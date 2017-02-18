Steffan's overtime goal lifts Central over Red River

In Round 3 during the East Region championship, though, it was a different story. The ending, however, was the same.

Central defenseman Tate Steffan banked in a shot off a Red River defender in overtime to lift the Knights to a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Purpur Arena.

"It was kind of a classic Red River-Central battle," Central coach Grant Paranica said. "There were a lot of people in the building and lots of excitement. Sometimes you have to have a little luck, and we had it this time. It's never a bad idea to throw the puck on net. We got the bounce tonight. We're happy to get the No. 1 seed."

Central improved to 24-0 after surviving its first overtime game of the season.

"We could've done a lot better than we did," said Central senior forward Zachary Murphy. "We still pulled it out. It was a greasy win."

Red River (21-3) mixed up its lineup and started its fourth line of forwards against the Knights.

Fourth-liner Max Churchill responded with two goals, including the game-tying goal at 8:47 of the third period.

"We were stale the last two games and those guys showed in practice how hard they can go," Red River coach Bill Chase said of his fourth line. "We wanted to let everyone know that if you go like that you'll get good opportunities. We wanted to serve notice to everybody."

With goals by Judd Caulfield and Seth Towers, the Knights led 2-0 early in the second period.

But the Roughriders responded with a goal by Jace Lunski at 8:58 of the second period to cut the lead to 2-1.

Churchill, a senior forward, then made it 2-2 at 11:12 of the second when he punched in a loose puck off a scrum.

Murphy gave the Knights a 3-2 lead when his shot from the point found its way past Red River goalie Nate Bradbury, who finished with 24 saves.

Churchill tied the game at 3-3 at 8:47 of the third. Henry Fosse dug a puck off the back wall and centered to Churchill, who entered the day with four points on the season.

Chase said the Riders can build off the championship game performance, despite losing on a strange bounce at 2:41 of overtime.

"It happens in hockey," Chase said. "You get a weird bounce here or there. It was unfortunate. We have to play like this consistently and go from there."

Central outshot Red River 28-19.

"I thought (Red River) won the board battles on us," Paranica said. "They had a lot of energy. We shot ourselves in the foot by letting them back into it. They had momentum, and we looked winded a little bit."

The Knights will face West Region No. 4 Dickinson in the state quarterfinals, while Red River will play West Region No. 3 Bismarck Century.

"The more close games you can get in the better for you," Paranica said. "You learn about your team and yourself in those games. They're a good learning experience."