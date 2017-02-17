Friday's local scoreboard
Boys basketball
6
Friday's results
Clearbrook-Gonvick 102, Climax-Fisher 86
Hawley 59, Frazee 57
Breckenridge 63, Dilworth-G-F 54
Menahga 56, Park Rapids 52, OT
Sebeka 60, Wadena-Deer-Creek 57
Nevis 67, Red Lake 60
EGF Senior High 62,
Crookston 60
EGF 26 36-62
CRO 25 35-60
EGF Senior High—Aaron Havis 30, Colton Dauksavage 7, Sam Votava 11, Christian Dugan 8, Julian Benson 4, Maguire Stanislawski 2
Crookston—Todd Boerger 11, Chris Wavra 8, Matt Garmen 12, Nick Garmen 6, Ryan Swenson 1, Blake Kawlewski 2, Mitchell Olson 6, Luke Froeber 9, Carter Winand 2
Sacred Heart 77,
Red Lake County 58
RLC 32 26-58
SAC 40 37-77
Red Lake County—Derek Peterson 6, Matt Vettleson 14, Justin Nemec 6, Ethan Vettleson 19, Brandon Wiskow 2, Conner Lambert 2, Jordan Johnson 2, Seth Paradis 1, Adrian Verbout 2, Isaiah Olson 4
Sacred Heart—Noah Chine 2, Evan Sczepanski 15, Jordan Tomkinson 26, Brenden Bethke 10, Jaxon Bergum 3, Ian Evavold 3, Jack Gerber 18
Fargo South 62,
GF Red River 61
RED 32 29-61
SOU 39 23-62
GF Red River—Mark Toe 15, Pierson Painter 1, Cody Robertson 15, Jordan Polynice 14, Tyler Enerson 1, Mason Benefield 15
Fargo South—Kaleb Johnson 4, Samuel O'Keeffe 11, Menkeh Mendin 8, Cade Briss 3, Siadu Conteh 14, Kiir Mabor 8, Jack Pifer 6, Charles Bennington 8
Devils Lake 73,
Wahpeton 36
WAH 26 10-36
DEV 35 38-73
Wahpeton—Riley Breuer 3, Devin Wichael 2, Edward Vasquez 8, Zach Manock 4, Joshua Darwin 19
Devils Lake—Jacob Mertens 11, Patrick Bracken 2, Preston Reierson 13, Cordell Yoder 1, Zach Dahlen 21, Britian Idland 5, Noah Widmer 8, Hunter Fee 4, Jagger Miller 8
Cavalier 70,
Langdon-E-M 65
CAV 22 17 10 21--70
LEM 17 8 22 18--65
Cavalier—Andy Rintala 18, Colton Ratchenski 4, Conley Carrier 14, Andre Carrier 22, Gabe Hartje 6, Kooper Heinke 6
Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Jacob Delvo 21, Simon Romfo 8, Braden Harder 6, Ordale Mostad 8, Blain Perry 2, Henry Gorneau 7, Grant Romfo 5, Alex Lowery 8
St. John 87,
Dakota Prairie 37
DAK 8 8 13 8--37
STJ 22 29 22 14--87
Dakota Prairie—Tyler Loe 10, Alex Otto 8, Jarrett Ressler 7, Parker Frederick 4, Bryce Trenda 6, Dalton Hassel 2
St. John—Bradley Defender 5, Barry DeCoteau 12, Dalton Prouty 11, Kevin Grant 9, Kyler McGillis 33, Tyrall Defender 10, Matthew Murphy 7
Rolette-Wolford 55,
Warwick 43
WAR 10 11 17 5--43
R-W 11 11 13 20--55
Warwick—Rainin Peltier 2, Jerry Lenoir 8, Kyle Littleghost 11, Trayson Feather 5, Eric Belgarde 6, Paul Thiele 7, Jackson Delorme 4
Rolette-Wolford—Lucas Johnson 2, Zachary Biberdorf 3, Justin Yoder 2, Evan Turney 13, Gabriel Beaver 2, Gabe Leonard 23, Tucker Boucher 11
Dunseith 68,
Rugby 55
DUN 14 13 18 23--68
RUG 7 16 15 17--55
Dunseith—Antoine Rivera 19, Michael Two Hearts 15, Hunter Gladue 11, Taylor Peltier 8, Jarrett DeCoteau 7, Hunter Davis 2
Rugby—Anders Johnson 15, Landen Foster 10, Trace Goven 8, Cade Heilman 8, Dillon Marco 7, Ben Hershey 3, Isaiah Johnson 2, John Mueller 2
Girls basketball
6
Friday's results
Roseau 91, Pequot Lakes 61
Thief River Falls 80, Grand Rapids 72
Northern Freeze 48, Waubun 42
Norman Co. East 63, Park Christian 51
Pine River-Backus 62, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
Staples-Motley 63, Crosby-Ironton 43
Sebeka 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 58
Kelliher-Northome 59, Nevis 45
GF Red River 68,
Fargo South 22
SOU 7 15-22
RED 37 31-68
Fargo South—Adie Wagner 8, Kierstenn Aguilar 5, Lea Steinke 3, Naiya Karl 2, Paige Schroeder 4
GF Red River—Madi Johnson 3, Betsy Seaver 5, Kendra Bohm 2, Lexi Robson 15, Maggie Steffen 10, Kylie Dvorak 2, Kenady Steffan 12, Danica Kemnitz 15, Jadyn Sondrol 4
Wahpeton 69,
Devils Lake 66
WAH 35 34--69
DEV 29 37--66
Wahpeton—Rhaegan Gripentrog 1, Amber Lingen 9, Emily Schuster 5, Jaden Pikarski 13, Jordyn Kahler 7, Gena Cornelius 10, Tylee Irwin 24
Devils Lake—Jessica Mertens 12, Taylor Windjue 2, Mattisyn Barendt 2, Mattea Vetsch 20, Alex Palmer 4, Chiara Olson 3, Averi Ziegler 23
EGF Senior High 79,
Badger-G-MR 49
BAD 27 22-49
EGF 31 48-79
Badger-G-MR—Sierrah Mooney 3, Makenna Burslie 3, Kianna Novacek 2, Tessani Peterson 7, Maddi Janicke 7, Carly Mekash 23, Jolene Nelson 2, Alyssa Rinde 2
EGF Senior High—Haylie Carlstrom 8, Chloe Torgerson 9, Macy Skyberg 19, Breanna Olson 8, Natalie Carlstrom 4, McKenna Aitchison 5, Brooke Filipi 11, Haley Berger 4, Julia Warmack 11
Sacred Heart 62,
Climax-Fisher 53
SAC 37 25-62
C-F 28 25-53
Sacred Heart—Anya Edwards 21, Abby Smidt 5, Ivy Edwards 3, Anna Koponen 2, Sydney Lloyd 4, Jessica Remer 7, Lily Bergman 2, Jocelyn Adolphson 18
Climax-Fisher—Sophie Love 16, Sydney Magsam 12, Elizabeth McDonald 1, Katie Rarick 3, Rylie Magsam 2, Mikayla Vasek 3, Lindsey Kurz 16
Pelican Rapids 57,
Crookston 46
CRO 20 26-46
PEL 24 33-57
Crookston—Bailey Folkers 8, Jenna Porter 8, Kylie Solheim 6, Emma Borowicz 15, Rachel Hefta 4, Kennedy Cwikla 4
Pelican Rapids—Maddie Guler 4, Sarah Thompson 7, Rachel Gottenborg 3, Kaylie Isaman 11, Adrianna Torres 17, Greta Tollefson 12
Thief River Falls 80,
Grand Rapids 72
GRA 30 42-72
TRF 42 38-80
Grand Rapids—Giana Roberts 8, Heaven Hamling 32, Hannah DeMars 16, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 6, Jordin McCartney 4, Kaylee Grabarkewitz 4
Thief River Falls—Allison Okeson 12, Kylea Praska 31, Alexa Rogalla 8, Morgan Espe 4, Bailey Greene 8, Tiahna Nicholson 17
Fertile-Beltrami 38,
Kittson Co. Central 30
F-B 13 25-38
KCC 15 15-30
Fertile-Beltrami—Megan Sirjord 3, Bailey Mulcahy 10, Marlee Steffes 2, Lauren Harstad 2,
Anne Sykes 3, Emily Motteberg 4, Jaden Christianson 14
Kittson Co. Central—Kasey Soliah 3, Lexi Turn 7, Cora Kujava 14, Tea Jerome 2, Kiley Whitlock 2, Mallori Davis 2
Fosston 65,
Red Lake Falls 57
RLF 21 36-57
FOS 35 30-65
Red Lake Falls—Megan Lacrosse 10, Jozi Halvorson 22, Josie Huot 12, Kelly Schultz 4, Emma Duden 9
Fosston—Jennifer Non 4, Jaclyn Hubbard 7, Brianna Vig 5, Lillie Manecke 10, Emily Curfman 28, Tess Hubbard 11
Goodridge-Grygla 54,
Red Lake CC 43
RED 28 15-43
G-G 21 33-54
Red Lake Co. Central—Nikki Schmitz 2, Taylor Bushelle 22, Jenna Pahlen 4, Julia Bernstein 7, Ashley Longtin 8
Goodridge-Grygla—Ashley Moe 6, Hannah Dietsch 22, Ashlyn Henrickson 8, Brooke Anderson 6, Alison Satre 8, Maci Bakken 4
Lake of the Woods 54,
Warroad 29
WAR 17 12-29
LOW 29 25-54
Warroad—Bailey Kleinschmidt 3, Anna Holter 2, Sky Boucha 6, Alexis Syverson 12, Nicole Dalen 2, Madison Pickar 4
Lake of the Woods—Jordan Sonstegard 12, Alcia Draper 8, Sydneye Hufnagle 7, Rebekah Fraser 2, Camryn Strohl 3, Marissa Johnson 18
N.D. Region 2
Friday's play-in round
Hillsboro-CV 57, Cavalier 24
Grafton 67,
Griggs Co. Central 16
GCC 0 10 4 2--16
GRA 17 18 20 12--67
Griggs Co. Central—Daphne Kenninger 2, Kayce Saxberg 3, Alicia Larsgaard 9, Kayla Kenninger 2
Grafton—Carlee Sieben 13, Brandi Niemann 10, Grace Gaustad 11, Sophia Campbell 2, Eliza Carignan 5, Amanda Erickson 4, Anna Thompson 5, Adriana Lee 8, Meredith Dumas 9
Finley-Sharon/H-P 54,
Midway-Minto 34
M-M 5 8 6 15--34
FIN 20 7 17 10--54
Midway-Minto—Valerie Kuglin 3, Kaylee Maendel 1, Olivia Wasylow 8, Lilli Robinson , Lydia Severson 4, Jamye McMillian 4, Alexis Nice 10, Elizabeth Schanilac 3, Hannah Zikmund 1
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page—Dacotah Bergstrom 4, Mikayla Koenig 3, Cierra Jacobson 21, Zoie Breckheimer 12, Darby Breckheimer 1, Madison Christian 3, Jana Mehus 10
May-Port-CG 55,
Hatton-Northwood 33
H-N 8 7 4 14--33
MAY 11 20 13 11--55
Hatton-Northwood—Morgan Vaagene 8, Kennedy Foss 6, Thyra Peterick 4, Cassandra Rostvet 2, Ashley Erickson 6, Olivea Sehrt 5, Harley Tandberg 2
Mayville-Portland-CG—Holly Grandalen 2, Erin Freeland 13, Anna Bradner 7, Abbie Beck 4, Abby Freeland 6, Cora McClenahen 9, Katelin Grinde 12, Hannah Ust 1, Madison Carr 1
North Border 62,
Larimore 54
LAR 13 19 13 9--54
NBO 8 19 13 22--62
Larimore—Trinidy Larson 2, Haley Verkuehlen 11, Jenna Johnson 10, Macy Yahna 4, Jennifer Sletten 4, Lily Hendrickson 23
North Border—Haylee Christianson 5, Taylor Thompson 8, Natalie Carignan 15, Suzanne Wieler 3, Lexi Irving 12, Hannah Johnson 19
At Grand Forks
Monday—Quarterfinals, beginning at 3 p.m.
Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.
Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow
N.D. Region 4 tournament
At Devils Lake
Monday's quarterfinals—North Star vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3 p.m.; Warwick vs. Dunseith, 20 minutes after conclusion of first game; Harvey-Wells County vs. Rolette-Wolford, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game; Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Benson County, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game
Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.
Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow
Girls hockey
6
Friday's results
Minn. Section 8AA
Championship, in Bemidji Friday
Roseau 3, Brainerd 2, 4 OT
Boys hockey
6
Friday's results
St. Paul Johnson 7, Detroit Lakes 2
Bemidji 5,
Thief River Falls 0
First period—1. B, Zak Justice (Ryan Pogue, Chase Hartje) 12:06
Second period—2. B, Alex Pollock (Leo Spry, Hartje) 0:41; 3. B, Pollock (Hartje, Jaret Lalli) 10:28; 4. B, Brady Tatro (Pollock, Pogue) 15:10
Third period—5. B, Hunter Olson (Justice, Ethan Pickett) 6:11
Goalie saves—BEM: Carson Olson 11-1-4--16; TRF: Nick Corneliusen 8-12-4--22, Brandon Mack X-X-2--2
N.D. West Region
In Bismarck, Friday
Semifinals
Bismarck 7, Dickinson 1
Minot vs. Bismarck Century (late)
Loser-out
Williston 3, Jamestown 2
Mandan 5, Bottineau 1
N.D. East Region
In GF, Friday
Semifinals
GF Central 6,
Devils Lake 2
First period—1. GFC, Tyrese Murph (Lucas Kanta, Tate Steffan) 1:48; 2. GFC, Steffan (Seth Towers) 3:52; 3. DL, Blair Martinson (Tommy Reslock) 7:14; 4. GFC, Grant Johnson 13:04
Second period—5. GFC, Judd Caulfield (Johnson, Towers) 4:54; 6. DL, Brady Johnson (Ryyan Reule, Mathew Boren) 12:46
Third period—7. GFC, Cam Olstad (Zachary Murphy, Towers) 9:08; 8. GFC, Murphy (Collin Caulfield, Olstad) 14:04
Goalie saves—DL: Wyatt Ness 16-9-17—42; GFC: Kaleb Johnson 1-6-2—9
GF Red River 4,
Fargo Davies 1
First period—1. RR, Luke LaMoine (Mason Salquist, Jack Tannahill) 12:25
Second period—2. RR, Jake Arel (Reed Turner) 5:34; 3. FD, Cade Stibbe (Hunter Lucas) 13:46
Third period—3. RR, Arel 6:55; 4. RR, Arel 16:16
Goalie saves—RR: Nate Bradbury 7-10-9—26; FD: Jared Winter 13-10-8—31
Loser out
Fargo North 4,
West Fargo 2
First period—1. FN, Trenton Thomasson (unassisted) 14:41
Third period—2. FN, Austin Streifel (unassisted) 10:23; 3. FN, Caleb Fritel (Brody Hell) 10:50; 4. FN, Thomasson (unassisted) 11:12; 5. WF, Sterling Morin (Dalton Hiemer, Chase Forthun) 14:28; 6. WF, Hiemer (Josh Jaskowski) 16:48
Goalie saves—FN: Ryley Pladson 5-10-11--26; WF: Brandon Rust 8-10-5--23
Fargo-South-Shanley 8,
Grafton-Park River 1
Second period—1. GPR, Charlie Thompson (Wyatt Wardner, Nathan Gilleshammer) 0:22; 2. FSS, Sean Braun (John Paul Harvey, Luke Sandy) 5:02; 3. FSS, Christian Larson (Derek Morehart) 6:27; 4. FSS, Braun (Jacob Honl, Sandy) 9:57; 5. FSS, Morehart (Honl, Braun) 13:26; 6. FSS, Robert Greicar (Casey Montgomery, Mason Lantz) 13:46
Third period—7. FSS, Lantz (Braun, Sandy) 9:33; 8. FSS, Sandy (Alex Iverson, Morehart) 10:54; 9. FSS, Larson (unassisted) 15:23
Goalie saves—FSS: Benjamin Bryant 8-10-8--26; GPR: Andrew Larson 10-5-X--15, Bennett Carter X-3-6--9
Today's pairings
State qualifiers—Devils Lake vs. Fargo North, noon, Fargo South/Shanley vs. Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.; championship—GF Central vs. GF Red River, 5 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday play-in round
Bagley-Fosston (No. 9) at Park Rapids (No. 8), 7 p.m.; Kittson Central (No. 11) at Lake of the Woods (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 10) at Northern Lakes (No. 7), 6 p.m. in Pequot Lakes
Thursday quarterfinals
Bagley-Fosston/Park Rapids winner at EGF Senior High (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 5) at Detroit Lakes (No. 4), 7 p.m.; KCC/LOW winner at Warroad (No. 3), 7 p.m.; NL/RLF winner at Thief River Falls (No. 2), 7 p.m.
At Thief River Falls REA
Feb. 25—Semifinals, 6 and 8:15 p.m.
March 2—Championship, 7 p.m.
Prep wrestling
6
N.D. Class A tournament
Friday's results
In Fargo
DUAL TOURNAMENT
Championship
Bismarck 33, Bismarck Century 28
113: Kaseman (B) pinned Schulz, 1:33. 120: Ripplinger (B) pinned Barchenger, :35. 126: DeBoer (B) dec. Bitz, 7-1. 132: Coleman (BC) dec. Schmidt, 6-4. 138: Rader (BC) dec. Roaldson, 6-0. 145: Schultz (BC) pinned Honeyman, 1:15. 152: Pajimula (BC) dec. Schmidt, 1-0. 160: Wahl (B) pinned Kress, :58. 170: Bondeson (BC) dec. Steckler, 9-5. 182: Bergquist (B) pinned Smith, 1:49. 195: Rader (BC) pinned Rath, 2:39. 220: Dockter (B) dec. Walter, 9-2. 285: Braun (BC) dec. Hintz, 9-1. 106: Boese (B) dec. Radenz, 6-0.
Third place
Mandan 45, Minot 28
Fifth place
West Fargo 48, Fargo Davies 24
Championship semifinals
Bismarck Century 42, Mandan 21
Bismarck 28 Minot 26
Consolation semifinals
Fargo Davies 58, Valley City 24
West Fargo 58, Wahpeton 19
INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Team totals
Bismarck 182.5, Bismarck Century 146.5, West Fargo 127, Mandan 125.5, Minot 123, Wahpeton 80.5, Fargo Davies 73, Bismarck St. Mary's 67, Turtle Mountain 63.5, Williston 55, Dickinson 54, Grand Forks Central 49, Valley City 46, Bismarck Legacy 35.5, Devils Lake 25, Fargo North 19, Jamestown 14.5, Fargo South 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Grand Forks Red River 6.
Individual results can be found at www.gfherald.com
N.D. Class B tournament
Friday's results
In Fargo
DUAL TOURNAMENT
Championship
Hettinger-Scranton 31, Lisbon 30
113: Warbis (HS) dec. Dick, 4-2. 120: Warbis (HS) dec. Schultz, 5-0. 126: Burwick (HS) tech. fall Schwab, 15-0. 132: Schalesky (HS) dec. Sours, 8-2. 138: Warbis (HS) tech. fall Schmidt, 18-3. 145: Elijah (L) injury default Andress. 152: Aabrekke (L) dec. Dalley, 9-7. 160: Anderson (HS) dec. Reinke, 9-3. 170: Urbach (L) dec. Anderson, 12-10. 182: McDaniel (L) pinned Cornelius, 1:29. 195: Reinke (L) pinned Abrahamson, :58. 220: Schalesky (HS) pinned Schwab, 2:12. 285: Sad (L) pinned Urwiller, 2:45. 106: Andress (HS) dec. Nielsen, 4-3.
Third place
Carrington 45, Minot Ryan 28
Fifth place
Pembina County North 48, Oakes 34
113: Awender (O) pinned Litton, 1:21. 120: Burgard (O) pinned White, :12. 126: Litton (PCN) pinned Awender, 1:29. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Seyer, 2:33. 138: Schall (O) dec. Schill, 9-1. 145: Vermille (PCN) pinned Skjefte, 4:31. 152: Sott (PCN) pinned Sell, 2:40. 160: Schmit (O) pinned Calvillo, 1:26. 170: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Lovelace, :07. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Quandt, 1:18. 195: Soli (PCN) pinned Hankel, 2:00. 220: Roth (O) pinned Fraser, :19. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Greenmyer, :33. 106: German (O) pinned Horgan, 1:51.
Championship semifinals
Hettinger-Scranton 35, Minot Ryan 33
Lisbon 37, Carrington 30
Consolation semifinals
Oakes 37, Bowman County 34
Pembina County North 39, Velva 37
113: Litton (PCN) pinned Mogen, :30. 120: Krueger (V) pinned White, :19. 126: Yanish (V) injury default Litton. 132: Urlaub (PCN) pinned Yanish, 1:20. 138: Hackman (V) dec. Schill, 13-0. 145: Verville (PCN) pinned Thomas, 5:00. 152: Thomas (V) pinned Calvillo, 1:17. 160: Schreiner (V) dec. Sott, 10-5. 170: Urlaub (PCN) dec. Selzler, 10-5. 182: Brown (PCN) pinned Selzler, :44. 195: Helseth (V) pinned Soli, 1:01. 220: Blumhage (V) pinned Fraser, 1:38. 285: Lafferty (PCN) pinned Jesperson, 1:42. 106: Stremick (PCN) pinned Massine, 4:49.
INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Team totals
Carrington 112.5, Lisbon 110, Hettinger-Scranton 108, Minot Ryan 96, Pembina County North 73, Beulah-Hazen 72, New Salem-Almont 69, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 68, Velva 65.5, South Border 60.5, Bowman County 45, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 45, Hillsboro-Central Valley 44, Killdeer 42, Rugby 41.5, Watford City 33, Grafton 32.5, Kindred 30, Williams County 26, Linton-HMB 22, Central Cass 21, Des Lacs-Burlington 20, Standing Rock 16.5, Harvey-Wells County 15, Northern Lights 11, Stanley-Powers Lake 10, New Town-Parshall 8, Lamoure-Litchville-Marion 7, Larimore 4, Mayville-Portland-CG 4.
Individual results can be found at www.gfherald.com
Boys swimming
6
Friday's results
Fargo North 122,
GF Central 63
200 medley relay—1. Fargo North 1:49.28
200 freestyle—1. Brayden Rygh, GF, 1:54.92
200 IM—1. Shaun Mengelkoch, FN, 2:14.62
50 freestyle—1. Ben Regorrah, GF, 24.20
1 mtr diving—1. Ben Swenson, FN, 229.65
100 butterfly—1. Payton Gabel, FN, 57.50
100 freestyle—1. Peyton Fisher, FN, 51.78
500 freestyle—1. Coghlan Fisher, FN, 5:38.37
200 freestyle relay—1. Grand Forks 1:36.46
100 backstroke—1. Gabel, FN, 1:01.05
100 breaststroke—1. Delton Gabel, FN, 1:10.21
400 freestyle relay—1. Fargo North 3:31.61
Men's hockey
6
Friday's results
Boston University 4, New Hampshire 4
Minnesota 6, Penn State 3
Union 4, Quinnipiac 1
Boston College 3, Vermont 3
Canisius 5, Niagara 2
Ohio State 3, Michigan State 2
Ferris State 2, Alaska Anchorage 1
Denver 5, Miami 2
Western Michigan 4,
UND 2
First period—1. UND, Rhett Gardner 6 (Trevor Olson 5, Hayden Shaw 6) 18:30 (sh). Penalties—Olson, UND, roughing, 4:51; Mike McKee, WMU, roughing, 4:51; Scott Moldenhauer, WMU, roughing, 4:51; Dixon Bowen, UND, holding, 16:33
Second period—2. WMU, Neal Goff 2 (Hugh McGing 10) 1:11; 3. WMU, Michael Rebry 2 (Aidan Muir 8, Frederik Tiffels 10) 5:58. Penalties—Taylor Fleming, WMU, boarding, 8:00
Third period—4. UND, Cole Smith 3 (Ludvig Hoff 9, Brock Boeser 13) 6:34; 5. WMU, Sheldon Dries 11 (Cam Lee 11, Moldenhauer 9) 13:08; 6. WMU, Colt Conrad 11 18:30 (en) (dp). Penalties—Colton Poolman, UND, holding, 3:02; Hayden Shaw, UND, tripping, 18:30; Bench minor, WMU, too many on ice, 19:19
Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 14-15-8—37; WMU: Ben Blacker 11-12-9—32
Penalties-minutes—UND 4-8, WMU 4-8
Power plays—UND 0-2, WMU 0-3
Attendance—3,045
Referees—Todd Anderson and Nick Krebsbach
Women's hockey
6
Friday's results
Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 1
Bemidji State 6, MSU-Mankato 1
Ohio State 4,
UND 2
First period—1. OSU, Maddy Field 10 3:53.
Second period—2. UND, Rebekah Kolstad 6 (Gracen Hirschy) :42 (sh); 3. OSU, Lauren Boyle 4 (Katie Matheny, Jessica Dunne) 1:20; 4. OSU, Samantha Bouley 6 (Jincy Dunne) 14:14
Third period—5. UND, Ryleigh Houston 7 (Charly Dahlquist, Amy Menke) 3:38; 6. OSU, Field 11 (Dani Sadek, Matheny) 8:21
Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 4-2-5—11; OSU: Kassidy Sauve 12-11-9—32
Men's basketball
6
Friday's results
Minot 75, Minn.-Crookston 73, OT
Northland 74,
Fond du Lac 57
FDL 30 27-57
NOR 44 30-74
Fond du Lac—Jalin Willingham 11, Daquan Braxton 13, Darius Williams 1, Jesse Ellerbe 2, Dillon Johnson 8, Jarvis McGe 9, Jordan Diver 6, Greg Thirdkill 5, Tristan Snow 2
Northland—Deshon Brown 4, Isaiah Moody 9, Ju'wan Evans 10, Cole Piatko 8, Brandon Murat 1, Emmanuel McCullough 12, Chedonio Martin 17, Jake Joppru 13
Big Sky
Weber State 11-2 16-8
North Dakota 11-3 16-8
E. Wash. 10-4 18-9
Idaho 8-6 13-12
Montana 8-6 13-14
Montana St. 7-6 12-14
Sacra. State 7-6 10-14
Portland St. 5-7 12-11
N. Colorado 4-10 8-17
N. Arizona 4-9 7-19
Idaho State 3-10 5-20
So. Utah 2-11 4-22
Friday's result
Eastern Washington 77, Idaho 67
Today's games
UND at Weber State, 8 p.m.
Sacramento State at Montana state
Portland State at Montana
Northern Colorado at Idaho State
Northern Arizona at Southern Utah
Women's basketball
6
Friday's results
Valley City State 89, Presentation College 68
Jamestown 68, Dickinson State 63
UM Crookston 86,
Minot State 70
MST 21 10 15 24--70
UMC 16 25 17 28--86
Minot State—Kristal Flowers 16, Diondra Denton 10, Madison Wald 17, Kari Clements 9, Kori Eurich 5, Mariah Payne 10, Gabby Wilkinson 1, Reina Strand 2
UM Crookston—Isieoma Odor 20, Caitlin Michaelis 6, Micaela Noga 11, Alison Hughes 36, Steph McWilliams 4, Amber Schoenicke 2, Lindsey Weber 3, Paige Weakley 4
Big Sky
N. Colorado 12-2 20-5
North Dakota 12-2 17-8
Montana St. 11-3 18-6
E. Wash. 9-4 14-10
Idaho State 8-5 14-10
Idaho 8-5 13-11
Weber State 6-7 12-12
Portland St. 5-8 11-14
Sacra. State 5-8 9-15
N. Arizona 2-11 6-18
Montana 2-12 5-20
S. Utah 0-13 5-19
Today's games
Weber State at UND, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Colorado
Montana at Portland State
Montana State at Sacramento State
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Eastern Washington at Idaho
College softball
6
Friday's results
Central Michigan 1, UND 0
UND 5, Southern Illinois 3
Minn.-Crookston 5, Minn.-Moorhead 3
Minn.-Crookston 3, Black Hills State 2
Women's tennis
6
Friday's result
UND 5, Montana 2
Singles
1. Hannah Sulz, M, over Ella Hassall 7-5, 6-1; 2. Lidia Dukic, M, over sophie Allen-Fisher 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; 3. Mimi Yunker, UND, over Catherine Orfanos 7-5, 6-4; 4. Preethi Kasilingam, UND over Nathalie Joanlanne 6-1, 6-1; 5. Faith Lee, UND, over Milica Panic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 6. Alex Revenig, UND, over anabel Carbo 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
1. Lee-Kasilingam over Sulz-Orfanos 5-4, unfinished; 2. Hassall-Allen-Fisher over Panic-Duckic 6-4; 3. Yunker-Revenig over Joanlanne-Carbo 6-2