Hughes out to live up to Twins contract

Sometimes struggling athletes can feel the same way. Only instead of a credit score it's their remaining contract obligation that they can't seem to shake.

For veteran right-hander Phil Hughes, that figure is 39.6, as in the millions of dollars that remain on a three-year contract extension.

Signed in December 2014, just as he was coming off a 16-10 debut season with the Twins, that extension seemed to cancel out former general manager Terry Ryan's original coup of luring Hughes from the New York Yankees for $24 million over three years.

It also was among the factors that seemingly led to Ryan's dismissal last July.

So now here is Hughes, 30 years old and newly married, openly determined to jump-start his career after two injury-plagued seasons.

"You never want to be the guy that's known as having a bad contract," he said Wednesday on the first official day of Twins spring training. "You'd rather be the guy with a good deal."

For that to happen, Hughes knows he must pitch more like the rotation-leading workhorse he was in 2014, when he set an all-time record for strikeout/walk rate, than the star-crossed disappointment he was the past two years. Since signing an extension that was widely lauded at the time, Hughes has stumbled to a 12-16 record with a combined 4.83 earned-run average in 39 outings (36 starts) and just 214 innings.

"I haven't exactly lit the world on fire the last couple years," Hughes said.

Last seen being helped off the mound at Target Field after a J.T. Realmuto line drive fractured his left leg on June 9, Hughes was still on crutches when he went in for rib-removal surgery a month later after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

"It was a little dicey for awhile there," Hughes said. "I was the walking wounded. After I had my surgery, it was kind of tough getting out of bed. After about 10-12 weeks, the bone break was completely healed, but it took a little bit of time to get the mobility back."

Though he was long-tossing again by September, Hughes spent extra time working for a second straight offseason with former Yankees strength-and-conditioning coach Dana Cavalea to increase his flexibility and general fitness. Deep-tissue therapy was a key part of the process.

"I wanted to make sure I was running often, just so I wouldn't be limited or hindered or trying to favor that (leg)," Hughes said. "I knew my arm was going to be a big enough obstacle. I didn't want to worry about not being able to run."

Visibly thinner, Hughes said he'll find out his new weight and body-fat percentage along with the rest of his teammates this spring. He was more concerned with how he was feeling than any numerical measures.

"I'm never going to be a small guy," he said, "but I do what I can to make sure I'm ready to go. I was happy with the way I came into camp last year, too. I just had this thing going on in my arm that nothing in my offseason program could have prevented."

Asked what a healthy, 2014-model Hughes could mean for the Twins' pitching staff, manager Paul Molitor smiled.

"That's potentially a huge piece," Molitor said. "You'd like to think, if he can come back healthy, he's going to be motivated to be a guy to help us change direction."

With a World Series ring from 2009 and a deep sense of responsibility to his current employer, Hughes seems well-positioned to mount a turnaround story.

"I didn't ask him how motivated he is or anything like that," Molitor said. "but I think he's prideful enough to understand he had a rough year and then he had an injured year. He was thought of enough to be invested into after the year he had a couple years ago, not that that should be a huge motivation."

Rather, Molitor said, he believes his 2015 Opening Day starter will be "hungry to compete and get back out there and get his career back on track."

That's how Hughes views his current status, along with the additional push that comes with the arrival of new baseball bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine. A strong first half could tempt them to try to move Hughes' contract, but he would rather convince them that he's part of the long-term solution.

"If I can meet the expectations I set out for myself, all the boxes are going to be checked," Hughes said. "Whether that's impressing the coaches, front office, proving I was worth it — all those sort of things that you think about and people talk about."

Silencing the critics and erasing that nagging overhead number starts with renewed production.

"First and foremost, I need to prove to myself I can get back to the guy I was three years ago," he said. "I know it's in there. It's just a matter of showing it."