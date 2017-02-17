Bruins end search for goals

The Bruins were blanked in both the regular-season finale and the first-round game of the East Region boys hockey tournament. Tack on the goose egg for Friday's first period and some change in the second, and they eclipsed two hours of unsuccessful goal-seeking.

But when the Bruins broke the drought Friday, they did it with gusto—eight goals in the last two periods. The 8-1 win over Grafton-Park River in the East Region loser-out round gives the Bruins the opportunity of reaching next week's state tournament in Fargo.

In the other loser-out game in the consolation bracket, Fargo North defeated West Fargo 4-2, keeping alive the Spartans' hopes of a state-tournament berth.

South-Shanley 8, Grafton-PR 1

After a scoreless first period, the Spoilers struck first, with Charlie Thompson's tip of a Wyatt Wardner shot. But then the Bruins rattled off five goals in the second period and three in the third. Christian Larson and Sean Braun had two goals each while Derek Morehart, Robert Greicar, Mason Lantz and Luke Sandy added one each in evening South-Shanley's record at 11-11-1.

The Spoilers ended their season at 4-19-0.

"We played hard for three periods and I am proud of the effort," Grafton-PR coach Darin Schumacher said. "We're short on numbers, but we play hard. (The Bruins) capitalized on their opportunities; their shots were perfectly placed."

South-Shanley coach Dean French said he was wary of the matchup as his team had defeated the Spoilers just 2-1 during their regular-season meeting, with both of his team's goals coming on power plays.

"Grafton made some young mistakes and we capitalized on those opportunities," French said. "We got some scoring opportunities we didn't get when we played at Grafton."

Fargo North 4, West Fargo 2

The Spartans scored three goals in a span of 49 seconds late in the third period to earn the opportunity to play Saturday with the hopes of reaching next week's state tournament with a win..

They were nursing a 1-0 lead—thanks to Trenton Thomasson's first-period goal and Ryley Pladson's stout 27 saves —into late in the third period. Then Austin Streifel stole a pass and scored on a wrister, Caleb Fritel batted in a rebound and Thomasson scored again on a penalty shot for a 4-0 lead with 5:48 remaining.

The Packers answered with goals by Sterling Morin and Dalton Hiemer in the last 2:32, but it was too late. North was 2-0-1 against West Fargo this season.

"Ryley has had a magnificent season, keeping us in games," North coach Rob Aasand said. "He's showed up big all season and showed up even more in the East Region tournament.

"The other keys were that we were doing the little things and ran our system better than we have all year. And, our players stayed disciplined in a game that could have gotten out of hand.

"They tried to get under our skin but we stayed disciplined, which was a big asset."

He was referencing some skirmishes, including one that sent a West Fargo player to the locker room by the officials.

North will take a 5-17-1 record into the loser-out, state qualifier game today. West Fargo finished 3-19-1.