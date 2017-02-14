Local clipboard

West Fargo's Courtney Walsh and Talexi Gasal notched two goals each in the win, keeping KnightRider goalies Quinn Kuntz and Teresa Mattson busy with 29 and 20 stops, respectively.

"We got outworked most of the game," said KnightRider coach Alex Hedlund. "We just need to find a way to put 51 minutes together and create more chances."

Grand Forks will open the state tournament against West Fargo next week.

Sacred Heart 66, Hatton-Northwood 64

NORTHWOOD, N.D.—The Sacred Heart boys basketball team edged out a victory against Hatton-Northwood on Tuesday night.

Despite being down 36-28 at halftime, the Eagles rallied behind Jordan Tomkinson, who had 37 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Gerber also had a stout performance for Sacred Heart, notching a double double with 12 points.

"I'm proud of how they fought," said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel.

Park Rapids 59, EGF Senior High 58

PARK RAPIDS, Minn.—The Park Rapids boys basketball team beat East Grand Forks Senior High in a close home victory Tuesday night.

Park Rapids senior center Hunter Jewison posted 22 points, while Senior High's Sam Votava, Christian Dugan and Julian Benson each scored 11 points at the end of Tuesday's loss.

"They came out with a lot of energy and took it to us," said Senior High coach Josh Perkerwicz.

In the end, Park Rapids made a free throw to push ahead of the Green Wave.

Senior High next faces Fosston in a home match Thursday night.

Thief River Falls 3,

EGF Senior High 2

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Aaron Myers scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the second period, to lead Thief River Falls to a boys hockey win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Tuesday.

Myers scored the winner at 15:42 of the second.

East Grand Forks outshot Thief River Falls 32-14. Nick Corneliuson posted 31 saves in net for the Prowlers.

Coby Stauss led the Green Wave with a goal and an assist.

Sacred Heart 66, Grafton 56

Bolstered by a strong first half, the Sacred Heart girls basketball team defeated Grafton on Tuesday night in East Grand Forks.

"We were up pretty handily at the half, but they came back in the second with strong defense," said Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer.

Anya Edwards paced the Eagles with 28 points to victory.

Following Tuesday's win, Sacred Heart's record now stands at 17-6. Sacred Heart will go on the road Friday to play Climax-Fisher.