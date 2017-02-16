Schlossman: Why UND Picked Orleans Arena

Most of the tickets were sold during UND Champions Club pre-sales. I don’t know exactly how many tickets went on sale Friday, but it was more than a hundred, I was told.

Because so many people who wanted tickets were shut out, some are asking for the game to be moved to the new NHL rink, T-Mobile Arena, which isn’t going to happen.

But I’ll try to give you a background on how they settled on Orleans Arena.

This was an event that was a couple of years in the making. I first reported on Nov. 8, 2015, that the game was a done deal. The discussions were going on long before that, though.

At this time, officials didn’t have a lot of things to reference when guessing potential attendance. UND had played two showcase games in recent years — Omaha and Winnipeg. Remember, the New York City game had not yet been played and tickets had not yet gone on sale.

UND’s outdoor game at Omaha, where there was a home team, drew 13,650.

UND’s game in Winnipeg drew 7,075.

Outside of an NCAA Frozen Four, UND hadn’t played a neutral site game so far from both participating teams’ campuses.

Although UND drew the 7,075 to Winnipeg for a driving-distance game, officials seemed confident that they could sell out Orleans Arena at roughly 7,500 because of the attractiveness of Las Vegas and the opponent, Minnesota.

They looked into T-Mobile, I was told. The cost of renting the facility was going to be quite a bit higher. As strange as it sounds, more people would not have necessarily meant more money. It would have depended how many more.

They felt confident with the business model of playing at Orleans. The Orleans Hotel and Casino also agreed to work on adding other events surrounding the game. They will probably be announced as the game gets closer. Hopefully, one of those things is a watch party at the sports book for people who come down to Vegas to party with the UND fans but don’t have tickets to the game. There will definitely be a pregame party in the hotel and casino for fans.

As the New York City game tickets went on sale, officials were feeling very confident about picking Orleans. Ticket sales did not take off right away for that game, in part, because the arena is so big, fans knew they would be able to get tickets. A lot of the tickets to that game sold late. In the end, it was a very successful event with 11,348 fans.

It became obvious to me, once I was in New York City, that Vegas was easily going to sell out. Before then, I really wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect. But with the number of people who went to New York City — and the reviews I heard of how much people enjoyed it — I was sure Vegas would sell out.

After the MSG game, I think there was a realization with others that Vegas was going to be nuts, too. And it did sell out right away.

I have talked to people in the department since Friday, when the Vegas game sold out. They’ve expressed the same things. They knew they were getting into a winning situation with Orleans. They weren’t sure with T-Mobile. In the end, they have acknowledged that they feel bad that there are some fans who wanted to attend but won’t be able to. But they are excited about the event being a slam dunk.

The demand for this game may help drive decisions for future events, but this one isn’t changing venues.

UND wants to continue doing showcase games like this, but not every year. It could be roughly a once-every-two-years thing.

Where would you like to see UND do one of these?

There are four or five that jump out at me:

1. Target Field. It’s no secret that Twins President Dave St. Peter, a UND alum, would love to have his alma mater in the house for a game.

2. Los Angeles. It’s a destination. Fans can make a vacation out of it.

3. Washington, D.C. Speaking of making a vacation out of it, our nation’s capital would be a great one.

4. Nashville. Everyone who visits there loves it. I’ve never heard a bad thing. Many want to see a Frozen Four there, but Nashville has not yet bid on it.

5. Florida. If the game is during the winter, who wouldn’t want to escape the cold for a weekend? Orlando, near Disney, would be a possibility. So would the Miami area…. or Tampa, again?