Saturday's local clipboard

The Prowlers capitalized on Central's scoring difficulties to earn the win.

"We had a hard time scoring," said Central coach Dan Carlson. "We missed some easy ones and didn't move the ball around enough."

GF Central 64, Thief River Falls 55

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Grand Forks Central's girls basketball team picked up a road victory Saturday against Thief River Falls.

Despite a close first half, the Knights pulled ahead of the Prowlers in the second half to clinch the win.

"Our defense stepped it up in the second half; we forced some turnovers to get some easy buckets," said Central coach DJ Burris.

The Dub sisters, Lauren and Elizabeth, each scored 19 points to pace the Knights.

Kiley Borowicz hits 3,000 points

ESKO, Minn.—Roseau senior guard Kiley Borowicz scored her 3,000th career point Saturday afternoon in a 67-54 road victory against Esko High School.

In Saturday's game, Borowicz also led the Rams with a game-high 21 points.

She joins 1997 Roseau graduate Megan Taylor as the program's only 3,000-point scorers. Taylor finished her career with a then-state record of 3,300 points.