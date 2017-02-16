Thursday's local clipboard

The Green Wave led 32-10 at the half.

"We played really solid defense; we didn't give them any easy looks," said Senior High coach Jay Frydenlund.

Fosston 82, EGF Senior High 76, OT

The Fosston boys basketball team edged East Grand Forks Senior High to an overtime victory on Thursday night.

Jesse Sather led the Greyhounds run with 32 points, while the Green Wave's Christian Dugan scored 24.

Senior High senior forward Aaron Havis forced overtime by scoring with 10 seconds left in regulation.

"It was a very physical game," said Senior High coach Josh Perkerwicz.