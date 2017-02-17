Friday's local clipboard

Red River had four players in double figures: Lexi Robson, Maggie Steffen, Kenady Steffan and Danica Kemnitz.

"It was a good senior night," said Red River coach Kent Ripplinger. "Defensively, we played well throughout the game."

EGF Senior High 79, Badger-G-MR 49

East Grand Forks Senior High's girls basketball team sprinted toward a straightforward win against Badger-G-MR at home Friday night.

"First half was a battle," Senior High coach Jay Frydenlund said. "We had some foul trouble but our bench kept us in the game. In the second half, we just played good basketball at both ends."

Macy Skyberg paced Senior High with a career-high 19 points.

Sacred Heart 62, Climax-Fisher 53

FISHER, Minn.—The Sacred Heart girls basketball team defeated Climax-Fisher in a road game on Friday night.

Anya Edwards (21) and Jocelyn Adolphson (18) led the Eagles.

"We were up and down," said Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer. "But we rebounded the ball well."

Sacred Heart 77, Red Lake County 58

The Sacred Heart boys basketball team notched a home win against Red Lake County on Friday night.

The Eagles were led by Jordan Tomkinson's 26 points and Jack Gerber's double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

"We rebounded well and played good defense," said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel.

EGF Senior High 62, Crookston 60

CROOKSTON, Minn.—Aaron Havis scored a game-high 30 points, including some last-minute free throws, to give East Grand Forks Senior High a win over Crookston in boys basketball on Friday.

Free throws proved to be the game-changer for Senior High as the Green Wave shot 19-for-23 from the line. Sam Votava also hit double figures for the Wave with 11 points. Matt Garmen led the Pirates with 12 points.

"It was a battle like it always is when we play them," said Senior High coach Josh Perkerwicz. "We had a tremendous effort from Aaron Havis who iced his free throws at the end to give us the win."

Fargo South 62, GF Red River 61

FARGO—Siadu Conteh tallied 14 points for Fargo South in a 62-61 victory over Grand Forks Red River.

Mason Benefield and Cody Robertson each scored 15 points for the Roughriders.

Fargo South advances to a 7-12 overall record.

Red River, which beat South 65-60 on Dec. 8, drops to 12-8 overall.