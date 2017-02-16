Central boys hockey eyeing perfection

Grand Forks Central takes a 22-0 record into the East Region tournament semifinals, to be played today at Purpur Arena. Should the Knights sweep through their final five games, they would join the 1966-67 Grand Forks Central team and last year's 27-0 Grand Forks Red River team as the only teams in the state's history of the sport to finish a season undefeated.

It is a topic that has drawn minimal attention within the Central team.

"Ever since the beginning of the season, the goal wasn't an undefeated season,'' senior defenseman Collin Caulfield said. "If it happens, great. But that wasn't our main goal. We want to win a state championship.

"What happened in the regular season was great. But it doesn't matter now. Anything can happen in the postseason.''

As the win total has mounted and the loss column has remained at zero, Central coach Grant Paranica said neither the locker room talk nor the focus has changed.

"We have not talked about (an undefeated season),'' Paranica said. "We have never mentioned it. The discussion has always been about what's next. Now it's about who's next to play in the region tournament, what we have to get the No. 1 seed at state.''

Central has dominated, outscoring its opponents 166-24. The closest any teams have come to beating the Knights have been Devils Lake (3-2) and Bismarck High (6-5), the latter a game in which Central rallied to score the game's final three goals in the third period for the win.

"There have probably been seven or so games in which we've scored in the first minute or on the first shift,'' Paranica said. "That shows that the guys are prepared, that they're focused.''

Central has a strong 1-2 scoring punch in Grant Johnson (23 goals-49 assists) and Judd Caulfield (20-34). Johnson leads the state in points. Caulfield is tied for second. There's quality depth in Cam Olstad (21-11), Boe Bjorge (16-15), Seth Towers (12-16), Zack Murphy (12-16) and Tyrese Murph (13-14), all of whom are in the top 25 in state scoring.

The Knights have a veteran roster. Most of the players were on last season's team, that dropped three games to Red River en route to the Roughriders' perfect season.

"I thought (going undefeated) was great for them,'' Collin Caulfield said. "It was good to see another local team do so well. I know a lot of guys on that team. They're great guys; I was glad for them.''

It took North Dakota almost 50 years to have its second undefeated, state championship team. Central has a chance to make that happen in two straight seasons. "It's kind of crazy when you think about that,'' Collin Caulfield said.

And that perfect record? There's a bigger goal for the Knights, many of whom were on Central teams that finished third at last season's state tournament and second two seasons ago.

"Winning a state championship would mean a whole lot more,'' Paranica said of an undefeated season.

N.D. East Region

At GF Purpur Arena

Friday

Semifinals—Grand Forks Central (No. 1 seed, 22-0-0) vs. Devils Lake (No. 4, 15-7-0), 6 p.m.; Grand Forks Red River (No. 2, 20-2-0) vs. Fargo Davies (No. 3, 15-7-0), 30 minutes after first semifinal

Loser-out round—Grafton-Park River (No. 8, 4-18-0) vs. Fargo South/Shanley (No. 5, 10-11-1), noon; West Fargo (No. 7, 3-18-1) vs. Fargo North (No. 6, 4-17-1), 30 minutes after first loser out

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Scoring leaders

Goals-assists--points

Grant Johnson, GFC, 23-49--72

Judd Caulfield, GFC, 20-34--54

Braden Costello, RR, 23-22--45

Luke LaMoine, RR, 21-18--39

Luke Sandy, FSS, 23-15--38

Mason Salquist, RR, 11-27--38

Cam Olstad, GFC, 21-11--32

Boe Bjorge, GFC, 16-15--31

Ryyan Reule, DL, 13-16--29

Jake Arel, RR, 13-16--29

Seth Towers, GFC, 12-16--28

Zack Murphy, GFC, 12-16--28