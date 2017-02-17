Ohio State goalie comes up big against UND

UND was looking to avenge its winless series against the Buckeyes on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena but were unable to do so as Ohio State walked away with the 4-2 win.

Sauve, a sophomore, has been the backbone for the Buckeyes all season, posting a 94.4 save percentage and allowing just under two goals per game.

"She's a good goaltender," said UND coach Brian Idalski. "She didn't give up anything soft and every one we got on her we earned. She does a nice job for them and she gives them a nice opportunity to win."

The Fighting Hawks were up for the challenge generating scoring chances right out of the gates. It was the Buckeyes, however, who capitalized first when Maddy Field intercepted a UND pass and was left all alone in the slot. Field ripped a shot low that beat UND goalie Lexie Shaw five-hole for the game's first tally.

UND would end the first period scoreless despite putting up 12 shots to OSU's five.

"I thought we started well," said Idalski. "We did a nice job offensively and creating things, but we had a bad turnover that led to a goal."

UND's scoreless drought wouldn't last long into the second period, though, as Rebekah Kolstad put the Fighting Hawks on the scoreboard 42 seconds in with a 5-on-3 shorthanded goal.

Ohio State would regain the lead just 38 seconds later on the power play and tack another one on 12 minutes later to take the two-goal advantage going into the final period.

The Fighting Hawks cut their deficit to one when Ryleigh Houston banged home a perfect pass from Charly Dahlquist on a 2-on-1 at 3:38 of the third period, but once again the Buckeyes would take a two-goal lead when Field added her second of the night, redirecting a shot from the point.

"Every time we did something well when we felt like we had some momentum and energy they answered back," added Idalski. "We have to do a better job in our end and not give up some of the opportunities we gave them."

UND is now on a five-game losing streak.

The Fighting Hawks fell to 13-14-6 on the season and will play their final regular-season contest at the Ralph today against the Buckeyes at 1:07.

UND will host the first round of the WCHA playoffs next week.