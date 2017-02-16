Duluth's Raskob seeking more hardware

Yet the team is far from comfortable, specifically senior defenseman Willie Raskob. To him, the final few weeks of the 2016-17 regular season remind him of previous years when UMD needed to play its way into the field of 16.

That's because the Bulldogs are no longer leading the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings heading into this weekend's series against Colorado College at World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Raskob and the Bulldogs are one point behind Denver in second place with six regular-season games remaining.

Raskob and his fellow seniors won their first piece of hardware late last month at the North Star College Cup, and with that taste of victory still on the tip of their tongues, they'd like to add a Penrose Cup to their resume before graduating.

It'd be the program's first NCHC title of any kind and the first regular-season conference championship since winning the WCHA in 1992-93. The UMD men's hockey program has won just three regular-season conference titles in its history since first gaining conference membership in the WCHA for the 1965-66 season and none since Scott Sandelin took over as head coach in 2000-01.

"You look at UMD's program over 50 years, I think three league titles," Raskob said. "This is something if we could accomplish, that'd be pretty special and something not a lot of guys have been able to do.

"These last six games are ones that we really got to look at playing well, not just in terms of the Penrose, but in terms of going into the postseason playing our best hockey."

If the Bulldogs truly are entering postseason mode as they've been required to do at this point in previous seasons, then that's good news for Raskob. Not known for offense, Raskob has been the program's Mr. March on the blue line the previous two seasons, even being named to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff all-tournament team a year ago.

In four NCAA regional games over the past two seasons plus last year's two games at the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, Raskob has two goals and six assists. Not bad for a player that averages one point about every three games during the regular season.

"He steps his game up, he knows what's on the line (in the postseason)," said fellow senior Carson Soucy, who has been paired with Raskob defensively the past three seasons. "He knows they are big tournaments and we need our best players going for that. He realizes some of that falls on him and he's got to be good.

"He brings it. Not much else you can say. He knows what's at stake and comes to play."

Soucy said Raskob — with nine goals and 41 assists in 134 college games — is a key component on the Bulldogs' rush thanks to his ability to move the puck. He makes good first passes and first plays coming up the ice, which is key to starting a successful attack.

"Sometimes we have our moments, sometimes he is trying to do a little too much," Sandelin said. "At times with Willie it is a little bit of that risk/reward. It's how he plays. That also makes him more effective because he's not a real necessarily good sit-back-guy, but he's a guy who likes to have the puck, he can make plays with the puck. Sometimes he is going to get caught in those situations, but he has that confidence to make those plays."

Offensive output is just a sliver of what Raskob contributes to the Bulldogs' efforts each night, this season especially.

Defensively, Raskob is one of the Bulldogs' better shot blockers. He's second on the team averaging 1.56 blocks per game. That skill comes in handy on the penalty kill, which is a new role for Raskob this season.

The only special teams work Raskob saw his first three seasons at UMD was on the power play, which can be fun for a defenseman who isn't always stepping up to make plays offensively.

Being on a penalty kill is different, though, Raskob said. It's an adrenaline rush and a source of pride knowing your coach trusts you to be out on the ice in a critical moment.

"When you get put out on that PK, it's a little something special because Coach has that faith in you to make plays," Raskob said. "He thinks you're good enough defensively. That's something I take a lot of pride in. I'm glad I've been out there for it."