Andress earned a 4-3 decision in his 106-pound match against Lisbon freshman Caleb Nielsen as the Night Hawks rallied for a dramatic 31-30 victory for the Class B dual championship at the North Dakota state wrestling tournament.

"It felt amazing," said the 13-year-old Andress, who didn't qualify for individual state tournament.

"That's how high school duals should be," Hettinger head coach Randy Burwick said. "Amazing."

The top-seeded Broncos were painfully close to a state title in a dual that featured multiple momentum swings over the final four matches.

"There are no words I can say to the kids to take away the sting," Lisbon head coach Joe Kern said. "It's painful. It hurts. The kids poured everything they had into it. It wasn't lack of effort. ... All the credit goes to Hettinger."

The Broncos finished second in the state dual tournament for a second consecutive season, while Hettinger-Scranton won its first dual crown since 2001. Lisbon last won a state dual title in 2008.

"It's a great group of kids to be able to get back here again," Kern said. "It's something the kids should hold their heads up high about."

Hettinger-Scranton won the first five matches in the dual, building a 19-0 lead after freshman Ty Warbis scored a technical fall against Lisbon eighth-grader Jaden Schmidt at 138 pounds. The Broncos rallied, however, winning five of the next six matches.

Lisbon took its first lead at 24-22 after sophomore Gavin Reinke pinned Night Hawks junior Paul Abrahamson at 195.

The Night Hawks took the lead back after senior Jacob Schalesky pinned Lisbon senior Spencer Schwab at 220. Schwab was bumped up from 195 pounds to face Schalesky, who is the No. 2 seed at 220 in the individual tournament. That pin gave Hettinger-Scranton a 28-24 lead.

The Broncos countered with a fall at 285. Lisbon senior Taylon Sad pinned sophomore Sam Urwiller in the second period. That gave the Broncos a 30-28 lead, heading into 103, which was the final match of the dual.

Andress scored a takedown in the first period and before the midway point of the third period to build a 4-1 lead. Nielsen scored a reversal in the closing seconds to cut the lead to 4-3, which was the final margin.

"Caleb is a quit that has no quit and he showed it there in that match," Kern said. "He came up just short. ... He almost pulled it off there."

Nielsen, like Andress, also didn't qualify for the individual tournament at 106. Kern said Nielsen weighs in around 92 pounds.

"He's been undersized all year, but he has the heart of a champion," Kern said. "The effort was there and that's all I ask out of the kids."

Burwick said at the start of the season the Night Hawks set a goal to be state dual champions.

"I told (the kids) the only way we can is if we wrestle as a team and we wrestle for each other," Burwick said. "And that's exactly what they did."

Lisbon advanced to the dual championship with a 37-30 semifinal against Carrington, which had won the previous two dual championships.

"We knew they were going to fight," Kern said of knocking off Carrington. "We had to match their fight and they're a good team and they did just that. We had the scrap and claw the whole way through in order to pull that out."

Awender hoping to give father a gift

Oakes sophomore Coy Awender upset No. 1 seed Tayt Wolding of New Salem-Almont 8-7 in semifinals at 113 pounds in the individual tournament.

Awender (40-7) was the No. 5 seed, but split two matches with Wolding during the regular season. Awender had an 8-2 lead in the third period before Wolding rallied. A state champion at 106 pounds last season, Wolding (32-6) scored a three-point near fall late in the final period, but Awender held off the charge.

"It feels great," Awender said. "I had to work really hard being against the odds and all that."

Awender said a win in the finals would be a gift for his father, Perry Awender.

"My dad's birthday is on Sunday, so I'm going to try to win it for his birthday present," Coy said.

Takedowns

Carrington leads the individual team race with 112.5 points through the second day. The Cardinals have three wrestlers in the finals. Lisbon is second with 108 points, followed by Hettinger-Scranton with 108. Lisbon and Hettinger-Scranton also have three finalists apiece. ... Hillsboro-Central Valley senior Luke Hastings (43-2) scored an 8-6 decision against Lisbon senior Dalton Reinke in the semifinals at 160 to reach the championship. Hastings is a two-time state champion. ... Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm senior Clayton Grueneich (36-0) powered into the finals, pinning Grafton senior Jose Martinez at 1:39 in the the semifinals at 195 pounds. ... Carrington sophomore Lucas Geiszler (35-8) advanced to the 126-pound finals with a 17-9 major decision against Pembina County North senior Gage Litton in the semifinals. Geiszler won a state championship at 120 last season. ... Lisbon senior Ethan Elijah (43-6) scored an 11-0 major decision in the 145-pound semifinals against Des Lacs-Burlington freshman Coy Spooner. Broncos seniors Jordan Urbach (170 pounds) and Soren McDaniel (182 pounds) also advanced to the finals. They both won via decision in the semifinals. ... Carrington junior Zach Broadwell (22-6) earned a 4-2 decision in overtime (sudden victory-1) against Velva junior Elijah Hackman in the semifinals at 138 pounds. ... Cardinals senior Bradee Schroeder scored a 6-2 decision against Pembina County North junior Bradyn Lafferty in the semifinals at 285 pounds. .... South Border senior Tyler Kuntz scored a pin against Williams County senior Robert Logan at 1:50 in the semifinals at 285.