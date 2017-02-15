Fleck has sought to bring the personal mantra and rallying cry with him from Western Michigan, where he coached the Broncos from 2013 until he was hired by Minnesota on Jan. 6.

Western Michigan announced Wednesday that Fleck will have the legal rights to the phrase and will be able to use or share it in exchange for an annual $10,000 contribution to support a scholarship for a Broncos football player beginning this fall.

“Row The Boat” is more than a catchphrase signifying more than a team paddling in unison. Flech says it is a never-give-up mantra that was fostered after the coach lost his second son, Colt, to a heart condition in February 2011.

The trademark was filed to Western Michigan’s Board of Trustees in May 2013 for commercial use, mainly in clothing for college football games, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office filing.

Also in the new agreement, WMU said it retains rights to “Row The Boat” in materials and displays to recognize Fleck’s and the Broncos’ achievements for a program that went from 1-11 in 2013 to 13-1 and a Cotton Bowl appearance last season.

During Fleck’s introductory news conference in Minnesota on Jan. 6, his opening comments incorporated the U’s rallying cry with his own: “Ski-U-Mah meets Row The Boat,” he said, adding that Ski-U-Mah will be everywhere and “Row The Boat” will be mixed in.

Obtaining the trademark was an objective from Day 1.

“I plan on bringing it with,” he said. “I think it’s something we’ve got to handle as we continue to move forward. It’s a major staple in my own personal life, has a lot of personal meaning, but it can bring a lot of people together. Like I said before, we need everybody rowing in the same direction, same speed, same efficiency.”

Fleck, who often uses his own vocabulary to make an impact on his players, has had “Row the Boat” shortened to “RTB” on a sign just inside the office doors at the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex. The “R” stands for responsibility, the “T” for trust and “B” for belief.

