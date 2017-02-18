Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Western Michigan downs UND 3-2, sweeps series

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 8:46 p.m.

    KALAMAZOO, Mich.—UND did just about right everything but put the puck in the net against Western Michigan on Saturday.

    Western Michigan was badly outshot but took a 3-2 win over UND in the final game of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference series. Western Michigan swept the series, winning 4-2 on Friday night.

    UND outshot Western Michigan 46-19.

    The Broncos went up 3-0 before UND finally scored.

    Shane Gersich scored at 3:12 of the third period before Tucker Poolman added another goal at 14:41.

    UND returns home for a series against Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFSportshockey
    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
    Advertisement
    randomness