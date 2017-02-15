Gophers slip by Hoosiers to rack up winning record in Big 10

Springs, who was 2 for 13 from the field, followed his missed 3-point attempt with the winning shot.

The Hoosiers' James Blackmon Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-6 Big Ten) held on to win the game that featured 10 lead changes and six ties.

Nate Mason scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to lead Minnesota. Amir Coffey added 17 points and Jordan Murphy had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Indiana (15-12, 5-9) was led by Blackmon's 22 points and six rebounds. Juwan Morgan had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers.

After De'Ron Davis made a layup with 2:26 left to give Indiana a 69-64 lead, the Golden Gophers came back to take a 71-70 lead on two free throws by Murphy with 1:06 left.

After the teams traded baskets, the Hoosiers' Thomas Bryant made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give Indiana a 74-73 lead and set the stage for Springs.

Mason nearly reached his season high of 19 points in the first half as he scored 18 on 5 of 13 shooting from the field. He scored more than half of his team's points as Minnesota led 33-29 at halftime.

Indiana rallied back after the Golden Gophers built a 42-33 lead with 16:35 left in the second half.

The Hoosiers scored nine straight points—six from Morgan—to take a 51-49 lead with 10:07 remaining.