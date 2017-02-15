What's wrong with Wild's Parise? Nothing

The Wild, in fact, have been so good that fans grown accustomed to the late, desperate fight for a postseason spot are dangerously close to having nothing to complain about. If Zach Parise keeps scoring like this, they'll be fresh out of gripes.

Even as the Wild finally have roared to elite status under new coach Bruce Boudreau, one could still hear and see the familiar, "What the hell is wrong with Parise?"

Early this season, the left wing fought through a broken foot and an illness that sapped him for well over a month, but no one wants to hear excuses from an athlete with a $98 million, 13-year contract. Ryan Suter signed an identical deal, but a defenseman is mostly expected to move pucks out of his zone.

Parise, 32, is expected to put them in the net, and he had only five before the calendar turned on Jan. 1. With the Wild racing to the top of the West, it was the only thing fans had to complain about — even as Boudreau, not one to mince words, praised his play.

"It doesn't make me angry, honestly," Parise said. "I know, for me, that I'm trying as hard as I can, and I'm working as hard as I can. Whether you like me as a player or not, that's what I know I'm doing."

Being a Minnesota native and son of the late North Stars favorite J.P. Parise is both boon and bane; we can be hard on our own. Minnesotans still love Joe Mauer, but they haven't liked seeing his descent from baseball's best catcher to a veteran battling time.

It has helped neither Mauer nor Parise to be the highest-paid player on his team.

"I'm not stupid. We knew very well coming in that if we don't win, people are going to be all over you," Parise said. "That's the way it is. You look at every sport, you look at every player, that's the way it goes. Sometimes when people can't do something themselves, they want to see people fail, you know? Unfortunately, that's the world we live in."

I would argue that in a sluggish economy, it's mostly about the money, but we digress.

The lead being buried here is that Parise — healthy and fit for the first time this season — is proving he has gas left in the tank, with five goals and 32 shots on goal in his past eight games, and could be the piece that completes the Wild's Stanley Cup contention kit.

"Eventually, great players will become great players again," Boudreau said.

Before this year, Parise was the Wild's most dependable scorer, with 87 goals in his three full seasons in Minnesota. Still, he was something of an enigma best exemplified by the fact that he scored 25 goals last season and had three hat tricks — that's 36 percent of his goals in three games.

This year, Parise's 146 shots on goal lead a team with a plus-57 goal differential — second only to Washington's plus-71. His goal in an overtime loss to Chicago last week was one of his best. When Corey Crawford couldn't corral his no-look, between the legs shot on goal, Parise reversed to face the net and buried the rebound.

Classic Parise: grit and skill.

"If it was easy, everyone would score 50 a year; scoring goes down," Parise said.

In fact, NHL scoring is the lowest it has been since before the 2004-05 lockout, when the league adopted new rules to increase scoring such as allowing passes to the far blue line. In that first post-lockout season, NHL players averaged 8.6 goals apiece. With less than 30 games left in this season, that's down to 5.7.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby leads the NHL with 30 goals in 56 games, and Edmonton's Connor McDavid has a league-high 63 points in 57; this might be the first full season since 2003-04 without a 50-goal scorer or 100-point player.

Defense is tight, even for the super-fast, four-line-rolling Wild, who have 10 players with at least 10 goals but none with 20. Does it matter who leads the team in goals?

"From a player standpoint, you come and try and help the team. You want to contribute," Parise said. "We all want to produce. We're playing well; we're winning. Would you rather have me score 50 and have us lose? I'd rather win."