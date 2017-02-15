"We were always getting after each other," Luke said.

The two have not stopped wrestling one another, squaring off as partners in practice every day on the high school team. Their dad, who wrestled at Glyndon-Felton in Minnesota, would bring the two to wrestling duals when Luke was in kindergarten. And so the wrestling itch began.

"I remember that," Mark said. "I remember watching some of the older guys from Hillsboro and thinking it was pretty cool."

Everything has been together for Luke and Mark. Luke got his 200th win this season, while Mark, who is a sophomore, got his 100th. The two are back-to-back in weight classes, as Luke (40-2) is seeded No. 1 at 160 pounds in Class B and Mark (43-7) is seeded No. 2 at 170 for the North Dakota state wrestling tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Fargodome.

Both were starting on varsity in seventh grade. They both qualified for state for the first time in seventh grade. When they win, they win together. When they lose, they lose together.

"We wrestle each other's matches," said Luke, who won a state title as a freshman and junior. "It hurts us both when we lose and we both feel it when we win."

For Mark, it's watching his older brother that gets him ready for his match that follows.

"It increases our brotherhood, it makes us that much closer," Mark said. "Seeing him wrestle made me want to wrestle. When I see him wrestle right before me, it motivates me and makes me want to get out there."

When H-CV coach Dustin Nagel was just starting with the H-CV wrestling program, he heard about some fourth-grade wrestler. That was Luke.

"When I first saw him wrestle, I knew he had some special talent," Nagel said. "As soon as he came in the room as a seventh grader, he was a start for us. You can see themselves not being satisfied with being good. They're always trying to be better. They're never done working."

If they two end up in matches for state championships Saturday at the Fargodome, they aren't sure how they'll watch each other's matches. Luke will have just finished his match and Mark will be mentally preparing for his.

It'll take an army to keep Luke away from watching his brother. He's watched him physically grow, seeing him sprout from 126 pounds at the start of his eighth-grade wrestling season to 180 pounds two weeks after the season, and grow as a wrestlers. There's no way he won't be there.

"We've talked about that since we were in elementary school, winning the same year as each other," Luke said. "That's the way I want to go out. I don't care if people are dragging me off the floor, I'll be right there watching his match. I won't let anyone from stopping me from being right there."

Luke refers to Mark as his "little bigger brother," even though Mark is fully aware Luke can beat him up because size has nothing to do with an older brother's reign. His mind may be on his match, but his heart is always on the mat with his brother.

"I would be too hard not to watch," Mark said. "I feel like I could watch him to motivate me to get it done."

And if they both get it done?

"It would be ecstatic," Mark said. "Nothing would be able to top that."

That's something the two who have been fighting each other seemingly forever can agree on.

"It's probably something I wouldn't give it up for anything in the world to see that happen," Luke said.