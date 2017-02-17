Arel's hat trick carries Red River past Fargo Davies

Jake Arel recorded a hat trick and the Roughriders held off Fargo Davies 4-1 on Friday night in the semifinals of the East Region tournament at Purpur Arena.

The Riders, who improved to 21-2, had beaten Davies by at least four goals in two regular-season matchups.

Red River will face undefeated Grand Forks Central at 5 p.m. in today's championship game. The Knights have dealt the Riders their only two losses of the year.

"It was rough," said Arel, who now has 16 goals on the season. "It was sloppy in every period. We weren't making the plays we have to make. We need to play simple.

"(Central) is a really good team, and we have to keep it simple if we want to beat them."

The game was closer than the final score might indicate as Arel pocketed his third of the game into an empty net with 44 seconds remaining in the third period.

Luke LaMoine scored in the first period thanks to a nice feed from Mason Salquist. But LaMoine was the only Rider outside of Arel to score.

"We played OK," Red River coach Bill Chase said. "We had nerves the whole way through, and we were letting it frustrate us."

Cade Stibbe of Fargo Davies cut Red River's lead to 2-1 at 13 minutes, 46 seconds of the second period. Stibbe finished off a 3-on-1 rush for the Eagles.

The Eagles would have a number of chances to tie the score. Red River held off the Davies push thanks to 26 saves from sophomore goalie Nate Bradbury.

Arel gave the Riders the insurance goal they needed at 6:55 of the third period when he scored unassisted to make it 3-1.

"Arel has been coming on the last half of the year," Chase said. "He keeps it simple, and he has a cannon of a shot and it's working for him."

The Eagles, who were outshot significantly against Red River in the regular season, kept the shots close in this one. Davies netminder Jared Winter finished with 31 saves.

Davies, which dropped to 15-8, will face Fargo South/Shanley at 2:30 p.m. today in a state qualifier.