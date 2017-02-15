Wednesday's local scoreboard

On Thursday, the senior became the third player in Grand Forks Central girls basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. She scored 24 against Fargo South, giving her 1,001 points.

Coaches: If you have an athlete who qualifies for the weekly honor roll, hits a milestone or breaks a school record, e-mail the information to gdevillers@gfherald.com. Deadline is noon Wednesday.

Boys basketball

6

N.D. A East Region

Reg.pt W-L

Fargo Davies 17-0 18-0

West Fargo 14-3 15-3

WF Sheyenne 12-5 13-5

Red River 12-6 12-7

Devils Lake 11-6 11-7

Shanley 10-8 10-9

Fargo North 9-8 10-8

Fargo South 4-12 6-12

Valley City 3-12 5-12

Wahpeton 2-15 1-17

GF Central 0-19 0-19

Leading scorers

Siman Sem, FN, 22.8

Jake Kava, Shan, 21.5

Jacob Mertens, DL, 20.7

Jake Paper, FD, 20.0

Joe Pistorius, WF, 19.8

Mark Toe, RR, 17.6

Nate Rodriguez, VC, 16.7

Matt Veit, FD, 16.6

Zach Dahlen, DL, 16.6

Jake Reinholz, Shan, 16.2

N.D. Region 2

Reg.pt W-L

Hillsboro-CV 19-1 15-3

Thompson 19-1 15-4

Grafton 17-6 15-4

May-Port-C-G 14-6 10-8

Midway-Minto 13-8 12-7

Cavalier 11-9 10-8

Larimore 10-10 10-8

Hatton-North 10-12 9-10

Park River/FL 9-11 8-11

North Border 5-15 5-13

Griggs CC 4-16 6-13

Finley-S/HP 4-18 4-15

Drayton/VE 0-22 0-19

Leading scorers

Ethan Brown, FSHP, 20.6

Dalton Albrecht, Graf, 19.1

Connor Konschak, H-N, 18.4

Dominic Schuster, MM, 18.1

Ian Chandler, MPCG, 16.8

Kyle Henningsgard, HCV, 15.8

Ben Johnson, H-N, 14.9

Andy Rintala, Cav, 14.3

Calen Schwabe, Thomp, 13.0

Andrew Lee, NB, 12.8

N.D. District 7

Dist. Overall

Four Winds-M 6-0 17-1

NR-Sheyenne 5-1 13-5

Harvey-WC 4-2 11-6

Warwick 2-4 5-11

Dakota Prairie 2-4 8-9

Benson Co. 2-4 5-13

Lakota 0-6 3-14

N.D. District 8

Dis. pt W-L

St. John 10-0 17-0

North Star 8-2 13-4

Dunseith 4-6 7-11

Rolla 4-6 10-8

Langdon-E-M 4-6 10-7

Rolette-Wol. 0-10 2-16

Leading scorers

Kyler McGillis, StJ, 24.6

Jayden Komrosky, NSt, 21.5

Jared Loing, Rolla, 19.4

Dalton Prouty, StJ, 16.3

Hunter Gladue, Dun, 15.4

Taylor Peltier, Dun, 14.3

Brody Cahill, Rolla, 14.0

Josh Nadeau, Dun, 12.1

Henry Gourneau, LEM, 11.8

Riley Lagasse, NSt, 11.7

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Stephen-Arg. 110.6 18-3

Ada-Borup 108.4 18-2

N. Freeze 85.3 16-6

Good-Grygla 77.3 15-7

Kittson CC 76.5 11-6

Sacred Heart 59.5 12-10

Fertile-Belt 40.0 6-16

Norman West 37.7 4-15

Climax-Fisher 32.7 5-16

Warren-A-O 31.0 3-17

Red Lake Co. 26.4 1-19

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 100.2 18-3

Win-E-Mac 86.8 19-4

Cass Lake-B 81.6 16-7

Fosston 70.1 14-8

Northome-K. 61.7 13-9

Blackduck 41.6 5-17

LOW-Baud. 34.7 7-14

Clear-Gonvick 34.7 5-17

Mahnomen 28.8 1-16

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Perham 129.0 19-2

Breckenridge 114.9 17-2

Crookston 81.5 12-8

Staples-Mot. 78.4 9-10

Roseau 76.1 14-7

Hawley 69.6 6-12

EGF Sr. High 61.1 9-12

Wadena-DC 58.4 10-10

Dilworth-GF 57.6 8-13

Barnesville 53.4 5-14

Warroad 50.8 9-13

Park Rapids 50.2 4-19

Pel. Rapids 49.4 7-15

Bagley 40.3 7-15

Badger-G-MR 40.0 6-15

Frazee 29.0 1-18

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Fergus Falls 191.2 16-3

Alexandria 178.1 14-5

Bemidji 142.6 14-6

Sauk Rapids 124.9 10-12

Sartell-SS 121.3 9-12

Detroit Lakes 113.2 11-8

Thief R. Falls 90.9 9-12

Little Falls 87.6 8-13

N.D. Class A poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1.Fargo Davies (11) 18-0 77 points; 2. Minot (5) 18-1 71; 3. Dickinson (1) 17-2 46; 4. West Fargo 15-3 32; 5. Bismarck Century 14-4 26.

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake (11-7), West Fargo Sheyenne (13-5).

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1. Minneapolis North 21-1; 2. Heritage Christian 19-2; 3. Central Minnesota Christian 20-3; 4. Nevis 20-1; 5. Red Lake 17-3; 6. Goodhue 22-2; 7. Springfield 20-2; 8. Red Rock Central 19-2; 9. Spring Grove 20-3; 10. Ada-Borup 18-2.

Class 2A

1. Minnehaha Academy 17-5; 2. Caledonia 17-4; 3. Melrose 22-0; 4. Crosby-Ironton 19-0; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral 18-4; 6. Esko 18-2; 7. Perham 20-2; 8. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 16-3; 9. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 20-2; 10. Watertown-Mayer 18-3.

Girls basketball

6

N.D. A East Region

Reg. ptW-L

Red River 15-3 16-3

Shanley 14-4 14-5

Wahpeton 13-4 14-4

West Fargo 13-4 14-4

Fargo Davies 13-4 13-5

WF Sheyenne 8-9 8-10

GF Central 8-11 9-10

Devils Lake 6-11 7-11

Fargo North 3-14 3-15

Valley City 2-14 2-15

Fargo South 0-17 0-18

N.D. Region 2

Reg. ptW-L

Park River/F-L 24-0 20-1

Thompson 20-4 14-7

Drayton/V-E 19-5 15-6

Hillsboro-CV 17-7 14-7

Grafton 16-8 13-8

Finley-S/H-P 14-10 14-7

May-Port-CG 13-11 10-11

North Border 11-13 10-10

Larimore 10-14 9-10

Midway-Minto 4-20 5-16

Hatton-North. 4-20 3-17

Griggs CC 2-22 1-20

Cavalier 2-22 4-17

Final regular-season standings

Leading scorers

Hannah Johnson, NB, 19.4

Taylor Reilly, DVE, 17.2

Zoie Breckheimer, FSHP, 15.2

Cierra Jacobson, FSHP, 14.2

Natalie Carignan, NB, 12.9

Addi Eckart, HCV, 12.7

Haley Verkuehlen, Lar, 12.6

Jenna Zavalney, PRFL, 12.1

Gracie Wright, HCV, 11.3

Carlee Sieben, Graf, 11.2

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L

Sacred Heart 97.6 17-6

Stephen-Arg. 97.5 17-5

Red L. Falls 84.3 19-5

Kittson CC 75.4 14-6

N. Freeze 72.3 9-10

Fertile-Belt 65.3 14-8

Good-Grygla 49.5 10-13

Climax-Fisher 47.6 8-14

Red Lake CC 36.1 4-17

Warren-A-O 29.7 2-20

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L

Red Lake 94.5 18-2

Clear-Gonv. 74.5 16-7

Fosston 74.4 17-7

Win-E-Mac 60.2 11-11

Kelliher-N 59.7 12-12

LOW-Baud. 55.6 10-10

Cass Lake-B 48.1 10-14

Blackduck 42.8 7-16

Mahnomen 24.1 1-21

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Roseau 148.6 21-0

Staples-Mot 147.5 17-3

Barnesville 127.4 18-4

Dilworth-GF 116.6 15-8

Perham 112.3 16-6

EGF Sr. High 104.1 16-6

Park Rapids 72.3 9-12

Pel. Rapids 70.7 11-10

Breckenridge 69.1 11-12

Badger-G-MR 63.2 11-10

Crookston 56.5 7-15

Hawley 55.2 5-15

Frazee 51.7 5-15

Wadena-DC 46.2 6-18

Bagley 26.9 2-21

Warroad 26.8 0-23

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Alexandria 196.6 20-3

Sartell-SS 132.5 14-9

Fergus Falls 130.5 12-11

Detroit Lakes 121.4 11-12

Thief R. Falls 120.3 12-10

Bemidji 117.7 11-11

Sauk Rapids 89.0 7-15

Little Falls 49.4 2-21

N.D. Class A poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. GF Red River (10) 16-3 75 points; 2. Bismarck Century (6) 15-3 70; 3. Bismarck Legacy 14-5 29; 4. Fargo Davies 13-5 25; 5. Fargo Shanley (1) 14-5 22.

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (14-4), West Fargo (14-4), Mandan (13-6)

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 22-1; 2. Goodhue 18-4; 3. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 23-0; 4. Cromwell 12-3; 5. Mankato Loyola 21-2; 6. Ada-Borup 19-1; 7. Maranatha 16-6; 8. Red Lake 17-2; 9. Bigfork 24-0; 10. Southwest Minnesota Christian 14-3.

Class 2A

1. Roseau 21-0; 2. Sauk Centre 21-1; 3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17-1; 4. Norwood Young America 22-1; 5. Watertown-Mayer 20-3; 6. New London-Spicer 17-4; 7. Eden Valley-Watkins 19-3; 8. Minnehaha Academy 17-4; 9. Hayfield 19-4; 10. Rush City 17-0.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals—North Star vs. Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3 p.m.; Warwick vs. Dunseith, 20 minutes after conclusion of first game; Harvey-Wells County vs. Rolette-Wolford, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game; Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Benson County, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Tuesday—Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Third place, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. Region 2 tournament

Friday's play-in round, all games 7 p.m.—Cavalier (No. 13 seed) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 4); Griggs County Central (No. 12) at Grafton (No. 5); Midway-Minto (No. 11) at Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 6); Hatton-Northwood (No. 10) at Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 7); Larimore (No. 9) at North Border (No. 8)

Boys hockey

6

N.D. A East Region

Reg. Overall

W-L-T W-L-T

GF Central 14-0-0 21-0-0

Red River 12-2-0 19-2-0

Fargo Davies 9-5-0 14-7-0

Devils Lake 8-6-0 14-7-0

South/Shanley 7-7-0 10-10-1

Fargo North 3-10-1 4-16-1

West Fargo 1-12-1 3-17-1

Grafton/PR 1-13-0 4-17-0

Points: GF Central 42, Red River 36, Davies 27, Devils Lake 24, Fargo South/Shanley 21, Fargo North 10, West Fargo 5, Grafton/Park River 3

Final regular-season standings

Scoring leaders

Goals-assists--points

Grant Johnson, GFC, 20-46--66

Judd Caulfield, GFC, 19-31--50

Braden Costello, RR, 22-21--43

Luke Sandy, FSS, 23-15--38

Luke LaMoine, RR, 19-17--36

Mason Salquist, RR, 11-24--35

Cam Olstad, GFC, 19-10--29

Jake Arel, RR, 13-16--29

Ryyan Reule, DL, 12-16--28

Boe Bjorge, GFC, 14-13--27

Minn. Section 8A

Sect. Overall

W-L-T W-L-T

EGF Sr. High 8-1-0 14-8-2

Thief R. Falls 6-2-0 9-14-0

Warroad 5-4-0 9-15-1

Detroit Lakes 5-3-0 12-8-1

Crookston 7-6-0 10-14-0

LOW-Baud. 8-4-0 13-8-1

North. Lakes 7-2-0 19-4-1

Park Rapids 6-9-1 6-16-2

Bagley/Foss. 3-6-0 8-13-1

Red L. Falls 2-9-1 7-15-1

Kittson Cent. 0-11-2 1-19-2

Listed in order of seeding

Scoring leaders

Goals-assists--points

Josh Maucieri, NL, 34-33--67

Brett Reed, NL, 23-26--49

Brandon Klipping, RLF, 18-23--41

Aaron Myers, TRF, 23-13--36

Chase Schmitz, RLF, 13-23--36

Nathan Poolman, LOW, 20-14--34

Nick Lund, EGF, 23-10--33

Asher Chorney, LOW, 15-17--32

Christian Larson, TRF, 11-20--31

Hunter Olson, EGF, 13-17--30

N.D. East Region

At GF Purpur Arena

Friday

Semifinals—Grand Forks Central vs. Devils Lake, 6 p.m.; Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Davies, 30 minutes after first semifinal

Loser-out round—Grafton-Park River vs. Fargo South/Shanley, noon; West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 30 minutes after first loser out

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier games, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday play-in round

Bagley-Fosston (No. 9) at Park Rapids (No. 8), 7 p.m.; Kittson Central (No. 11) at Lake of the Woods (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake Falls (No. 10) at Northern Lakes (No. 7), 6 p.m. in Pequot Lakes

Thursday quarterfinals

Bagley-Fosston/Park Rapids winner at EGF Senior High (No. 1), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 5) at Detroit Lakes (No. 4), 7 p.m.; KCC/LOW winner at Warroad (No. 3), 7 p.m.; NL/RLF winner at Thief River Falls (No. 2), 7 p.m.

At Thief River Falls REA

Feb. 25—Semifinals, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

March 2—Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1. Hermantown 21-1-1; 2. Breck 18-3-2; 3. Delano 20-3-1; 4. St. Paul Academy & Summit 20-3-0; 5. Mahtomedi 12-10-1; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral 16-6-2; 7. EGF Senior High 14-8-2; 8. Alexandria 15-7-3; 9. Hibbing-Chisholm 17-6-0; 10. Sartell-St. Stephen 16-6-3.

Class 2A

1.Eden Prairie 17-4-2; 2. Edina 16-6-1; 3. Elk River 21-4-0; 4. Holy Family Catholic 20-3-1; 5. Stillwater 20-3-0; 6. Lakeville North 17-4-2; 7. Centennial 18-4-1; 8. St. Thomas Academy 19-4-1; 9. Maple Grove 17-6-0; 10. Hill-Murray 15-4-4.

Girls hockey

6

North Dakota

State Overall

W-L-T W-L-T

North-South 15-3-0 18-5-0

Bismarck 14-1-1 17-3-1

West Fargo 13-4-0 14-8-0

Minot 14-6-0 16-6-0

Fargo Davies 12-6-0 15-7-0

Grand Forks 7-10-1 8-13-2

Mandan 9-9-0 12-9-1

Williston 6-13-0 9-13-0

Dickinson 3-13-0 5-14-0

Devils Lake 2-18-0 2-19-0

Jamestown 2-15-0 4-17-1

Points: Fargo North-South 51, Bismarck 50, West Fargo 45, Minot 42, Fargo Davies 39, Grand Forks 28, Mandan 27, Williston 18, Dickinson 9, Devils Lake 6, Jamestown 6

Minn. Section 8AA

Friday

Championship, Roseau vs. Brainerd-Little Falls, 7 p.m. at Bemidji

Minn. Section 8A

At EGF Civic Center

Today

Championship, Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Minn. polls

Class 1A

1.Blake 22-2-1; 2. Breck 17-5-3; 3. St. Paul United 17-6-2; 4. Warroad 15-8-2; 5. Delano-Rockford 21-4-0; 6. Red Wing 16-5-4; 7. Proctor-Hermantown 19-5-0; 8. EGF Senior High 14-6-3; 9. Princeton 18-7-0; 10. Thief River Falls 15-10-0.

Class 2A

1.Edina 23-1-1; 2. Hill-Murray 20-4-1; 3. Maple Grove 20-4-1; 4. Blaine 20-3-2; 5. Eden Prairie 17-6-2; 6. Elk River-Zimmerman 19-6-0; 7. Minnetonka 12-9-4; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 16-7-2; 9. Centennial 14-11-0; 10. Lakeville South 17-8-0.

Prep wrestling

6

N.D. Class B state

dual tournament

In Fargo

Today's quarterfinals

All duals 11:30 a.m.

Hettinger-Scranton (No. 2 seed) vs. Oakes; Minot Bishop Ryan (No. 3 seed) vs. Bowman County/Beach; Lisbon (No. 1) vs. Pembina County North; Carrington (No. 4) vs. Velva (No. 5)

Minn. Section 8A

dual tournament

In Thief River Falls, Saturday

First round, 11 a.m.—Mahnomen-Waubun (No. 9 seed) vs. Red Lake County Central (No. 8); Crookston (No. 7) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (No. 10)

Quarterfinals, 2 p.m.—Frazee (No. 1) vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/Red Lake CC winner; Dilworth-G-F (No. 5) vs. United North Central (No. 4); Badger-G-MR (No. 3) vs. Roseau (No. 6); Park Rapids (No. 2) vs. Crookston/Fertile-Beltrami winner

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA

dual tournament

In Thief River Falls, Saturday

First round, 11 a.m.—Fosston-Bagley (No. 9 seed) vs. Sauk Centre-Melrose (No. 8); Ottertail Central (No. 5) vs. Fergus Falls (No. 12); United Clay Becker (No. 11) vs. Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie (No. 6); Pequot Lakes-PR-B (No. 7) vs. Morris-Hancock-Chokio Alberta (No. 10)

Quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.—Perham (No. 1) vs. Fosston-Bagley/Sauk Centre-Melrose winner; Thief River Falls (No. 4) vs. OTC/Fergus Falls winner; Bemidji (No. 3) vs. United CB/Bertha-H-V-PP winner; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) vs. Pequot Lakes-PRB/MAHACA winner

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Men's basketball

6

Wednesday's results

Big Sky

Weber State 9-2 14-8

North Dakota 10-3 15-8

E. Wash. 9-4 17-9

Idaho 8-5 13-11

Montana 8-5 13-13

Montana St. 7-6 12-14

Sacra. State 6-6 9-14

Portland St. 5-7 12-11

N. Colorado 4-9 8-16

N. Arizona 4-9 7-19

Idaho State 3-9 5-19

So. Utah 2-11 4-22

Today's games

UND at Idaho State, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber

Portland State at Montana State

Sacramento State at Montana

Summit

ND State 9-4 17-9

South Dakota 9-4 18-10

Denver 8-5 16-10

Fort Wayne 7-6 18-9

Omaha 6-7 13-13

S.D. State 6-8 13-16

IUPUI 5-8 11-16

W. Illinois 5-8 8-16

Oral Roberts 4-9 8-19

Wednesday's results

S.D. Sate 81, IUPUI 67

Fort Wayne 77,

N.D. State 61

NDS 25 36--61

FTW 33 44--77

NDSU—D. Miller 9, Dupree 6, Jacobson 18, P. Miller 6, Kabellis 8, Werner 8, Ward 6

Fort Wayne—Calhoun 19, Scott 11, Evans 14, Konchar 15, Harrell 14, Stewart 4

Today's game

Oral Roberts at Omaha

Women's basketball

6

Big Sky

N. Colorado 11-2 19-5

North Dakota 11-2 16-8

Montana St. 11-2 18-5

E. Wash. 9-4 14-10

Idaho State 8-4 14-9

Idaho 8-5 13-11

Weber State 6-6 12-11

Portland St. 4-8 10-14

Sacra. State 4-8 8-15

N. Arizona 2-11 6-18

Montana 2-11 5-19

S. Utah 0-13 5-19

Today's games

Idaho State at UND, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado

Montana State at Portland State

Montana at Sacramento State

Summit

W. Illinois 11-3 21-6

S.D.State 10-3 21-5

South Dakota 10-3 21-5

IUPUI 9-4 19-7

Oral Roberts 5-9 13-14

Omaha 6-7 13-13

ND State 4-9 6-20

Denver 3-10 6-20

Fort Wayne 2-10 5-20

Wednesday's results

South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 50

Western Illinois 83, S.D. State 77

Omaha 63, Fort Wayne 49

N.D. State 67,

Denver 58

NDS 14 18 7 19--67

DEN 14 18 7 19--582

N.D. State—Thunstedt 15, Jacobson 15, Nudell 6, Spencer 4, Jones 5, goodhope 8, Childers 11, Spier 1, Jacobson 2

Denver—Johnson 9, Poss 13, Romanowski 8, Nelson 5, Spittel 2, Loven 8, Simental 5, Osborne 6, Alt 2