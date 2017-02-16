There wasn't even a need to interview Courtney Messingham, most likely because there is nothing Klieman didn't know about him. They've been friends since they played on the same youth baseball team in fifth and sixth grade in Waterloo, Iowa, and hardly a month went by since both got into coaching in the early 1990s that they didn't talk to each other.

"Both of us knew that if the opportunity ever came we'd love to coach together," Messingham said.

The opportunity came when offensive coordinator Tim Polasek took an assistant coaching position at the University of Iowa earlier this week. Now comes the usual questions of a new coordinator with the big one centering on NDSU's West Coast offense: Will the former Montana State offensive coordinator go all-Big Sky on NDSU and install a spread attack?

"No, not at all," Klieman said.

Well, for the most part not at all. Offensive line coach Conor Riley will assume the run-game coordinator responsibilities and Klieman said he'll have a lot of input from that standpoint. So that two tight-end, power run game set that has been so effective in the second half? That's going nowhere.

But Klieman said Messingham is "exceptional at the throwing game" and there is room in the NDSU offense to evolve with its concepts and schemes.

"Change is inevitable in this business and sometimes change is good if you just buy into the new voice in front of the room and that's what we're asking our guys to do," Klieman said. "Nothing is broken. But even on defense, we're talking about changing and evolving some things and we have to continue to do that on offense."

Messingham has seen the evolution of offenses holding an offensive coordinator title at Iowa Lakes Community College in 1993-94, Truman State (Mo.) in 1997-98, Missouri State from 2000-02, Iowa State in 2012 and 2013 and Montana State last fall. He's coached at Southern Mississippi and Indiana.

"I've seen a lot of different players and been in a lot of places where there is pressure to win," he said. "Whether it's the Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, it's about what have you done for me lately."

That was the case at Iowa State, where he was fired following the 2013 season. The Cyclones went to a bowl game in three of his four years at ISU including his first year as the offensive coordinator, where the Cyclones set a school record with 28 touchdown passes in one season.

"And then the second year we didn't go to a bowl game and now there are five years where from an administrative standpoint, I felt like they needed to shake some things up," he said. "I obviously felt like the young men that played for me and the coaching staff that coached under me did a great job and did the best we can do with what we had at the time."

He's no stranger to NDSU citing his coach at Northern Iowa, Darrell Mudra, being one of the founders of the Bison tradition in the 1960s. Messingham coached with former Bison player Mat Steinberg at Truman State.

"He talked a ton about the culture and why (NDSU) is so successful," Messingham said.

NDSU also formally introduced Buddha Williams as the defensive ends coach on Thursday. His connection to getting job was boosted by former Bison defensive coordinator Jimmy Burrow, who is still at Ohio University after leaving NDSU following the 2004 season. Williams was a graduate assistant at Ohio for two years.

He's got the Tampa 2 defense pedigree with Ohio and defensive line coach Mike Phair at Illinois, who coached under Tampa 2 philosopher Lovie Smith when Smith was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams spent two years at Illinois.