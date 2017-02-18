UND downs Weber State 83-67 in Big Sky women's basketball

UND improved to 13-2 in the Big Sky and 18-8 overall. The Hawks also remained in first place in the league.

Lexi Klabo, who needed stitches after taking an elbow to the mouth in the first half, finished with 19 points while Fallyn Freije and Samantha Roscoe each ended with 10 points.

UND gained control with a seven-point possession with 5:45 to play.

Leading 59-54, Leah Szabla drove the lane and scored, drawing a foul in the process. Weber State coach Bethann Ord was assessed two technical fouls after the play, leading to five straight free throws—four by Dyer.

There were 13 lead changes in the game. Weber, led by Deeshyra Thomas' 21 points, led by as many as eight points in the second quarter. The Wildcats dropped to 6-8 and 12-13.

UND will host Northern Colorado next Saturday.