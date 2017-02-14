Red River turns it on in second half to beat Knights

The Roughriders were leading only 32-29 with 13:04 remaining after Aaron Knutson scored from close range for Central. But Red River broke the game open when the Riders followed with a decisive 21-2 run.

"It was getting a little frustrating,'' Red River junior Jordan Polynice said of the Riders' early scoring problems. "We had open shots. They just weren't falling.

"But we went to the press and started running. That's when we're at our best, in a fast-paced game.''

Polynice had 10 of his game-high 22 points in the run, in which the Riders poured in the 21 points in a 4:35 span to build a 53-31 advantage.

Pierson Painter had a 3-point basket in the big spurt; otherwise, it was Red River scoring by attacking the basket. And they picked up eight points off turnovers.

"We haven't had many first halves like that,'' said Red River coach Kirby Krefting, whose team led 24-22 at halftime. "Can you come out any flatter than we did? We were settling for jump shots and giving Central too many good looks.

"Our defense got us going. We got some easy baskets and started attacking the basket.''

In the second half, Cody Robertson and Tyler Enerson each had three steals and Polynice blocked a pair of shots to highlight the defense.

Robertson added 11 points for the 12-7 Roughriders, while Painter was a spark off the bench with eight points.

Central got a short-lived spark when Jacob Ohnstad hit a long trey at the buzzer to end the first half, pulling the Knights within 24-22. But the Knights couldn't match the pace Red River set in the second half.

"Red River is a good offensive team,'' Central coach Dan Carlson said. "We expected them to make a run at some point. And we couldn't score in that run to slow them down. That's what hurt. We've had a hard time scoring this year.''

Knutson had 12 points and Ohnstad 10 to lead the 0-19 Knights. Ohnstad finished with nine rebounds, one shy of a double double.