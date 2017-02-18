North Dakota State gave Dexter Werner and Carlin Dupree something to remember with a double-overtime barn burner against Western Illinois Saturday afternoon before 4,696 very loud fans. The 100-91 men's basketball win kept the Bison in a first place tie in the Summit League at 10-4 in the conference and 18-9 overall.

This one was more about records and statistics, however. Werner's godmother didn't buy more than 100 tickets to distribute to family members for nothing.

"One of the top five craziest games I've ever played," said Bison guard Paul Miller. "I've been with both of those guys for three years. Both are great players but even better guys to be around every day. You saw the reception they got, everybody loves them and it was big time to get them a win."

Appropriately, the two seniors made the big plays down the stretch. NDSU finally broke free in the second extra five minutes with Dupree starting it with two free throws and a field goal. Then, leading 93-91, Miller's hoop and Khy Kabellis' 3-pointer made it 98-91 with 1:03 left.

It marked NDSU's biggest lead of the game.

"We found a way to win," Werner said. "It was memorable. It's senior night and you're going to remember that but to grind out a double OT win is one I won't forget. Great crowd. Great atmosphere."

It was mayhem in the final 30 seconds of the first overtime, culminating in a Bison blocked shot that Werner took the other way. His driving layup attempt ended with a pile of bodies underneath the Bison basket and everybody in the arena crying for goaltending.

To no avail.

"We weren't going to change that call," said Bison head coach Dave Richman. "It was just as important to control what we can control and finish things the right way."

Werner made 1 of 2 free throws. On the other end, Garrett Covington's shot in traffic for WIU hit the rim and fell to the floor, where several players had a shot to grab it. WIU's Mike Miklusak ended up with it and his putback tied it at 87 with 1.0 seconds left.

It was a far cry from last month's Bison blowout in Macomb, Ill., when the Bison were 13 of 16 from 3-point range in an 89-57 victory. It was part of four straight Leatherneck losses and although they haven't exactly gotten hot, they at least won two of their previous five games heading into the NDSU rematch.

"Give them a lot of credit, they knocked down a lot of shots," Miller said.

They were 8 of 10 from beyond the arc halfway through the second half when it was obvious it was a matter if one team would crack offensively. Rare was the scoring drought. Even more rare was two consecutive hoops by any one team.

WIU had the first attempt to stretch a lead in regulation with two straight 3-pointers to take a 74-68 lead with 5:12 remaining. It was 77-70 before the Bison put their best foot forward. Two field goals by Dupree and Werner's three-point play tied it at 77 with 1:16 left.

Knotted at 79 after Dupree's bucket, NDSU had the last crack but Miller's hurried 3-pointer was off.

Miller finished with 29 points. Dupree had 22 and Werner 21 in their best 1-2 senior punch of the season.

"I think we had that little extra burst in the tank," Werner said.

WIU didn't. For awhile, nobody could stop Covington who finished with 32 points. He cooled off late (the Leathernecks missed their last 10 3-point attempts) and the Bison had more answers on offense.

"Just a gut check win," Richman said.

WIU (8-17 5-9 Summit): Miklusak 4-10 2-2 10, Gilbeck 2-4 4-4 8, Covington 10-21 7-8 32, Usiosefe 3-5 0-0 9, Duff 4-15 0-2 9, Ancrum 7-10 4-5 19, Morgan , Snyder 2-3 0-1 4, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-70 17-22 91.

NDSU (18-9, 10-4 Summit): Jacobson 2-7 3-4 7, Werner 6-9 9-11 21, P. Miller 9-19 7-10 29, Dupree 7-11 8-8 22, Kabellis 5-9 6-6 18, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Geu 0-0 2-2 2, Ward , D. Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-56 36-43 100.

Halftime: WIU 44, NDSU 42. Total fouls: WIU 29, NDSU 17. Fouled out: Miklusak, Gilbeck. Technical foul: Snyder. Rebounds: WIU 29 (Gilbeck 9); NDSU 37 (Werner 9). 3-point goals: WIU 10-22 (Covington 5-12, Duff 1-5, Ancrum 1-1); NDSU 6-15 (P. Miller 4-10, Kabellis 2-3, Jacobson 0-2). Assists: WIU 12 (Covington 4); NDSU 9 (three with 2). Turnovers: WIU 7 (Gilbeck, Covington 2); NDSU 10 (Dupree 3). A-4,696.