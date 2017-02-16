The 22-year-old Bouchard agreed to the stipulation on the heels of confidently saying that she knew the Falcons would win after their hot start. John Goehrke reached out to her by writing, "If Patriots win we go on a date?", and she responded "Sure."

With that in mind, Bouchard honored her bet as she joined Goehrke courtside at a Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets game on Wednesday night.

Bouchard was active on Twitter by posting a pair of photos of the two. She also told TMZ that "for sure" she'd have a second date with Goehrke.

"He's normal," Bouchard said. ""He's a normal man. ... It's complete luck. I'm so lucky."