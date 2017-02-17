Central overcomes penalties to beat Devils Lake 6-2

Six different players scored goals as the Knights shook off penalty problems in a 6-2 win over Devils Lake on Friday night in the East Region semifinals at Purpur Arena.

The Knights, who improved to 23-0, will face the winner of Grand Forks Red River and Fargo Davies in the region championship at 5 p.m. today.

The Knights took eight penalties against Devils Lake, adding up to 27 minutes and resulting in three 5-on-3 situations of more than 80 seconds.

Central, though, allowed just one power-play goal and did enough to get past Devils Lake goalie Wyatt Ness, who finished with 42 saves. Final shots were 48-11 in favor of the Knights.

"We have to stay out of the penalty box a little bit, but 5-on-5 we were moving the puck well," Central sophomore forward Judd Caulfield said. "You never know what you're going to see (in the postseason). There's always a goalie who can catch on fire."

Tyrese Murph, Tate Steffan, Grant Johnson, Caulfield, Cam Olstad and Zachary Murphy scored goals for the Knights, who led 3-1 after one period and 4-2 after two.

"I thought we played well at times," Central coach Grant Paranica said. "There were a lot of stoppages and delays. We got in trouble there in the second period, but we were able to battle through it."

Devils Lake's Blair Martinson scored midway through the first period to trim Central's lead to 2-1 and Brady Johnson scored a power-play goal in the second period to make it 4-2.

The Knights, though, put the game away in the third period. Olstad made it 5-2 when he kept the puck and finished on a 2-on-1 rush with 7:52 to play. Murphy put on the finishing touches when he tipped a shot from the point by Collin Caulfield and into the net for a 6-2 lead with 2:56 remaining.

Central goalie Kaleb Johnson made nine saves, including six in the second period.

"When we were even strength, I didn't think they got many opportunities," Paranica said. "With the special teams, though, things were back and forth a little bit."

The Firebirds, who dropped to 15-8, will face Fargo North at noon in a state qualifier.