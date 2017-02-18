In the 220-pound final, Terrill scored a major decision, beating top seed Chase Dockter of Bismarck 10-2. Terrill, the No. 2 seed, finished the season with a 39-8 record. He became the first Central state champion since Bryce Fish won the 152-pound title in 2013.

In the Class B finals, Hillsboro-Central Valley senior Luke Hastings repeated as a state champion, beating Tyler Erickson of Beulah-Hazen 10-3 in the 160-pound final.

Terrill was down 1-0 after Dockter scored an escape early in the second period. But Terrill got a takedown midway through the second and a 3-point nearfall late in the period and pulled away in the third period. In his four state tournament matches, Terrill won by pin in his first two matches and by major decision in the semifinals and championship rounds.

Other Central placers were Gordon Isler (fourth, 182), Carlos Balboa (sixth, 132) and Josh Isassi (eighth, 120).

Other Class A area placers Saturday were Grand Forks Red River's Trey Larimer (seventh, 145) and Devils Lake teammates jace Estenson (eighth, 170) and George DeMarce (sixth, 195).

Hastings became Hillsboro-Central Valley's first three-time state champion, as the senior won state titles as a freshman and a junior. He finished the season with a 44-2 record, going undefeated against North Dakota opponents.

One other area wrestler was in the B finals. At 145 pounds, top seed Ethan Elijah of Lisbon beat Brett Verville of Pembina County North, the No. 2 seed, 9-2.

Other area Class B top-eight state placers were:

Third -- Austin Thompson, Grafton (120); Tanner Urlaub, Pembina County North (132); Mark Hastings, Hillsboro-Central Valley (170);

Fourth -- Gage Litton, Pembina County North (126); Austin Urlaub, Pembina County North (170); Carter Brown, Pembina County North (182);

Fifth -- J.C. Martinez, Grafton (195);

Sixth -- Max Defender, Northern Lights (220); Bradyn Lafferty, Pembina County North (285);

Seventh -- Tristen Sott, Pembina County North (152); Noah Flores, Grafton (160);

Eighth -- Jake Connelly, Hillsboro-Central Valley (195).