Thief River Falls 11; Detroit Lakes 33, Bemidji 31

Championship—Perham 61, Detroit Lakes 10

Men's hockey

6

Saturday's results

Minn. State-Mankato 7, Northern Michigan 4

Wisconsin 6, Michigan 4

Minnesota 4, Penn State 3, OT

Ferris State 3, Anchorage 0

Providence 3, Notre Dame 3, OT

Maine 4, Merrimack 4, OT

Ohio State 4, Michigan State 3

Boston U 8, New Hampshire 4

UMass Lowell 5, Massachusetts 4

Vermont 2, Boston College 2, OT

Yale 4, Dartmouth 0

Union 4, Princeton 2

Colgate 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT

Harvard 6, Brown 0

Western Michigan 3,

UND 2

First period—1. WMU, Matheson Iacopelli 17 (Mike McKee 2) 3:52; 2. WMU, Iacopelli 18 (Sheldon Dries 12) 13:02. Penalties—Chris Wilkie, UND, roughing, 8:46; Johnny Simonson, UND, hooking, 16:08; Aaron Hadley, WMU, holding, 18:23

Second period—3. WMU, Taylor Fleming 1 (Aaron Hadley 7) 3:03; 4. UND, Shane Gersich 19 (Tyson Jost 14, Brock Boeser 14) 3:12. Penalties—Boeser, UND, slashing, 8:51; Frederik Tiffels, WMU, hooking, 18:26

Third period—5. UND, Tucker Poolman 6 (Boeser 15, Jost 15) 14:41 (pp). Penalties—Wade Allison, WMU, holding the stick, 2:02; Scott Moldenhauer, WMU, tripping, 13:27

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 10-3-3—16; WMU: Ben Blacker 12-16-16—44

Penalties-minutes—UND 3-6, WMU 4-8

Power plays—UND 1-4, WMU 0-3

Attendance—3,275

Referees—Todd Anderson and Nick Krebsbach

Women's hockey

6

Saturday's results

MSU-Mankato 3, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 1

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 1

UND 3,

Ohio State 2

First period—1. UND, Emma Nuutinen 9 3:03

Second period—2. OSU, Maddy Field 12 (Liv Halvorson) 3:10; 3. UND, Kayla Gardner 5 (Nuutinen, Jordan Hampton) 5:03

Third period—4. UND, Charly Dahlquist 7 (Amy Menke, Ryleigh Houston) 6:02; 5. OSU, Lauren Boyle 5 14:04 (pp)

Goalie saves—UND: Annie Chipman 0-x-x—0, Lexie Shaw 6-6-3—15; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 9-7-10—26

Men's basketball

6

Saturday's results

MSU Moorhead 103,

UM Crookston 68

UMC 36 32--68

MSU 46 57--103

UM Crookston—Chase Johnson 6, Gable Smith 15, harrison Cleary 16. Kobe Critchley 9, Chase Knickerbocker 6, Connor Gamble 5, Xavier Hall 4, Aaron Hollcraft 4, Benjamin Rounds 3

Minnesota State University Moorhead—Ayob Ayob 13, Matt Nelson 10, Tanner Kretchman 17, Jon Doss 9, Aaron Lien 13, Johnny Beeninga 6, Chris Olson 3, Matt Anderson 14, Briton Bussman 2, Evan Hines 4, Mackuei Puondak 4, Addison Park 8

Northland CTC 68,

Central Lakes 66

CEN 34 32--66

NOR 30 38--68

Central Lakes—Shawn McGee 2, Keonte Jenkins 22, Jacob Russell 4, TrayVon Lackey 4, Darrelle Bacon 6, Thomas Kornbaum 6, Timothy Boyd 6, Nick Wiesman 3, Lamontrell Fuller 13

Northland Community Technical College—Isaiah Moody 12, Ju'wan Evans 17, Cole Piatko 7, Brandon Murat 8, Emmanuel McCullough 11, Chedonio Martin 3, Jake Joppru 10

Jamestown 85,

Valley City State 75

JAM 47 38--85

VCS 36 39--75

Jamestown—Jacob Havron 2, Logan Brown 22, Jake Hagler 14, Jon Purintun 8, Riley Henderson 18, Sam Johnson 9, Christian Kvilvang 5, Connor Entzi 7

Valley City State—Austin Dunbar 8, Ellwood Ellenson 11, Austin Rambow 8, Rashad Satahoo 23, Jason Ralph 15, Chase Carpenter 3, Denzel Kennedy 7

Big Sky

North Dakota 12-3 17-8

Weber State 11-3 16-9

E. Wash. 10-4 18-9

Montana St. 9-6 14-14

Montana 9-6 14-14

Idaho 8-6 13-12

Sacra. State 7-7 10-15

Portland St. 5-9 12-13

N. Colorado 5-10 9-17

N. Arizona 4-10 7-20

Idaho State 3-11 5-21

So. Utah 3-11 5-22

Saturday's results

Montana State 62, Sacramento State 59

Southern Utah 84, Northern Arizona 68

Montana 85, Portland State 82

Northern Colorado 87, Idaho State 81

UND 77,

Weber State 68

UND 29 48-77

WEB 32 36-68

North Dakota—Conner Avants 2-5 0-0 4, Drick Bernstine 3-5 0-0 6, Corey Baldwin 2-5 0-0 5, Geno Crandall 7-12 3-5 19, Quinton Hooker 8-17 4-4 22, Josh Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Kienan Walter 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 2-6 0-1 4, Billy Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Cortez Seales 8-12 0-1 17. Totals 32-62 7-11 77

Weber State—Zach Braxton 3-5 3-4 9, Kyndahl Hill 5-9 4-8 14, Jeremy Senglin 8-20 5-6 22, Ryan Richardson 2-6 0-1 5, Cody John 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan Dallas 0-0 0-0 0, Dusty Baker 0-0 1-2 1, Jerrick Harding 4-8 5-5 13. Totals 24-53 18-26 68

Three pointers—UND 6-14 (Baldwin 1-3, Crandall 2-5, Hooker 2-5, Seales 1-1), Weber 2-12 (Hill 0-1, Senglin 1-6, Richardson 1-2, John 0-1, Harding 0-2); Rebounds—UND 38 (Avants 9, Bernstine 4, Baldwin 4, Crandall 3, Hooker 8, Collins 1, Walter 1, Shanks 3, Seales 2), Weber 28 (Braxton 4, Hill 10, Senglin 2, Richardson 1, John 4, Dallas 3, Harding 3); Assists—UND 11 (Crandall 6, Hooker 4, Seales 1), Weber 6 (Braxton 1, Hill 1, Senglin 1, Richardson 1, Baker 1, Harding 1)

Summit

ND State 10-4 18-9

South Dakota 10-4 19-10

Denver 8-5 16-10

Fort Wayne 7-7 18-10

Omaha 7-7 14-13

S.D. State 7-8 14-16

IUPUI 5-8 11-16

W. Illinois 5-9 8-17

Oral Roberts 4-11 8-21

Saturday's results

South Dakota 86, Oral Roberts 72

SD State 97, Fort Wayne 89

ND State 100,

Western Illinois 91, 2 OT

WIL 44 35 8 4--91

NDS 42 37 8 13--100

Western Illinois—Mike Miklusak 10, Brandon Gilbeck 8, Garret Covington 32, Jeremiah Usiosefe 9, C.J. Duff 9, Dalan Ancrum 19, Chris Snyder 4

ND State—A.J. Jacobson 7, Dexter Werner 21, Paul Miller 29, Carlin Dupree 22, Khy Kabellis 18, Deng Geu 2, Tyson Ward 1

Women's basketball

6

Saturday's results

University of Mary 87,

UM Crookston 81, OT

UOM 12 21 18 22 14--87

UMC 18 18 20 17 8--81

University of Mary—Hannah Larson 6, Gabbie Bohl 27, Dani Williams 11, Lauren Rotunda 30, Rachel Weir 7, Cassie Askvig 6

UM Crookston—Isieoma Odor 20, Emily Gruber 10, Caitlin Michaelis 16, Micaela Noga 14, Alison Hughes 16, Steph McWilliams 5

Northland CTC 64,

Central Lakes 46

CEN 7 13 14 12--46

NOR 18 15 15 16--64

Central Lakes—Aleia Lupa 2, Alexus Caldwell 1, Kaitlin Spar 8, Taylor King 6, Amber Petermann 2, Tanisha Beetso 16, Brooke Miller 11

Northland Community Technical College—Emily Hestekind 4, Myesha Caldwell 7, Megan Swedberg 10, Kelsey Kainz 2, Jessica Vedbraaten 5, Madison Stenzel 13, ShaRon Miller 23

Valley City State 75,

Jamestown 70, OT

JAM 19 15 17 12 7--70

VCS 23 16 15 9 12--75

Jamestown—Taylor Hammer 18, Alexis Watts 14, Kyra Dewald 12, Bryn Woodside 5, McKayla Orr 15, Allison Jablonsky 3, Jenna Doyle 1, Paige Emmel 2

Valley City State—Alli Vandal 25, Lexi Lennon 10, Hannah Schlecht 5, Georgia Williams 25, Kaitlin Connor 8, Rebecca Eberle 2

Big Sky

North Dakota 13-2 18-8

N. Colorado 12-3 20-6

Montana St. 12-3 19-6

Idaho State 9-5 15-10

E. Wash. 9-5 14-11

Idaho 9-5 14-11

Weber State 6-8 12-13

Portland St. 6-8 12-14

Sacra. State 5-9 9-16

N. Arizona 3-11 7-18

Montana 2-13 5-21

S. Utah 0-14 5-20

Saturday's results

Idaho State 68, Northern Colorado 58

Northern Arizona 77, Southern Utah 65

Portland State 68, Montana 45

Montana State 104, Sacramento State 82

Idaho 78, Eastern Washington 51

UND 83,

Weber State 67

WEB 21 19 11 16--67

UND 16 21 16 30--83

Weber State—Deeshyra Thomas 9-14 3-9 21, Kailie Quinn 2-12 0-0 5, Yarden Danan 1-8 0-0 3, Emily Drake 2-14 1-2 6, Tyschal Blake 3-5 0-0 6, J. Welch-Coleman 4-10 2-2 13, Jocelyn Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Payton Whitmore 0-1 0-0 0, Dominique Williams 4-6 0-0 11, Audrey Frison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-74 6-13 67

North Dakota—Makailah Dyer 7-14 13-16 30, Grace Sawatzke 0-0 1-2 1, Bailey Strand 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Klabo 4-5 10-10 19, Fallyn Freije 5-12 1-2 11, Chastity Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Leah Szabla 3-5 3-5 9, Jill Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Roscoe 5-10 1-2 11, Kaila Burroughs 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 31-39 83

Three pointers—Weber 9-39 (Thomas 0-2, Quinn 1-7, Danan 1-8, Drake 1-9, Welch-Coleman 3-8, Whitmore 0-1, Williams 3-4), UND 4-15 (Dyer 3-6, Strand 0-2, Klabo 1-1, Freije 0-2, Roscoe 0-3, Burroughs 0-1); Rebounding—Weber 43 (Drake 8), UND 42 (Dyer 7, Klabo 6, Freije 6); Assists—Weber 17 (Thomas 6), UND 15 (Dyer 6)

Summit

South Dakota 11-3 22-5

W. Illinois 11-3 21-6

S.D.State 11-4 20-7

IUPUI 10-4 20-7

Omaha 6-8 13-14

Oral Roberts 5-9 13-14

ND State 4-10 6-21

Denver 3-10 6-20

Fort Wayne 2-12 5-22

Saturday's results

South Dakota 91, Omaha 56

SD State 76, Fort Wayne 59

IUPUI 76,

ND State 53

IUP 22 20 21 13--76

NDS 11 11 18 13--53

IUPUI—Danielle Lawrence 22, Sydney Hall 18, Jenna Gunn 10, Mikale Rogers 9, Caitlyn Tolen 3, Kelsi Byrd 10, Allex Brown 2, Taylor Drake 2

ND State—Sarah Jacobson 12, Emily Spier 12, Brianna Jones 8, Taylor Thunstedt 6, Rylee Nudell 4, Kennedy Childers 5, Reilly Jacobson 3, Tyrah Spencer 2, Anna Goodhope 1

College baseball

6

Saturday's results

N.D. State 9-9, Mississippi Valley State 6-3

Women's tennis

6

Saturday's results

Northern Iowa 6, UND 1

Singles

1. Jieke Stroobant, UNI, over Sophie Allen-Fisher 6-2, 7-6(7-2); 2. Mimi Yunker, UND, over Elvira Lopez 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-2; 3. Astrid Santos, UNI, over Preethi Kasilingam 6-2, 7-6(7-5) 4. Gisela Kemper, UNI, over Faith Lee 6-1, 7-6(7-3); 5. Sydney Wolfe, UNI, over Alex Revenig 6-7(8-10), 7-6(7-2), 16-14; 6. Eve Small, UNI, over Alysse Nakasato 6-1, 6-7(6-8), 10-7

Doubles

1. Lee-Kasilingam over Lopez-Santos 6-3; 2. Stroobant-Wolfe over Allen-Fisher/Nakasato 6-2; 3. Kemper-Small over Yunker-Revenig 7-5

Women's softball

6

Saturday's results

Michigan State 22, UND 5

Oakland 3, UND 2

N.D. State 6, Ball State 0

N.D. State 4, Abilene Christian 2