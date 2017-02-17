Friday's local scoreboard

Hawley 59, Frazee 57

Breckenridge 63, Dilworth-G-F 54

Menahga 56, Park Rapids 52, OT

Sebeka 60, Wadena-Deer-Creek 57

Nevis 67, Red Lake 60

EGF Senior High 62,

Crookston 60

EGF 26 36-62

CRO 25 35-60

EGF Senior High—Aaron Havis 30, Colton Dauksavage 7, Sam Votava 11, Christian Dugan 8, Julian Benson 4, Maguire Stanislawski 2

Crookston—Todd Boerger 11, Chris Wavra 8, Matt Garmen 12, Nick Garmen 6, Ryan Swenson 1, Blake Kawlewski 2, Mitchell Olson 6, Luke Froeber 9, Carter Winand 2

Sacred Heart 77,

Red Lake County 58

RLC 32 26-58

SAC 40 37-77

Red Lake County—Derek Peterson 6, Matt Vettleson 14, Justin Nemec 6, Ethan Vettleson 19, Brandon Wiskow 2, Conner Lambert 2, Jordan Johnson 2, Seth Paradis 1, Adrian Verbout 2, Isaiah Olson 4

Sacred Heart—Noah Chine 2, Evan Sczepanski 15, Jordan Tomkinson 26, Brenden Bethke 10, Jaxon Bergum 3, Ian Evavold 3, Jack Gerber 18

Fargo South 62,

GF Red River 61

RED 32 29-61

SOU 39 23-62

GF Red River—Mark Toe 15, Pierson Painter 1, Cody Robertson 15, Jordan Polynice 14, Tyler Enerson 1, Mason Benefield 15

Fargo South—Kaleb Johnson 4, Samuel O'Keeffe 11, Menkeh Mendin 8, Cade Briss 3, Siadu Conteh 14, Kiir Mabor 8, Jack Pifer 6, Charles Bennington 8

Devils Lake 73,

Wahpeton 36

WAH 26 10-36

DEV 35 38-73

Wahpeton—Riley Breuer 3, Devin Wichael 2, Edward Vasquez 8, Zach Manock 4, Joshua Darwin 19

Devils Lake—Jacob Mertens 11, Patrick Bracken 2, Preston Reierson 13, Cordell Yoder 1, Zach Dahlen 21, Britian Idland 5, Noah Widmer 8, Hunter Fee 4, Jagger Miller 8

Cavalier 70,

Langdon-E-M 65

CAV 22 17 10 21--70

LEM 17 8 22 18--65

Cavalier—Andy Rintala 18, Colton Ratchenski 4, Conley Carrier 14, Andre Carrier 22, Gabe Hartje 6, Kooper Heinke 6

Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Jacob Delvo 21, Simon Romfo 8, Braden Harder 6, Ordale Mostad 8, Blain Perry 2, Henry Gorneau 7, Grant Romfo 5, Alex Lowery 8

St. John 87,

Dakota Prairie 37

DAK 8 8 13 8--37

STJ 22 29 22 14--87

Dakota Prairie—Tyler Loe 10, Alex Otto 8, Jarrett Ressler 7, Parker Frederick 4, Bryce Trenda 6, Dalton Hassel 2

St. John—Bradley Defender 5, Barry DeCoteau 12, Dalton Prouty 11, Kevin Grant 9, Kyler McGillis 33, Tyrall Defender 10, Matthew Murphy 7

Rolette-Wolford 55,

Warwick 43

WAR 10 11 17 5--43

R-W 11 11 13 20--55

Warwick—Rainin Peltier 2, Jerry Lenoir 8, Kyle Littleghost 11, Trayson Feather 5, Eric Belgarde 6, Paul Thiele 7, Jackson Delorme 4

Rolette-Wolford—Lucas Johnson 2, Zachary Biberdorf 3, Justin Yoder 2, Evan Turney 13, Gabriel Beaver 2, Gabe Leonard 23, Tucker Boucher 11

Dunseith 68,

Rugby 55

DUN 14 13 18 23--68

RUG 7 16 15 17--55

Dunseith—Antoine Rivera 19, Michael Two Hearts 15, Hunter Gladue 11, Taylor Peltier 8, Jarrett DeCoteau 7, Hunter Davis 2

Rugby—Anders Johnson 15, Landen Foster 10, Trace Goven 8, Cade Heilman 8, Dillon Marco 7, Ben Hershey 3, Isaiah Johnson 2, John Mueller 2

Girls basketball

6

Friday's results

Roseau 91, Pequot Lakes 61

Thief River Falls 80, Grand Rapids 72

Northern Freeze 48, Waubun 42

Norman Co. East 63, Park Christian 51

Pine River-Backus 62, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Staples-Motley 63, Crosby-Ironton 43

Sebeka 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 58

Kelliher-Northome 59, Nevis 45

GF Red River 68,

Fargo South 22

SOU 7 15-22

RED 37 31-68

Fargo South—Adie Wagner 8, Kierstenn Aguilar 5, Lea Steinke 3, Naiya Karl 2, Paige Schroeder 4

GF Red River—Madi Johnson 3, Betsy Seaver 5, Kendra Bohm 2, Lexi Robson 15, Maggie Steffen 10, Kylie Dvorak 2, Kenady Steffan 12, Danica Kemnitz 15, Jadyn Sondrol 4

Wahpeton 69,

Devils Lake 66

WAH 35 34--69

DEV 29 37--66

Wahpeton—Rhaegan Gripentrog 1, Amber Lingen 9, Emily Schuster 5, Jaden Pikarski 13, Jordyn Kahler 7, Gena Cornelius 10, Tylee Irwin 24

Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 12, Taylor Windjue 2, Mattisyn Barendt 2, Mattea Vetsch 20, Alex Palmer 4, Chiara Olson 3, Averi Ziegler 23

EGF Senior High 79,

Badger-G-MR 49

BAD 27 22-49

EGF 31 48-79

Badger-G-MR—Sierrah Mooney 3, Makenna Burslie 3, Kianna Novacek 2, Tessani Peterson 7, Maddi Janicke 7, Carly Mekash 23, Jolene Nelson 2, Alyssa Rinde 2

EGF Senior High—Haylie Carlstrom 8, Chloe Torgerson 9, Macy Skyberg 19, Breanna Olson 8, Natalie Carlstrom 4, McKenna Aitchison 5, Brooke Filipi 11, Haley Berger 4, Julia Warmack 11

Sacred Heart 62,

Climax-Fisher 53

SAC 37 25-62

C-F 28 25-53

Sacred Heart—Anya Edwards 21, Abby Smidt 5, Ivy Edwards 3, Anna Koponen 2, Sydney Lloyd 4, Jessica Remer 7, Lily Bergman 2, Jocelyn Adolphson 18

Climax-Fisher—Sophie Love 16, Sydney Magsam 12, Elizabeth McDonald 1, Katie Rarick 3, Rylie Magsam 2, Mikayla Vasek 3, Lindsey Kurz 16

Pelican Rapids 57,

Crookston 46

CRO 20 26-46

PEL 24 33-57

Crookston—Bailey Folkers 8, Jenna Porter 8, Kylie Solheim 6, Emma Borowicz 15, Rachel Hefta 4, Kennedy Cwikla 4

Pelican Rapids—Maddie Guler 4, Sarah Thompson 7, Rachel Gottenborg 3, Kaylie Isaman 11, Adrianna Torres 17, Greta Tollefson 12

Thief River Falls 80,

Grand Rapids 72

GRA 30 42-72

TRF 42 38-80

Grand Rapids—Giana Roberts 8, Heaven Hamling 32, Hannah DeMars 16, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 6, Jordin McCartney 4, Kaylee Grabarkewitz 4

Thief River Falls—Allison Okeson 12, Kylea Praska 31, Alexa Rogalla 8, Morgan Espe 4, Bailey Greene 8, Tiahna Nicholson 17

Fertile-Beltrami 38,

Kittson Co. Central 30

F-B 13 25-38

KCC 15 15-30

Fertile-Beltrami—Megan Sirjord 3, Bailey Mulcahy 10, Marlee Steffes 2, Lauren Harstad 2,

Anne Sykes 3, Emily Motteberg 4, Jaden Christianson 14

Kittson Co. Central—Kasey Soliah 3, Lexi Turn 7, Cora Kujava 14, Tea Jerome 2, Kiley Whitlock 2, Mallori Davis 2

Fosston 65,

Red Lake Falls 57

RLF 21 36-57

FOS 35 30-65

Red Lake Falls—Megan Lacrosse 10, Jozi Halvorson 22, Josie Huot 12, Kelly Schultz 4, Emma Duden 9

Fosston—Jennifer Non 4, Jaclyn Hubbard 7, Brianna Vig 5, Lillie Manecke 10, Emily Curfman 28, Tess Hubbard 11

Goodridge-Grygla 54,

Red Lake CC 43

RED 28 15-43

G-G 21 33-54

Red Lake Co. Central—Nikki Schmitz 2, Taylor Bushelle 22, Jenna Pahlen 4, Julia Bernstein 7, Ashley Longtin 8

Goodridge-Grygla—Ashley Moe 6, Hannah Dietsch 22, Ashlyn Henrickson 8, Brooke Anderson 6, Alison Satre 8, Maci Bakken 4

Lake of the Woods 54,

Warroad 29

WAR 17 12-29

LOW 29 25-54

Warroad—Bailey Kleinschmidt 3, Anna Holter 2, Sky Boucha 6, Alexis Syverson 12, Nicole Dalen 2, Madison Pickar 4

Lake of the Woods—Jordan Sonstegard 12, Alcia Draper 8, Sydneye Hufnagle 7, Rebekah Fraser 2, Camryn Strohl 3, Marissa Johnson 18

N.D. Region 2

Friday's play-in round

Hillsboro-CV 57, Cavalier 24

Grafton 67,

Griggs Co. Central 16

GCC 0 10 4 2--16

GRA 17 18 20 12--67

Griggs Co. Central—Daphne Kenninger 2, Kayce Saxberg 3, Alicia Larsgaard 9, Kayla Kenninger 2

Grafton—Carlee Sieben 13, Brandi Niemann 10, Grace Gaustad 11, Sophia Campbell 2, Eliza Carignan 5, Amanda Erickson 4, Anna Thompson 5, Adriana Lee 8, Meredith Dumas 9

Finley-Sharon/H-P 54,

Midway-Minto 34

M-M 5 8 6 15--34

FIN 20 7 17 10--54

Midway-Minto—Valerie Kuglin 3, Kaylee Maendel 1, Olivia Wasylow 8, Lilli Robinson , Lydia Severson 4, Jamye McMillian 4, Alexis Nice 10, Elizabeth Schanilac 3, Hannah Zikmund 1

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page—Dacotah Bergstrom 4, Mikayla Koenig 3, Cierra Jacobson 21, Zoie Breckheimer 12, Darby Breckheimer 1, Madison Christian 3, Jana Mehus 10

May-Port-CG 55,

Hatton-Northwood 33

H-N 8 7 4 14--33

MAY 11 20 13 11--55

Hatton-Northwood—Morgan Vaagene 8, Kennedy Foss 6, Thyra Peterick 4, Cassandra Rostvet 2, Ashley Erickson 6, Olivea Sehrt 5, Harley Tandberg 2

Mayville-Portland-CG—Holly Grandalen 2, Erin Freeland 13, Anna Bradner 7, Abbie Beck 4, Abby Freeland 6, Cora McClenahen 9, Katelin Grinde 12, Hannah Ust 1, Madison Carr 1

North Border 62,

Larimore 54

LAR 13 19 13 9--54

NBO 8 19 13 22--62

Larimore—Trinidy Larson 2, Haley Verkuehlen 11, Jenna Johnson 10, Macy Yahna 4, Jennifer Sletten 4, Lily Hendrickson 23

North Border—Haylee Christianson 5, Taylor Thompson 8, Natalie Carignan 15, Suzanne Wieler 3, Lexi Irving 12, Hannah Johnson 19

At Grand Forks

Monday—Quarterfinals, beginning at 3 p.m.

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. Region 4 tournament

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals—North Star vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3 p.m.; Warwick vs. Dunseith, 20 minutes after conclusion of first game; Harvey-Wells County vs. Rolette-Wolford, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game; Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Benson County, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Girls hockey

6

Friday's results

Minn. Section 8AA

Championship, in Bemidji Friday

Roseau 3, Brainerd 2, 4 OT

Boys hockey

6

Friday's results

St. Paul Johnson 7, Detroit Lakes 2

Bemidji 5,

Thief River Falls 0

First period—1. B, Zak Justice (Ryan Pogue, Chase Hartje) 12:06

Second period—2. B, Alex Pollock (Leo Spry, Hartje) 0:41; 3. B, Pollock (Hartje, Jaret Lalli) 10:28; 4. B, Brady Tatro (Pollock, Pogue) 15:10

Third period—5. B, Hunter Olson (Justice, Ethan Pickett) 6:11

Goalie saves—BEM: Carson Olson 11-1-4--16; TRF: Nick Corneliusen 8-12-4--22, Brandon Mack X-X-2--2

N.D. West Region

In Bismarck, Friday

Semifinals

Bismarck 7, Dickinson 1

Minot vs. Bismarck Century (late)

Loser-out

Williston 3, Jamestown 2

Mandan 5, Bottineau 1

N.D. East Region

In GF, Friday

Semifinals

GF Central 6,

Devils Lake 2

First period—1. GFC, Tyrese Murph (Lucas Kanta, Tate Steffan) 1:48; 2. GFC, Steffan (Seth Towers) 3:52; 3. DL, Blair Martinson (Tommy Reslock) 7:14; 4. GFC, Grant Johnson 13:04

Second period—5. GFC, Judd Caulfield (Johnson, Towers) 4:54; 6. DL, Brady Johnson (Ryyan Reule, Mathew Boren) 12:46

Third period—7. GFC, Cam Olstad (Zachary Murphy, Towers) 9:08; 8. GFC, Murphy (Collin Caulfield, Olstad) 14:04

Goalie saves—DL: Wyatt Ness 16-9-17—42; GFC: Kaleb Johnson 1-6-2—9

GF Red River 4,

Fargo Davies 1

First period—1. RR, Luke LaMoine (Mason Salquist, Jack Tannahill) 12:25

Second period—2. RR, Jake Arel (Reed Turner) 5:34; 3. FD, Cade Stibbe (Hunter Lucas) 13:46

Third period—3. RR, Arel 6:55; 4. RR, Arel 16:16

Goalie saves—RR: Nate Bradbury 7-10-9—26; FD: Jared Winter 13-10-8—31

Loser out

Fargo North 4,

West Fargo 2

First period—1. FN, Trenton Thomasson (unassisted) 14:41

Third period—2. FN, Austin Streifel (unassisted) 10:23; 3. FN, Caleb Fritel (Brody Hell) 10:50; 4. FN, Thomasson (unassisted) 11:12; 5. WF, Sterling Morin (Dalton Hiemer, Chase Forthun) 14:28; 6. WF, Hiemer (Josh Jaskowski) 16:48

Goalie saves—FN: Ryley Pladson 5-10-11--26; WF: Brandon Rust 8-10-5--23

Fargo-South-Shanley 8,

Grafton-Park River 1

Second period—1. GPR, Charlie Thompson (Wyatt Wardner, Nathan Gilleshammer) 0:22; 2. FSS, Sean Braun (John Paul Harvey, Luke Sandy) 5:02; 3. FSS, Christian Larson (Derek Morehart) 6:27; 4. FSS, Braun (Jacob Honl, Sandy) 9:57; 5. FSS, Morehart (Honl, Braun) 13:26; 6. FSS, Robert Greicar (Casey Montgomery, Mason Lantz) 13:46

Third period—7. FSS, Lantz (Braun, Sandy) 9:33; 8. FSS, Sandy (Alex Iverson, Morehart) 10:54; 9. FSS, Larson (unassisted) 15:23

Goalie saves—FSS: Benjamin Bryant 8-10-8--26; GPR: Andrew Larson 10-5-X--15, Bennett Carter X-3-6--9

Today's pairings

State qualifiers—Devils Lake vs. Fargo North, noon, Fargo South/Shanley vs. Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.; championship—GF Central vs. GF Red River, 5 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday play-in round

Bagley-Fosston (No. 9) at Park Rapids (No. 8), 7 p.m.; Kittson Central (No. 11) at Lake of the Woods (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 10) at Northern Lakes (No. 7), 6 p.m. in Pequot Lakes

Thursday quarterfinals

Bagley-Fosston/Park Rapids winner at EGF Senior High (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 5) at Detroit Lakes (No. 4), 7 p.m.; KCC/LOW winner at Warroad (No. 3), 7 p.m.; NL/RLF winner at Thief River Falls (No. 2), 7 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

Feb. 25—Semifinals, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

March 2—Championship, 7 p.m.

Prep wrestling

6

N.D. Class A tournament

Friday's results

In Fargo

DUAL TOURNAMENT

Championship

Bismarck 33, Bismarck Century 28

113: Kaseman (B) pinned Schulz, 1:33. 120: Ripplinger (B) pinned Barchenger, :35. 126: DeBoer (B) dec. Bitz, 7-1. 132: Coleman (BC) dec. Schmidt, 6-4. 138: Rader (BC) dec. Roaldson, 6-0. 145: Schultz (BC) pinned Honeyman, 1:15. 152: Pajimula (BC) dec. Schmidt, 1-0. 160: Wahl (B) pinned Kress, :58. 170: Bondeson (BC) dec. Steckler, 9-5. 182: Bergquist (B) pinned Smith, 1:49. 195: Rader (BC) pinned Rath, 2:39. 220: Dockter (B) dec. Walter, 9-2. 285: Braun (BC) dec. Hintz, 9-1. 106: Boese (B) dec. Radenz, 6-0.

Third place

Mandan 45, Minot 28

Fifth place

West Fargo 48, Fargo Davies 24

Championship semifinals

Bismarck Century 42, Mandan 21

Bismarck 28 Minot 26

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 58, Valley City 24

West Fargo 58, Wahpeton 19

INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Team totals

Bismarck 182.5, Bismarck Century 146.5, West Fargo 127, Mandan 125.5, Minot 123, Wahpeton 80.5, Fargo Davies 73, Bismarck St. Mary's 67, Turtle Mountain 63.5, Williston 55, Dickinson 54, Grand Forks Central 49, Valley City 46, Bismarck Legacy 35.5, Devils Lake 25, Fargo North 19, Jamestown 14.5, Fargo South 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Grand Forks Red River 6.

Individual results can be found at www.gfherald.com

N.D. Class B tournament

Friday's results

In Fargo

DUAL TOURNAMENT

Championship

Hettinger-Scranton 31, Lisbon 30

113: Warbis (HS) dec. Dick, 4-2. 120: Warbis (HS) dec. Schultz, 5-0. 126: Burwick (HS) tech. fall Schwab, 15-0. 132: Schalesky (HS) dec. Sours, 8-2. 138: Warbis (HS) tech. fall Schmidt, 18-3. 145: Elijah (L) injury default Andress. 152: Aabrekke (L) dec. Dalley, 9-7. 160: Anderson (HS) dec. Reinke, 9-3. 170: Urbach (L) dec. Anderson, 12-10. 182: McDaniel (L) pinned Cornelius, 1:29. 195: Reinke (L) pinned Abrahamson, :58. 220: Schalesky (HS) pinned Schwab, 2:12. 285: Sad (L) pinned Urwiller, 2:45. 106: Andress (HS) dec. Nielsen, 4-3.

Third place

Carrington 45, Minot Ryan 28

Fifth place

Pembina County North 48, Oakes 34

113: Awender (O) pinned Litton, 1:21. 120: Burgard (O) pinned White, :12. 126: Litton (PCN) pinned Awender, 1:29. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Seyer, 2:33. 138: Schall (O) dec. Schill, 9-1. 145: Vermille (PCN) pinned Skjefte, 4:31. 152: Sott (PCN) pinned Sell, 2:40. 160: Schmit (O) pinned Calvillo, 1:26. 170: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Lovelace, :07. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Quandt, 1:18. 195: Soli (PCN) pinned Hankel, 2:00. 220: Roth (O) pinned Fraser, :19. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Greenmyer, :33. 106: German (O) pinned Horgan, 1:51.

Championship semifinals

Hettinger-Scranton 35, Minot Ryan 33

Lisbon 37, Carrington 30

Consolation semifinals

Oakes 37, Bowman County 34

Pembina County North 39, Velva 37

113: Litton (PCN) pinned Mogen, :30. 120: Krueger (V) pinned White, :19. 126: Yanish (V) injury default Litton. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Yanish, 1:20. 138: Hackman (V) dec. Schill, 13-0. 145: Verville (PCN) pinned Thomas, 5:00. 152: Thomas (V) pinned Calvillo, 1:17. 160: Schreiner (V) dec. Sott, 10-5. 170: Urlaub (PCN) dec. Selzler, 10-5. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Selzler, :44. 195: Helseth (V) pinned Soli, 1:01. 220: Blumhage (V) pinned Fraser, 1:38. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Jesperson, 1:42. 106: Stremick (PCN) pinned Massine, 4:49.

INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Team totals

Carrington 112.5, Lisbon 110, Hettinger-Scranton 108, Minot Ryan 96, Pembina County North 73, Beulah-Hazen 72, New Salem-Almont 69, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 68, Velva 65.5, South Border 60.5, Bowman County 45, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 45, Hillsboro-Central Valley 44, Killdeer 42, Rugby 41.5, Watford City 33, Grafton 32.5, Kindred 30, Williams County 26, Linton-HMB 22, Central Cass 21, Des Lacs-Burlington 20, Standing Rock 16.5, Harvey-Wells County 15, Northern Lights 11, Stanley-Powers Lake 10, New Town-Parshall 8, Lamoure-Litchville-Marion 7, Larimore 4, Mayville-Portland-CG 4.

Individual results can be found at www.gfherald.com

Boys swimming

6

Friday's results

Fargo North 122,

GF Central 63

200 medley relay—1. Fargo North 1:49.28

200 freestyle—1. Brayden Rygh, GF, 1:54.92

200 IM—1. Shaun Mengelkoch, FN, 2:14.62

50 freestyle—1. Ben Regorrah, GF, 24.20

1 mtr diving—1. Ben Swenson, FN, 229.65

100 butterfly—1. Payton Gabel, FN, 57.50

100 freestyle—1. Peyton Fisher, FN, 51.78

500 freestyle—1. Coghlan Fisher, FN, 5:38.37

200 freestyle relay—1. Grand Forks 1:36.46

100 backstroke—1. Gabel, FN, 1:01.05

100 breaststroke—1. Delton Gabel, FN, 1:10.21

400 freestyle relay—1. Fargo North 3:31.61

Men's hockey

6

Friday's results

Boston University 4, New Hampshire 4

Minnesota 6, Penn State 3

Union 4, Quinnipiac 1

Boston College 3, Vermont 3

Canisius 5, Niagara 2

Ohio State 3, Michigan State 2

Ferris State 2, Alaska Anchorage 1

Denver 5, Miami 2

Western Michigan 4,

UND 2

First period—1. UND, Rhett Gardner 6 (Trevor Olson 5, Hayden Shaw 6) 18:30 (sh). Penalties—Olson, UND, roughing, 4:51; Mike McKee, WMU, roughing, 4:51; Scott Moldenhauer, WMU, roughing, 4:51; Dixon Bowen, UND, holding, 16:33

Second period—2. WMU, Neal Goff 2 (Hugh McGing 10) 1:11; 3. WMU, Michael Rebry 2 (Aidan Muir 8, Frederik Tiffels 10) 5:58. Penalties—Taylor Fleming, WMU, boarding, 8:00

Third period—4. UND, Cole Smith 3 (Ludvig Hoff 9, Brock Boeser 13) 6:34; 5. WMU, Sheldon Dries 11 (Cam Lee 11, Moldenhauer 9) 13:08; 6. WMU, Colt Conrad 11 18:30 (en) (dp). Penalties—Colton Poolman, UND, holding, 3:02; Hayden Shaw, UND, tripping, 18:30; Bench minor, WMU, too many on ice, 19:19

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 14-15-8—37; WMU: Ben Blacker 11-12-9—32

Penalties-minutes—UND 4-8, WMU 4-8

Power plays—UND 0-2, WMU 0-3

Attendance—3,045

Referees—Todd Anderson and Nick Krebsbach

Women's hockey

6

Friday's results

Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 1

Bemidji State 6, MSU-Mankato 1

Ohio State 4,

UND 2

First period—1. OSU, Maddy Field 10 3:53.

Second period—2. UND, Rebekah Kolstad 6 (Gracen Hirschy) :42 (sh); 3. OSU, Lauren Boyle 4 (Katie Matheny, Jessica Dunne) 1:20; 4. OSU, Samantha Bouley 6 (Jincy Dunne) 14:14

Third period—5. UND, Ryleigh Houston 7 (Charly Dahlquist, Amy Menke) 3:38; 6. OSU, Field 11 (Dani Sadek, Matheny) 8:21

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 4-2-5—11; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 12-11-9—32

Men's basketball

6

Friday's results

Minot 75, Minn.-Crookston 73, OT

Northland 74,

Fond du Lac 57

FDL 30 27-57

NOR 44 30-74

Fond du Lac—Jalin Willingham 11, Daquan Braxton 13, Darius Williams 1, Jesse Ellerbe 2, Dillon Johnson 8, Jarvis McGe 9, Jordan Diver 6, Greg Thirdkill 5, Tristan Snow 2

Northland—Deshon Brown 4, Isaiah Moody 9, Ju'wan Evans 10, Cole Piatko 8, Brandon Murat 1, Emmanuel McCullough 12, Chedonio Martin 17, Jake Joppru 13

Big Sky

Weber State 11-2 16-8

North Dakota 11-3 16-8

E. Wash. 10-4 18-9

Idaho 8-6 13-12

Montana 8-6 13-14

Montana St. 7-6 12-14

Sacra. State 7-6 10-14

Portland St. 5-7 12-11

N. Colorado 4-10 8-17

N. Arizona 4-9 7-19

Idaho State 3-10 5-20

So. Utah 2-11 4-22

Friday's result

Eastern Washington 77, Idaho 67

Today's games

UND at Weber State, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana state

Portland State at Montana

Northern Colorado at Idaho State

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah

Women's basketball

6

Friday's results

Valley City State 89, Presentation College 68

Jamestown 68, Dickinson State 63

UM Crookston 86,

Minot State 70

MST 21 10 15 24--70

UMC 16 25 17 28--86

Minot State—Kristal Flowers 16, Diondra Denton 10, Madison Wald 17, Kari Clements 9, Kori Eurich 5, Mariah Payne 10, Gabby Wilkinson 1, Reina Strand 2

UM Crookston—Isieoma Odor 20, Caitlin Michaelis 6, Micaela Noga 11, Alison Hughes 36, Steph McWilliams 4, Amber Schoenicke 2, Lindsey Weber 3, Paige Weakley 4

Big Sky

N. Colorado 12-2 20-5

North Dakota 12-2 17-8

Montana St. 11-3 18-6

E. Wash. 9-4 14-10

Idaho State 8-5 14-10

Idaho 8-5 13-11

Weber State 6-7 12-12

Portland St. 5-8 11-14

Sacra. State 5-8 9-15

N. Arizona 2-11 6-18

Montana 2-12 5-20

S. Utah 0-13 5-19

Today's games

Weber State at UND, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado

Montana at Portland State

Montana State at Sacramento State

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

Eastern Washington at Idaho

College softball

6

Friday's results

Central Michigan 1, UND 0

UND 5, Southern Illinois 3

Minn.-Crookston 5, Minn.-Moorhead 3

Minn.-Crookston 3, Black Hills State 2

Women's tennis

6

Friday's result

UND 5, Montana 2

Singles

1. Hannah Sulz, M, over Ella Hassall 7-5, 6-1; 2. Lidia Dukic, M, over sophie Allen-Fisher 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; 3. Mimi Yunker, UND, over Catherine Orfanos 7-5, 6-4; 4. Preethi Kasilingam, UND over Nathalie Joanlanne 6-1, 6-1; 5. Faith Lee, UND, over Milica Panic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 6. Alex Revenig, UND, over anabel Carbo 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1. Lee-Kasilingam over Sulz-Orfanos 5-4, unfinished; 2. Hassall-Allen-Fisher over Panic-Duckic 6-4; 3. Yunker-Revenig over Joanlanne-Carbo 6-2