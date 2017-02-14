Despite Wiggins' 41 points, Cavs and LeBron top Wolves

The Cavaliers withstood a big night by Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, who scored 41 points to lead the way for Minnesota. It matched Wiggins' second-highest point total of the season.

Wiggins had help from Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gorgui Dieng added 12 points, but no other Timberwolves player reached double figures in scoring.

A step-back 3-pointer by James and a fast break layup by former Timberwolves player Derrick Williams pushed Cleveland's lead to 114-106 with 1:39 to play. That essentially sealed the win for the Cavaliers, who went on to close out their 38th victory of the season.

It's Cleveland's second win over Minnesota in a two-week span. The Cavaliers beat the Timberwolves 125-97 on Feb. 1.

Cleveland took its biggest lead of 14 points midway through the third quarter when Irving hit a deep 3-pointer. Wiggins single-handedly brought the Timberwolves back.

Wiggins scored 19 points in the third quarter, including a late 3-pointer and a buzzer-beating jumper to tie it at 93 heading into the fourth. Wiggins had 37 points through three quarters on 14-of-22 shooting but cooled off in the final quarter.

Cleveland's offense had to make up for the loss of forward Kevin Love, who earlier Tuesday had surgery on his left knee that will sideline him for six weeks. Love was averaging 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

In Love's absence, three Cleveland starters topped the 20-point mark. Irving and James had their typical outputs on offense, while Channing Frye chipped in 21 points—including four 3-pointers. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota struggles to guard the 3-pointer this year, while Cleveland entered Tuesday's game as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league. While the Cavaliers shot only 33.3 percent from long range, they converted 13 3-pointers.

NOTES: Timberwolves G Zach LaVine had successful surgery Tuesday to repair his torn ACL in his left knee. LaVine suffered the injury Feb. 3 in Minnesota's game against Detroit. LaVine was averaging a career-high 18.9 points. ... Minnesota plays Wednesday at Denver before a nine-day break for the NBA All-Star Game. The Timberwolves return to action Feb. 24 against Dallas. ... Cleveland hosts Indianapolis on Wednesday before the Cavaliers enter the All-Star Break. The Cavs' first game after the break is Feb. 23 against the Knicks.