Western Michigan downs UND 3-2, sweeps series
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—UND did just about right everything but put the puck in the net against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Western Michigan was badly outshot but took a 3-2 win over UND in the final game of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference series. Western Michigan swept the series, winning 4-2 on Friday night.
UND outshot Western Michigan 46-19.
The Broncos went up 3-0 before UND finally scored.
Shane Gersich scored at 3:12 of the third period before Tucker Poolman added another goal at 14:41.
UND returns home for a series against Omaha on Friday and Saturday.