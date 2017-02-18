Five West Fargo wrestlers win state titles for second time

The No. 1 seed at 182 pounds, Shearer was among five West Fargo wrestlers to win state titles in the North Dakota Class A state individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fargodome. This marked West Fargo's second year in a row of bringing home five individual championships.

Shearer, a North Dakota State commit, tied West Fargo alumni Preston Lehmann's state record of 42 pins in a season by beating No. 6 Justin Bergquist of Bismarck by fall in 5 minutes, 6 seconds.

Future NDSU teammate Brandon Metz finished an undefeated season with a championship at 285 pounds, JJ Harms won the individual title at 113 pounds, Jared Franek won at 152 pounds and Cade Pederson was the 160-pound champion.

With his 200th win coming in the championship, Metz joins Shearer and Franek as three Packers with 200 career wins.

"It's pretty crazy. Not a lot of coaches get to work with a group of guys like this with all the accolades and work ethic and everything it takes to be a champion," Packers head coach Kevin Fynboh said. "We've just got to soak it in and enjoy it."

Shearer had beaten Bergquist last year by decision, but didn't want to let it get that far this time around. With a brace on his right knee, Shearer was shifty and waited for his time to go for the pin. Shearer finishes with 231 career wins and the year with a 48-2 record.

"I wanted to get some shots going, some different movements and fakes, and then see what opens up," Shearer said. "It's really nice."

Metz, the No. 1 seed, hadn't wrestled a match longer than a minute in the entire state wrestling tournament before winning by fall. But the Class A state athlete of the year wasn't afraid to go the distance in a rematch of last year's heavyweight championship with Bismarck Century's Seth Braun to get his title.

Braun wouldn't be pinned, but Metz kept aggressive and won with an 11-3 major decision. He was proud to begin his Bison career as a three-time state champ.

"You put in all that time and effort in the summer and the season, you don't want to fail," Metz said. "You've just got to go out there and show your worth."

No. 1-seeded Harms ended the season 46-4 by defeating No. 3 seed Will Kleinknecht of Mandan with a 7-3 decision.

Harms had to win by 6-4 sudden victory over No. 4-seeded Alex Kaseman of Bismarck in the semifinals just to make it back to a state title. Harms said his second state championship was much tougher than his first at 106 pounds — he had to work a little harder this time around — so getting this one felt rewarding.

"I was just trying to get through every period one by one and not overthink everything," Harms said. "I just never said I can't do it."

Top-seeded Franek, now a three-time state champion as a junior, won his 212th career win by fall over No. 3 Trey Pajimula of Century in 2:44. Franek said he wrestled Pajimula last year and watched him throughout the tournament to try and figure out a game plan.

"I wanted to wear him down on top, and eventually I got the turn that led to the pin," said Franek, who ends the season with a 48-1 record. "I was confident in what I was doing so I just waited until the right moment to do all that stuff."

No. 1 seed Pederson beat second-seeded Parker Wahl of Bismarck with a 6-4 decision by putting pressure on from the opening whistle. Pederson, a sophomore who took fourth last year, won his first state championship with a 40-10 record and believes he can win a couple more.

"I feel like I can work a lot harder and keep improving," Pederson said. "I feel like I've got a future in wrestling."

Takedowns

For the first time in 24 years, Minot won the Class A individual tournament championship as a team, beating three-time defending champion Bismarck by 7.5 points. Minot won with 209 points, Century took runner-up with 203 points, Bismarck scored 201.5 points, Mandan tallied 167.5 and West Fargo scored 152 points. Minot's Justin Racine was named Class A state coach of the year. ... No. 4-seeded Jaden Mairs of Fargo Davies fell just one win short of a championship after a surprise trip to the 145-pound state title. No. 2-seeded Isaac Berger of Mandan defeated Mairs with a 6-0 decision. Mairs had beaten top-seeded Roy Isom of Williston with a 7-4 decision in the semifinals on Friday to make the title match. ... Two Wahpeton wrestlers made it to individual champions but both lost. Wahpeton's Noah Wiek had made the 138-pound state championship as the No. 2 seed with a 6-4 sudden victory over No. 3 seed Raif Horswill of Williston on Friday, but fell in the title match. Top-seeded Mason Schulz of Century defeated Wiek with a 7-2 decision. Wahpeton's Aaron Deike was pinned by top-seeded Dale Spilman of Mandan in 2:55 in the 170-pound championship. As the second seed of the bracket, Deike pinned his first three opponents to make it to the title match.